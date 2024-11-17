XRP Price Rises Above $1 for the First Time in Three Years

The price of XRP (XRP) spiked by approximately 41% within a day, reaching $1.22 from $0.86.
According to TradingView, XRP last traded above $1 in October 2021, after which its price declined and struggled to break past this level for years.
Despite the recent surge, XRP is still far from its all-time high (ATH) of $3.40, recorded on January 7, 2018. The current price of $1.1 is approximately 68% below its ATH.
Why Is XRP Price Rising?
A major factor behind XRP’s growth might be rumors about the resignation of Gary Gensler, Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
These rumors emerged after Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election. It is speculated that the Trump administration’s policies may differ significantly from Gensler’s regulatory approach toward cryptocurrencies.
On November 14, a transcript of Gensler’s speech was published on the SEC’s website. Some crypto community members interpreted sections of the speech as hints of his possible resignation.
XRP and Its Long Battle With the SEC
XRP (previously known as Ripple) has been embroiled in a legal battle with the SEC since December 2020. The SEC accused Ripple of illegally selling unregistered securities worth $1.3 billion.
SEC charges Ripple and two executives with conducting $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering https://t.co/3VP23RpSyV
— U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) December 22, 2020
After years of litigation, a court ruling in August 2024 ordered XRP to pay a $125 million fine—significantly less than the $2 billion sought by the SEC. However, the regulator appealed the verdict in October 2024.
The SEC asked for $2B, and the Court reduced their demand by ~94% recognizing that they had overplayed their hand. We respect the Court’s decision and have clarity to continue growing our company.
This is a victory for Ripple, the industry and the rule of law. The SEC’s…
— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) August 7, 2024
XRP’s recent price momentum might also be linked to the news that the lawsuit against Elon Musk for insider trading was dropped.
In 2023, Musk was accused of insider trading following allegations of profiting $124 million by selling Dogecoin (DOGE) after Twitter changed its logo. However, the investors withdrew the lawsuit, as Reuters reported.
