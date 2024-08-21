Your Nintendo Switch Can Now Have Adorable Pokémon MicroSD

SanDisk announced the latest addition to its officially licensed Nintendo cards lineup with three Pokémon microSD cards.
Currently, you can choose from the following options:
- blue 1TB card featuring Snorlax, retailing for $130,
- purple 512GB card featuring Gengar, for $55,
- yellow 256GB card featuring Pikachu, for $33.
You don’t have to catch them all!
SanDisk Pokémon™ microSD™ Cardhttps://t.co/7MDt5HvNB8 pic.twitter.com/2QXKHnvzMD
— ポケモンセンターNAKAYAMA (@pikachu_pcn) August 21, 2024
These UHS-1 cards support up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds. They’re available to buy now from the Western Digital online store.
The Pokémon microSD cards are compatible with all Nintendo Switch models and work with any device that supports microSD cards.
SanDisk’s Nintendo microSD Card Lineup
These Pokémon designs are not the first officially licensed Nintendo SD cards that SanDisk has launched. Over the years, the company has released a range of cards featuring Nintendo games and characters, including Mario, Yoshi, Zelda, Animal Crossing, and more.
Though they’re definitely cute and collectible for Pokémon fans, it’s possible to pick up one of SanDisk’s standard microSD cards for less. The SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-1 retails for $37 on Amazon, while its 1.5TB microSD card in the same range will set you back just $110 right now, also available on Amazon.