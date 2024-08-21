Xbox Adaptive Joystick Expands Accessibility in Gaming

Microsoft revealed the Xbox Adaptive Joystick and three other accessories for Xbox and PC, designed specifically for gamers with disabilities.
In 2018, Microsoft released the Xbox Adaptive Controller for players with disabilities. Now, it has unveiled the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, which is also designed for accessibility.
The joystick has four buttons on the front, an Xbox thumbstick, and two buttons on the top for bumper and trigger controls. You can customize these buttons according to your preferences in the Xbox Accessories app.
Xbox collaborated with players with disabilities and accessibility experts to create complementary 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers with the Xbox Design Lab. This will allow you to choose between six adaptive thumbstick topper designs for Xbox controllers, customize their dimensions according to your preference, and then download the 3D file to get it printed. The six designs that you will get are:
- Plate-shaped thumbstick topper
- Dome-shaped thumbstick topper
- Stick-shaped thumbstick topper
- Pull thumbstick topper
- Sphere-shaped thumbstick topper
- Custom thumbstick topper
You can connect the Xbox Adaptive Joystick to the regular Xbox controller or to the Xbox Adaptive Controller with a cable for a more customizable experience. You can also plug it directly into your PC or Xbox.
The Xbox Adaptive Joystick will launch in early 2025 and be sold exclusively through the Microsoft Store for $29.99.
Xbox for Players with Limited Mobility: Price
In addition to revealing the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, Microsoft unveiled the 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller and the ByoWave Proteus Controller. Both of these controllers will be helpful for gamers with disabilities. The former has low-resistance programmable buttons at the top and a highly sensitive joystick. The latter has a modular design and allows you to change the controller setup per your preference. You can try out over 100 million different combinations.
The 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller is available for $59.99 in selected markets worldwide, and the ByoWave Proteus Controller is also available for $299 in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada.