Windows 11 Will Put Microsoft 365 Calendar, File and Contact ‘Companions’ on Your Taskbar

At Microsoft Ignite, Windows chief Pavan Davuluri unveiled a new Microsoft 365 Companions experience which will let you quickly access data.
Though no full details were provided, we did see an image showcasing what the new Companion experience will look like. It’s visually similar to the Windows 11 Phone Link app companion experience, which lets you see recent calls and messages as well as phone battery life next to the Start menu.
The floating Contacts panel shown in the image also resembles Microsoft’s 2021 Teams taskbar integration, designed to streamline joining or creating meetings.
Davuluri didn’t mention whether this experience will be available to third-party app developers. If that does happen, devs could integrate their own apps into the taskbar, providing more customization options for the apps and data Windows 11 users access most frequently.
Microsoft was heavily invested in 365 updates at its Ignite 2024 event. Earlier, the company unveiled the Windows 365 Link mini PC to run Windows from the cloud. Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headset owners, meanwhile, will access Windows 11 without the need for third-party apps by the end of this year.
In other 365 news, Microsoft revealed the current purple and blue Microsoft 365 app icon will be replaced with the new Microsoft 365 Copilot icon over the next couple of months.