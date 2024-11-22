whatsapp-debuts-new-voice-to-text-feature

WhatsApp has released an all new “Voice Message Transcripts” feature that makes catching up on voice messages easier than ever.
This feature allows users to convert voice messages into text, ensuring that they can stay connected even in noisy environments or when listening isn’t an option.
The transcription process happens directly on the user’s device, ensuring that your personal messages remain secure and protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.
Initially available in a few select languages, including English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian, the feature will roll out globally over the coming weeks. WhatsApp plans to support additional languages in the future. Transcripts may not be available if the language setting doesn’t match the voice message or if there is significant background noise. Additionally, only the recipient of the voice message can view the transcript, as the sender does not have access to it.
📣 transcripts for voice messages are rolling out now! so when you can’t listen right away, you have the option to read them
voice messages transcripts are generated on your phone so that no one, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read them 🔒 rolling out in select languages
— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 21, 2024
Step-by-Step Guide: Using WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts
How to enable Voice Message Transcripts
- Open WhatsApp
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Chats.
- Toggle Voice Message Transcripts to turn it on or off.
- Select your Transcript Language (supported languages include English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian).
- If enabling transcripts for the first time, you can also tap Get Started from the transcription prompt.
- Tap Choose Language, select your preferred language, and set up when to download the language files (immediately or on Wi-Fi).
How to view a Voice Message Transcript
- Ensure Voice Message Transcripts is enabled on your device.
- Long press on a voice message.
- Tap Transcribe.
- Open the transcript by tapping the menu in the voice message playback window.