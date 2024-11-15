Your Samsung Phone Now Works as a Digital Key for Some Audi Cars

Samsung Phone Now Works as a Digital Key
  • Samsung will roll out the functionality to control Audi vehicles using digital keys.
  • Initially, the feature will be available in Europe for select Audi models.
  • To use the digital keys, you’ll need a Galaxy smartphone running Android 13 or later.

Samsung has announced that its phones will serve as digital keys for Audi vehicles in Europe through its Wallet app.

As with other cars, the feature will eliminate the need for a physical key to lock, unlock, or open the trunk.

Initially, only three Audi model series — the A6 e-tron, the Q6 e-tron, and A5 — will support the digital key. However, Samsung has promised that support for more vehicles will be added soon. Your phone must be running Android 13 or later and support the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology needed to unlock the car. Most flagship devices from the Galaxy S20 onward have support, including foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series.

Samsung will also allow you to share the digital key with friends so that you can temporarily transfer your vehicle access, such as to lend a car for the weekend. As before, it’s based on industry security standards that the company claims “significantly reduces” the chances of unauthorized access.

If your Galaxy smartphone with the digital key is stolen, you can remotely lock or delete the digital key using the Samsung Find service. Following the launch of this feature in Europe, the global rollout will sync with the release timeline of future Audi vehicles.

Audi is the latest automaker to support Samsung’s digital key functionality. This feature is already available on certain models from BMW, Genesis, and Hyundai. Samsung has also partnered with Ford, so you can expect digital key support for that brand’s cars in the near future.

