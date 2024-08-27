X Tests a Zoom-style Vdeo Conferencing Feature

Key Takeaways

  • X is testing a video conferencing feature.
  • Each video meeting could have a unique shareable code to allow participants to join.
  • There’s no release date or rollout plan scheduled as yet.

In its continued bid for global domination, X is taking on video meeting giants like Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams with its own video conferencing tool, according to TechCrunch.

In a post on X, company employee Chris Park said X had held its first internal conference using the tool, with mostly positive feedback from participants. Amongst the feedback were suggestions to improve notifications when people leave or join meetings, and the ability to pin main speakers.

Elon Musk responded to Park’s post with a fire emoji, more or less confirming the feature would be en route in future. There’s no release date or rollout plan scheduled yet, so this is just a teaser of what’s to come for now.

App researcher Nima Owji outlined in a post on X that each meeting could have a unique shareable code to allow participants to join, similar to Google Meet and Zoom. Another app researcher with the X username p4mui, explained that users will be able to create instant or schedule meetings from the iOS app.

Video Conferencing Could Create More Privacy and Security Issues

X has enabled past features like Calling for all users by default, and there have been privacy issues. Whether it will do this for its video conferencing feature remains to be seen, but it definitely needs to review privacy and security before rolling the new tool out to all users.

TechCrunch posited that X may merge the new video conferencing tool with its existing Spaces live video streaming to allow switching between workshop-style streaming and video conferencing, similar to Google Meet and Zoom.

