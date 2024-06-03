Languagesx
English Español Deutsch Français Italiano Nederlands 한국어 Svenska Suomeksi Norsk 日本 عربي

X Officially Allows Adult Content

Why Trust Techopedia
X Officially Allows Adult Content
Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash
Key Takeaways

  • X has updated its rules to officially permit adult content.
  • The material has to be consensual and properly labelled.
  • There are concerns the company might not filter out abusive content.

X has changed its policies to officially permit adult content on its platform, including porn and some other graphic material.

The new rules let people post adult imagery and text on X so long as it’s “consensually produced and distributed” and clearly labelled. The social network said it would restrict access to children as well as those adults who don’t want to see it.

The policy isn’t absolute. X still forbids sexual violence as well as anything that’s “excessively gory.” Posts that incite or threaten violence are also forbidden.

In the rule update, the social media company believed that sexuality could be a “legitimate form of artistic expression,” and that adults had the power to make and interact with content that reflects their beliefs about sex.

Elon Musk has loosened content restrictions on the platform since he bought Twitter in 2022, despite objections from those concerned he reenabled hate speech and misinformation. More recently, X has tested hosting adult content through dedicated communities.

The strategy could help X monetize porn by fostering communities based around it, particularly with paid subscriptions. However, it also risks drawing scrutiny from governments worried that it might let non-consensual material slip through.

As TechCrunch explained, Australia issued a fine against X in October 2023 after it failed to provide information about child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Governments like India have also demanded that X pull child abuse content. While the new approach may be more welcoming, it also carries significant risks if there isn’t matching policy enforcement.

most popular news

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Featured Content

The KAI Phenomenon Unleashed: Why The Cat Coin is Poised for a Meme Coin Pump

Patrick Jennings17 mins
dummy_img
Featured Content

Vantage Markets Shines as Diamond Sponsor at Money Expo Colombia 2024

Michael Graw14 hours
dummy_img
Blockchain

AO ‘Supercomputer’ Token Launch: Release Date, Features & Analyst Views

Mensholong Lepcha15 hoursCrypto & Blockchain Writer
dummy_img
Artificial Intelligence

How Cybercriminals Think in 2024 — What We Have Learned

Ray Fernandez12 hoursSenior Technology Journalist
dummy_img
Cybersecurity

Microsoft’s Recall: A Dire Threat to User Privacy or ‘Social Media 2.0’?

John Raspin18 hoursTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Featured Content

Altcoin Alert: Award-winning SpacePay Simplifies Crypto for Merchants, Payment Companies, and Consumers

Patrick Jennings23 hoursEditor

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN