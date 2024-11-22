youtube-adds-ai-generated-video-backgrounds-for-shorts-creators

On November 21, YouTube unveiled Dream Screen’s support for AI-powered video backgrounds, giving it an edge over TikTok, which offers only image backgrounds.
Initially tested in June with image-only backgrounds, Dream Screen can now create 1080p cinematic-style video clips driven by Google DeepMind‘s Veo model.
level up your Shorts game with Dream Screen ✨
you can now generate video backgrounds instantly with just a few words!
available now in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. try it out ➡️ https://t.co/8w3DiWHyNw https://t.co/oqCGMSdrys
— YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) November 21, 2024
Dream Screen Features, Limitations, and Usage
The new feature is presently accessible as an experimental tool for a select group of creators in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. There is no timeline for a broader release.
To use it, launch the Shorts camera, click the “green screen” icon, and select “Dream Screen.” Enter a prompt, decide on an animation style, and press “Create.” The tool generates AI-powered video backgrounds that you can use as a backdrop for your recording.
According to a support page, the AI feature currently only accepts prompts in English. YouTube has implemented safeguards to ensure compliance with Community Guidelines, including restrictions on creating photorealistic images of identifiable individuals to minimize deepfake risks.
This addition gives YouTube an edge over TikTok, which currently offers only AI-generated background images, by allowing creators to use dynamic, AI-powered video backgrounds for more creative flexibility.
YouTube also plans to expand Dream Screen’s capabilities by enabling creators to produce six-second standalone videos for Shorts, though a release date for this feature has not yet been announced.