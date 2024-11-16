YouTube Takes on TikTok With New Live Stream Gifting Feature

YouTube has introduced gift giving, a new feature for monetizing vertical live streams, similar to “coins” on TikTok.
In the next few weeks, the feature will become available for streamers and viewers within the US. This update will let viewers purchase Jewels to send in real-time during streams, providing another way to monetize vertical live streams. Announced during the Made on YouTube event, Jewels & gifts bring another way of interaction to live streams, echoing a feature popularized by TikTok.
How It Works
The system is designed to simplify audience engagement. During a live stream, viewers can buy “jewels” through bundle purchases. They can then send the gifts during streams.
Each gift appears directly on the screen as a form of a unique reaction. For creators, every gift sent translates into earnings through Rubies, with 1 Ruby equaling 1 cent. Over the next three months, YouTube will offer a 50% bonus on Ruby earnings, capped at $1,000 per month, as part of the feature’s launch celebration.
Who Are Eligible?
Creators in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) who accept the Virtual Items Module in YouTube Studio are eligible to enable this feature. However, it’s currently limited to US-based creators and viewers. While viewers worldwide can see gifts, only US audiences can purchase Jewels and send gifts during vertical live streams on the YouTube mobile app. For creators using third-party streaming software, gifts can still be received, but monitoring the YouTube mobile app or Live Control Room ensures no gift goes unnoticed.
Jewels & gifts replace YouTube’s Super Stickers for vertical live streams. Unlike Stickers, which appear in live chat, gifts overlay the stream itself, creating a more interactive and visually engaging experience. By YouTube’s design, it may encourage more active participation from viewers and encourage creators to go live more often.
Following TikTok’s Gifting System
This feature closely mirrors TikTok’s gifting system, which has successfully raised fan engagement and creator revenue. TikTok’s version, where fans send digital “coins,” has driven viral moments. A bit earlier this fall, YouTube followed TikTok, by making Shorts longer: now users can upload up to 3-minute long videos instead of the original 1-minute.
Jewels & gifts will come with flexible pricing. The cost of Jewels will vary based on bundle sizes and promotional discounts.