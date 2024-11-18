Xiaomi Reports 30.5% Q3 Revenue Boost After Launching First EV

On Monday, Xiaomi reported a 30.5% increase in Q3 revenue, reaching a total of 92.5 billion yuan ($12.77 billion).
The results surpassed analysts’ expectations of 91.1 billion yuan, highlighting the company’s growing presence in the EV market.
The company also saw a 4.4% rise in adjusted net profit, amounting to 6.25 billion yuan, which exceeded the forecast of 5.92 billion yuan. A large portion of the revenue came from Xiaomi’s smart electric vehicle segment, which brought in 9.7 billion yuan during the quarter.
Xiaomi’s move into the EV market is showing strong results. The company delivered 39,790 SU7 vehicles in Q3, bringing the total deliveries since March to 67,157 units. Since it launched in March, the average selling price of the Xiaomi SU7 in the third quarter was 238,650 yuan, a 4.4% increase from the previous quarter.
However, the company is still operating at a loss within its EV segment, with an adjusted net loss of 1.5 billion yuan for its business units, including the EV sector.
Despite competition from Tesla, BYD, Nio, XPeng, and other Chinese rivals, Xiaomi’s entry into the EV market has been aided by partnerships with and the existing infrastructure of Beijing Automotive Works Group.
While Xiaomi’s 30.5% revenue growth and 39,790 vehicle deliveries are impressive considering its recent entry into the EV market, it still lags behind industry giants BYD and Tesla in terms of sales volume.
In Q3 2024, BYD led the pack with a 24.04% revenue increase to 201.12 billion yuan and a record 1,134,892 vehicle deliveries. Tesla, though slightly behind, still reported strong figures with $25.18 billion in revenue and 462,890 deliveries.
Beyond its EV business, Xiaomi solidified its position as the world’s third-largest smartphone maker in Q3, shipping 42.8 million units, a 3% increase, and capturing 14% of the global market share, according to Canalys.