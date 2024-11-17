XRP Price Rises Above $1 for the First Time in Three Years

Why Trust Techopedia
Key takeaways

  • The price of XRP climbed from $0.86 to $1.22 in a single day.
  • This marks the first time since October 2021 that XRP has surpassed $1.
  • A potential driver for this surge may be rumors about the resignation of the SEC chair, who has been involved in a legal battle with XRP for years.

The price of XRP (XRP) spiked by approximately 41% within a day, reaching $1.22 from $0.86.

According to TradingView, XRP last traded above $1 in October 2021, after which its price declined and struggled to break past this level for years.

XRP price history since 2018
XRP price history since 2018 | Source: TradingView

Despite the recent surge, XRP is still far from its all-time high (ATH) of $3.40, recorded on January 7, 2018. The current price of $1.1 is approximately 68% below its ATH.

Why Is XRP Price Rising?

A major factor behind XRP’s growth might be rumors about the resignation of Gary Gensler, Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These rumors emerged after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election. It is speculated that the Trump administration’s policies may differ significantly from Gensler’s regulatory approach toward cryptocurrencies.

On November 14, a transcript of Gensler’s speech was published on the SEC’s website. Some crypto community members interpreted sections of the speech as hints of his possible resignation.

XRP and Its Long Battle With the SEC

XRP (previously known as Ripple) has been embroiled in a legal battle with the SEC since December 2020. The SEC accused Ripple of illegally selling unregistered securities worth $1.3 billion.

After years of litigation, a court ruling in August 2024 ordered XRP to pay a $125 million fine—significantly less than the $2 billion sought by the SEC. However, the regulator appealed the verdict in October 2024.

XRP’s recent price momentum might also be linked to the news that the lawsuit against Elon Musk for insider trading was dropped.

In 2023, Musk was accused of insider trading following allegations of profiting $124 million by selling Dogecoin (DOGE) after Twitter changed its logo. However, the investors withdrew the lawsuit, as Reuters reported.

