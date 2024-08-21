xbox-game-pass-subscribers-face-delays-for-new-first-party-titles

Microsoft has announced that subscribers to its Xbox Game Pass Core and Standard tiers will face significant delays before gaining access to new first-party titles.
According to a recent update from the Xbox team, these subscribers might have to wait up to 12 months or longer before they can play new releases from Xbox’s own studios.
This change, which was clarified following the company’s restructuring of its Game Pass service last month, marks a departure from the previous policy where new first-party titles were included in Game Pass across all tiers on release day.
The restructured Game Pass service now includes four tiers: Core, Standard, PC, and Ultimate. Core, priced at $10 per month, offers access to a limited selection of 25 games and includes online multiplayer.
The upcoming Standard tier, priced at $15 per month, provides access to a broader library of hundreds of games. However, both tiers will not include “day one” access to new first-party games, a feature now reserved for the PC tier ($12 per month) and the more expensive Ultimate tier ($20 per month), which also includes an EA Play membership.
Taking to the Xbox Wire blog on Tuesday, Megan Spurr, Xbox Game Pass’s Senior Community Lead, explained that the availability of first-party games on the Core and Standard tiers will vary by title.
Depending on the game, the delay could extend to a year or more. Despite this, Microsoft also clarified that all tiers will continue to offer member deals and discounts, and Xbox will keep users informed about when specific titles are added to their individual libraries.
The introduction of the Standard tier, which is still awaiting a release date, is expected to offer a more affordable option for gamers who do not prioritize immediate access to the latest titles.
As Xbox navigates these changes to its Game Pass service, the company faces scrutiny from both subscribers and regulatory bodies. The tech giant has recently addressed concerns and defended its strategy.