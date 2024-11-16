Workspace Users Get Gemini AI Image Creation in Google Docs

Google Workspace is launching a Gemini-powered AI image generator in Google Docs, which will allow users to create visuals for their documents quickly.
Earlier this year, Google Docs introduced an AI tool for creating edge-to-edge cover images using Gemini. Now, Google is extending this feature to allow users to produce high-resolution images directly within documents.
Google Docs now features an AI-powered image generator using Gemini technology. By selecting Insert > Image > Help me create an image, users can generate images directly in their documents by entering prompts. It offers various art styles and aspect ratios, improving image…
The “Create an image” feature, driven by Google’s Imagen 3 generator, offers improved detail, better lighting, and fewer distractions than earlier models. It allows users to generate lifelike images of individuals, scenery, and other subjects using text prompts.
To access the feature, users can go to the Insert menu, choose the “Help me create an image” option from the Image sub-menu, and describe the desired image in the sidebar. They can choose from square, horizontal, or vertical aspect ratios to suit their layout, whether for a flyer, brochure, menu, or other project, and then select their preferred image to insert into the document.
Rollout Schedule for Google Docs Users
Google’s image generator in Docs is available to Google Workspace subscribers. It will roll out to Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium plan users in the upcoming days.
The feature will roll out to rapid release domains within 15 days from November 15 and to scheduled release domains from December 16 onward.
Recently, Google Vids, powered by Gemini, became available on select Workspace plans. It allows users to create videos from prompts for customer service, training, and marketing.