Windows 11’s Recall AI Feature is Finally Ready to Try on Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft has made Windows 11’s AI-powered Recall feature available as an Insider preview for Copilot+ PC owners months after it was due to ship.
You can now test the feature if you’ve signed up for the Dev Channel. As outlined this spring, Recall takes periodic snapshots of your PC’s activity and lets you search for an app, document, image, or website by describing it. You can jump back to a photo you saw weeks earlier without needing to know its file name.
The Windows 11 preview also includes an early version of Click to Do in Recall. The technology uses AI to take actions based on content in snapshots, such as opening text in an app or erasing photo backgrounds.
The Dev Channel code is rough, so you’ll only want to use this if you’re comfortable with bugs or other flaws. You’ll need Secure Boot enabled to try Recall, and Microsoft warns of delays and other erratic behavior. You might want to wait for later previews or the finished version if you depend on your computer for work.
Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 Recall just ahead of the Copilot+ PC launch in June. It was supposed to be a signature feature, but it was delayed at the last minute after researchers discovered privacy and security flaws. Among other issues, Recall’s database was stored in unencrypted plain text — a hacker with access to the PC could have an easier time stealing sensitive data. Microsoft vowed to better secure the functionality.
The company pushed the Recall preview to October, and later wasn’t expected to release the test version until December. It also bowed to concerns from critics and regulators by making it possible to disable and, in the European Union, uninstall Recall.
The preview launch could be welcome if you own a Copilot+ PC (such as those using Snapdragon X chips, Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2, or AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 line) and are hoping to better justify your purchase. However, the timing suggests a polished version of Recall won’t be available until 2025.