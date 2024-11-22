WhatsApp Debuts New Voice-to-Text Feature

Why Trust Techopedia
whatsapp-debuts-new-voice-to-text-feature
Key Takeaways

  • WhatsApp’s new feature allows users to convert voice messages into text.
  • The transcription process happens directly on the device.
  • The feature will initially be available in a few select languages, including English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian.

WhatsApp has released an all new “Voice Message Transcripts” feature that makes catching up on voice messages easier than ever. 

This feature allows users to convert voice messages into text, ensuring that they can stay connected even in noisy environments or when listening isn’t an option.

The transcription process happens directly on the user’s device, ensuring that your personal messages remain secure and protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

Initially available in a few select languages, including English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian, the feature will roll out globally over the coming weeks. WhatsApp plans to support additional languages in the future. Transcripts may not be available if the language setting doesn’t match the voice message or if there is significant background noise. Additionally, only the recipient of the voice message can view the transcript, as the sender does not have access to it. 

Step-by-Step Guide: Using WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts

How to enable Voice Message Transcripts

  1. Open WhatsApp
  2. Go to Settings.
  3. Tap Chats.
  4. Toggle Voice Message Transcripts to turn it on or off.
  5. Select your Transcript Language (supported languages include English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian).
  6. If enabling transcripts for the first time, you can also tap Get Started from the transcription prompt.
    • Tap Choose Language, select your preferred language, and set up when to download the language files (immediately or on Wi-Fi).

How to view a Voice Message Transcript

  1. Ensure Voice Message Transcripts is enabled on your device.
  2. Long press on a voice message.
  3. Tap Transcribe.
  4. Open the transcript by tapping the menu in the voice message playback window.

Most Popular News

  1. What’s Going on With Nvidia Stock?
  2. Waymo Hopes to Train Robotaxis on Google’s Gemini AI
  3. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  4. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Everything We Know About the High-End Smartphone
  6. Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Everything We Know About the Next Pokémon Adventure
  7. ByteDance AI Tool Transforms Static Images Into Acting Clips
  8. Ryujinx Emulator Lives on Despite Nintendo Takedown Attempt
  9. OnePlus Nord 5: Everything We Know About the Latest Mid-Range Phone
  10. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Everything We Know About Samsung’s Next Flagship

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Games

Best King Legacy Codes for November 2024: All Active Bonuses

Antony Terence1 hour
dummy_img
Internet

Why Bluesky’s Social Media Platform Should Worry Twitter

Tim Keary2 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

How Microsoft Employed AI to Make Flight Simulator 2024

Stuart Hughes3 hoursTechnology Writer
dummy_img
Phones

Tesla Pi Phone: Will it Ever Happen?

Tim Keary4 hoursTechnology Specialist
dummy_img
Games

Xbox Game Pass List in November 2024: Everything Playable Now

Kevin Pocock5 hoursGaming Journalist
dummy_img
Hardware

Is This the End of the USB-A Cable? (For Real, This Time)

Neil C. Hughes5 hoursSenior Technology Writer
dummy_img
Gaming Hardware & Accessories

PS5 30th Anniversary Console: Everything Included in the Box

Aleksha McLoughlin8 hoursGaming Editor
dummy_img
Games

15+ Best Simulation Games to Play in 2024: Virtual Recreations

Bilawal Bashir1 dayGaming Writer

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN