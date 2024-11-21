WhatsApp Will Auto-Create Transcripts for Voice Messages

Key Takeaways

  • WhatsApp is rolling out voice message transcripts on Android and iOS.
  • These will be automatically generated under voice messages for those who have enabled the feature.
  • Voice messages and transcripts are created on your device, so nobody, including WhatsApp, can read or hear them.

WhatsApp is introducing a transcripts feature for voice messages that will let you read the contents when listening isn’t an option.

Image Credit: WhatsApp
Though voice messages are a convenient way to communicate, allowing you to record a message on the go when you can’t or don’t want to type out a lengthy text message, finding time to listen to them can be tricky.

If you can’t stop to listen to a long message, or if you’re in a loud environment, you can soon read a transcript of the message.

This feature will be rolling out to Android and iOS users globally “in the coming weeks” and will be disabled by default. To turn it on, you can go to WhatsApp Settings, select “Chats,” then choose “Voice Message Transcripts.”

Only recipients who have enabled the feature can see a written transcript, which will appear directly underneath the voice message.

WhatsApp Creates Transcripts on Your Device to Protect Privacy

For those concerned about privacy, WhatsApp says that nobody — not even WhatsApp itself — can read or hear your private messages. The transcripts are created and stored directly on your device.

This new feature will only be available in certain languages initially, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian on Android. A wider range of languages will be available on iOS. WhatsApp says it plans to add more languages in the coming months.

