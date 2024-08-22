youtube-launches-ai-tool-to-help-creators-recover-hacked-accounts

YouTube’s new AI-based tool will help creators recover their hacked accounts more easily.
The new troubleshooting tool uses an AI chat assistant to help creators recover hacked accounts. The tool asks questions about the creator’s Google account and YouTube channel to secure their login. The tool then confirms that the account has been hacked and reverses any changes made by hackers.
Creators should look for signs that they have been hacked, such as unauthorized video uploads, profile picture changes, or changes to their AdSense account.
How to Access Google’s AI Troubleshooting Tool
The automated tool can be accessed through the YouTube Help Center but is only available in English now.
On its support page, Google said that if users have any issues with the tool, they can contact @TeamYouTube on X.
YouTube has become a target for hackers over the past few years, with top creators losing access to their accounts, so the news of this tool will be welcomed. Creators can use it to restore their accounts without waiting for Google Support’s assistance.
Google has also faced a number of privacy and security challenges, including hacked accounts. Recently, the video-sharing platform implemented a policy change that allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content simulating their voice or face.