Xiaomi HyperOS 2: Global Rollout of Android 15-Based OS Begins

Xiaomi has officially launched HyperOS 2, its latest operating system based on Android 15, marking a significant upgrade from the original HyperOS that debuted in 2023.
The update brings a host of new features and improvements to Xiaomi smartphones, tablets, and wearables, with the rollout kicking off globally this month.
Key Features of HyperOS 2
HyperOS 2 builds on the foundation of Xiaomi‘s first-gen HyperOS, promising enhanced performance, better power management, and a more streamlined user interface. With Android 15 as its backbone, the update offers deeper integration across Xiaomi’s ecosystem of devices, allowing for smoother interactions between smartphones, tablets, and wearables.
🗓️Release Schedule of #XiaomiHyperOS2.
The latest update will be distributed over time. Check out when your Xiaomi phones will receive the power of #XiaomiHyperOS2.
Global Release Schedule
Xiaomi has revealed a detailed roadmap for the global rollout of HyperOS 2. Xiaomi has emphasized that the rollout of HyperOS 2 will be gradual, meaning it may take time before all eligible devices receive the update. The company is prioritizing the latest flagship devices and will continue to push the update to older models in the coming months.