Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Now Lets You Stream Games You Own

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Now Lets You Stream Games You Own
  • A new feature for Xbox Game Pass lets you stream games you own outside of the Game Pass lineup.
  • The feature is now available in beta and can be accessed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on multiple devices.
  • 50 titles are currently available to stream with this feature, with more planned.

Microsoft is giving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a major cloud feature update that allows you to stream some games you own to a variety of devices.

While streaming has long been available for titles on Xbox Game Pass, this update will allow you to stream titles that aren’t part of the Game Pass lineup as long as you own them.

The newly available beta feature brings fresh functionality to Xbox’s cloud gaming, allowing streaming to a wide array of devices with access to a web browser, as well as supported TVs and even VR devices.

This feature will also expand in 2025, functioning across Xbox consoles and the Windows Xbox app.

While the option is arguably overdue, its inclusion is great news if you’re a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber who wants more flexibility in where you play. It may prove frustrating that you still have to pay a monthly fee on top of the price of the game itself.

While the lineup of games that can currently be streamed as part of the beta is limited, additional titles are planned to be added in the future. A full list of the 50 streamable games can be found below:

  • Animal Well
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Balatro
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
  • The Casting of Frank Stone
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Dredge
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • Farming Simulator 25
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Final Fantasy
  • Final Fantasy II
  • Final Fantasy III
  • Final Fantasy IV
  • Final Fantasy V
  • Final Fantasy VI
  • Hades
  • Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
  • High On Life
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • House Flipper 2
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • NBA 2K25
  • PGA Tour 2K23
  • Phasmophobia
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Rust Console Edition
  • 7 Days to Die
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stray
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Outlast Trials
  • The Plucky Squire
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  • TopSpin 2K25
  • Undertale
  • Visions of Mana
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • WWE 2K24

