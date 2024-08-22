WhatsApp Is Working on a New Chat Theme Feature

Key Takeaways

  • WhatsApp is reportedly working on an all-new chat theme feature.
  • The feature is designed to enhance personalization by allowing users to choose a default theme.
  • Users will be able to customize the app's appearance and select the main color based on their preferences.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on improving its new default chat theme feature according to WABetaInfo.

The outlet had previously reported that the company was working on a default chat theme feature as part of WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.17.19 update. The feature is said to have been designed to enhance personalization by allowing users to choose a default theme that will automatically apply to all their chats. 

Now the outlet has reported that WhatsApp is looking to improve this feature as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.6 update. The company aims to allow users to further customize the appearance of the app based on their preferences and choose the main color of the app. The feature is scheduled for release in a future update. 

WhatsApp is expected to implement this change by altering the green color of the app. What this essentially means is that while using the light theme, the standard green color will be replaced by black. Additionally, when using the dark theme, the main color will shift to white, creating a striking contrast for improved readability. WABetaInfo also speculated that WhatsApp may introduce a wider set of color options as part of a future build. 

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on an all-new voice chat feature for Meta AI, which is designed to make interactions more natural and personalized. The feature is expected to offer users up to 10 voice options tailored to their preferences. For instance, users might choose a calming voice for bedtime chats or an energetic one for motivational conversations.

