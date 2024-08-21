Your Nintendo Switch Can Now Have Adorable Pokémon MicroSD

Key Takeaways

  • SanDisk launched a licensed lineup of Pokémon microSD cards at Gamescom.
  • Designed for Nintendo Switch, these cards are compatible with any device using microSD storage.
  • Three designs are available, each featuring a different Pokémon.

SanDisk announced the latest addition to its officially licensed Nintendo cards lineup with three Pokémon microSD cards.

Currently, you can choose from the following options:

  • blue 1TB card featuring Snorlax, retailing for $130,
  • purple 512GB card featuring Gengar, for $55,
  • yellow 256GB card featuring Pikachu, for $33.

You don’t have to catch them all!

 These UHS-1 cards support up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds. They’re available to buy now from the Western Digital online store.

The Pokémon microSD cards are compatible with all Nintendo Switch models and work with any device that supports microSD cards. 

SanDisk’s Nintendo microSD Card Lineup

These Pokémon designs are not the first officially licensed Nintendo SD cards that SanDisk has launched. Over the years, the company has released a range of cards featuring Nintendo games and characters, including Mario, Yoshi, Zelda, Animal Crossing, and more.

Though they’re definitely cute and collectible for Pokémon fans, it’s possible to pick up one of SanDisk’s standard microSD cards for less. The SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-1 retails for $37 on Amazon, while its 1.5TB microSD card in the same range will set you back just $110 right now, also available on Amazon.

