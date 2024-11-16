WhatsApp Introduces Message Drafts to Save Incomplete Chats

  • WhatsApp launches message drafts with a bold green "Draft" tag to easily track unsent messages.
  • Drafts are now moved to the top of the chat list for easier access, and the feature is available to users worldwide.
  • WhatsApp recently announced 100 million monthly active users and introduced custom lists for organizing chats.

WhatsApp has rolled out message drafts, a new option that assists users in managing unsent messages they may have forgotten to send.

Incomplete messages now display a prominent green “Draft” label, making them easier to identify and return to.

The platform also stated that these drafts would move to the top of the chat list for easy access. According to Engadget, the feature is now globally accessible.

In July, WhatsApp announced 100 million monthly active users. It later added custom lists for organizing chats. The latest update allows users to manage contacts across multiple devices and save them exclusively to WhatsApp, with plans for usernames to enhance privacy.

Beta users of the messaging app recently reported a bug in version 2.24.24.5 that turns the app’s screen green, making it unusable and preventing interaction with chats. The company has acknowledged the issue and provided a temporary solution for affected users.

