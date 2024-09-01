X Ban Fuels Bluesky Growth as App Tops Charts and Users Skyrocket

Why Trust Techopedia
Key Takeaways

  • Bluesky gained 1 million users in three days after Brazil banned X.
  • Bluesky became Brazil's top free iPhone app, surpassing Meta's Threads.
  • X faces a suspension in Brazil over election disinformation, boosting Bluesky's growth.

Following a Brazilian court’s ban on X, Bluesky has surged, gaining 1 million new users in just three days as competition intensifies.

After a Brazilian court decided to ban X, its competitors, especially Bluesky, are seeing a significant boost. On August 31, the service reported a surge in activity, reaching record highs. Bluesky topped Brazil’s free iPhone app chart, surpassing Meta’s Threads, now in second place. By September 1, the platform announced on X that it had gained one million new users in just three days:

Bluesky’s rapid growth is impressive, particularly since it transitioned from an invite-only app to full public access in February. According to its official website, by May 2024, the platform had surpassed 6 million users.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s X faces legal issues in Brazil because it refuses to block accounts linked to election disinformation. After X missed a deadline to appoint a local legal representative, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered an immediate suspension of the platform. Moraes also warned that users using VPNs to bypass the ban could face daily fines of 50,000 reais ($8,900). Musk responded by condemning the action as an attack on free speech.

As the ban approached, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva directed his X followers to his other social media profiles, including Bluesky. X is reportedly used by about 10% of Brazil’s 210 million residents.

How does Bluesky position itself compared to X?

Bluesky began in 2019 as a Twitter-backed initiative to develop an open, decentralized social protocol and has since become an independent public benefit corporation. Jack Dorsey, a co-founder and former Twitter CEO, stepped down from Bluesky’s board earlier this year. The platform has faced competition from both decentralized networks like Mastodon and major social media platforms such as X and Facebook.

On August 28, Bluesky rolled out anti-toxicity features designed to improve user safety and address harassment. These updates include tools to detach quote posts, hide replies, and filter notifications. This move aims to position Bluesky as a more secure alternative to Elon Musk’s X, responding to rising worries about hate speech and misinformation on the platform.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Cyber Threats

Red Team vs. Blue Team: Cybersecurity Roles Explained

John Meah1 hour
dummy_img
Emerging Technology

U.N. Pledges to Unleash Asia-Pacific’s Digital Potential (Editorial)

Ray Fernandez1 hour
dummy_img
Stocks

What Is Mark Cuban’s Net Worth in 2024: How Did He Build a Fortune?

Fitri Wulandari2 hoursFinancial Journalist
dummy_img
Gaming

15+ Best RPG Games to Play in 2024: Enjoy Ultimate Adventures

Cat Bussell3 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Data Centers

Top 8 Innovations in Green Data Centers in 2024

Linda Rosencrance3 hoursTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

Is AI Warfare Upon Us? How AI is Transforming Warfare in North Korea

Tim Keary4 hoursTechnology Specialist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN