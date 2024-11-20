What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia will announce Q3 earnings on Nov. 20, with investors focused on Blackwell GPU demand and revenue projections.
  • Options data indicates potential stock fluctuations of up to 8% post-report, with Nvidia's market cap at $3.56 trillion.
  • Analysts predict Q3 revenue of $33.25 billion, driven by demand for Hopper GPUs, and anticipate strong Q4 guidance.

Nvidia is set to announce its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 20 after the market closes, with investors keenly awaiting insights into the company’s performance and future prospects.

Anticipation Surrounding Blackwell GPU Demand

A central focus for stakeholders is the demand for Nvidia’s upcoming Blackwell GPU. Although full-scale production isn’t expected until early 2025, the market is eager for indications of pre-orders and customer interest.

Analysts are particularly interested in how this demand might influence Nvidia’s revenue projections in the coming quarters.

Market Volatility and Stock Performance

Options data from Bloomberg suggests that traders are bracing for significant stock movement, with potential fluctuations of up to $300 billion, or 8%, in either direction following the earnings report.

As of midday in New York, Nvidia’s stock had dipped by 1%. However, year-to-date, the stock surged 187%, substantially outperforming the S&P 500’s 24% gain.

Nvidia shares price in 2024 | Source: Google Finance
Nvidia shares price in 2024 | Source: Google Finance

Moreover, Nvidia currently has the largest market cap on the US market ($3.56 trillion), surpassing Apple and Microsoft with $3.43 trillion and $3.08 trillion, respectively.

Analyst Projections and Revenue Expectations

Goldman Sachs analysts are closely monitoring Nvidia’s fourth-quarter guidance, anticipating it will reinforce their optimistic outlook on the stock. They predict a “breakout” quarter in early 2025 as the Blackwell GPU launch gains momentum.

For the third quarter, Goldman Sachs forecasts revenues of $34.3 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, surpassing consensus estimates. They attribute expected growth to strong demand for Nvidia’s Hopper-based GPUs, such as the H100 and H200, and the Spectrum-X Ethernet-based networking products. Goldman Sachs maintains a “Buy” rating on Nvidia with a price target of $150.

CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino advises investors to manage expectations regarding the Blackwell GPU’s impact on the outlook for the January quarter. He conservatively estimates sales between $3 billion and $5 billion, suggesting Nvidia may adopt a cautious stance to allow for flexibility. Zino anticipates that Blackwell chips will face supply constraints throughout 2025 due to high demand from hyperscale data center operators. He also expects discussions during Nvidia’s earnings call to address topics like tariffs and sovereign AI initiatives following recent political developments. CFRA Research also rates Nvidia as a “Buy,” with a price target of $160.

The consensus estimate for Nvidia’s third-quarter revenue stands at $33.25 billion.

