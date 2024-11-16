YouTube Takes on TikTok With New Live Stream Gifting Feature

Why Trust Techopedia
Key takeaways

  • YouTube introduces "Jewels" as a new way to support creators during livestreams, similar to TikTok's gifting system.
  • Gifts convert into "Rubies" for creators, valued at one cent each, with an initial bonus program boosting earnings.
  • The feature supports vertical livestreams via the YouTube mobile app, phasing out the platform's previous Super Stickers.

YouTube has introduced gift giving, a new feature for monetizing vertical live streams, similar to “coins” on TikTok.

In the next few weeks, the feature will become available for streamers and viewers within the US. This update will let viewers purchase Jewels to send in real-time during streams, providing another way to monetize vertical live streams. Announced during the Made on YouTube event, Jewels & gifts bring another way of interaction to live streams, echoing a feature popularized by TikTok.

How It Works

The system is designed to simplify audience engagement. During a live stream, viewers can buy “jewels” through bundle purchases. They can then send the gifts during streams.

Each gift appears directly on the screen as a form of a unique reaction. For creators, every gift sent translates into earnings through Rubies, with 1 Ruby equaling 1 cent. Over the next three months, YouTube will offer a 50% bonus on Ruby earnings, capped at $1,000 per month, as part of the feature’s launch celebration.

New livestream gifting system
New live stream gifting feature | Source: YouTube

Who Are Eligible?

Creators in the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) who accept the Virtual Items Module in YouTube Studio are eligible to enable this feature. However, it’s currently limited to US-based creators and viewers. While viewers worldwide can see gifts, only US audiences can purchase Jewels and send gifts during vertical live streams on the YouTube mobile app. For creators using third-party streaming software, gifts can still be received, but monitoring the YouTube mobile app or Live Control Room ensures no gift goes unnoticed.

Jewels & gifts replace YouTube’s Super Stickers for vertical live streams. Unlike Stickers, which appear in live chat, gifts overlay the stream itself, creating a more interactive and visually engaging experience. By YouTube’s design, it may encourage more active participation from viewers and encourage creators to go live more often.

Following TikTok’s Gifting System

This feature closely mirrors TikTok’s gifting system, which has successfully raised fan engagement and creator revenue. TikTok’s version, where fans send digital “coins,” has driven viral moments. A bit earlier this fall, YouTube followed TikTok, by making Shorts longer: now users can upload up to 3-minute long videos instead of the original 1-minute.

Jewels & gifts will come with flexible pricing. The cost of Jewels will vary based on bundle sizes and promotional discounts.

Most Popular News

  1. What Is Going on with Crypto Today? October 31 Analysis
  2. Meta Collaborates With Hollywood’s Blumhouse for AI Movie Generation
  3. Fortnite Chapter 6: Expected Release Date, Skins & Leaks
  4. Adobe Unveils AI Tool to Rotate 2D Art Like 3D Objects
  5. TSMC’s Arizona Factory Has Better Yield Than Plants in Taiwan
  6. Xbox Series X Brooklin: Everything We Know About the New Xbox
  7. Fortnite OG Chapter 2: Expected Start Date, Map, Skins & Leaks
  8. Powerbeats Pro 2: Expected Release Date, Features, Specs, Colors & Price
  9. Death Note: Killer Within: Release Date, Platforms & Features
  10. Subnautica 2: Expected Release Date, Platforms, Price & Features

Latest Features
More

dummy_img
Stocks

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Which Google Stock Symbol Should I Use?

Jasper Lawler1 hour
dummy_img
Games

20 Years of Half-Life 2: Five Best Moments From the Sequel

Daryl Baxter7 hoursGaming Writer
dummy_img
Machine Learning

СhatGPT vs. Google Search Comparison: Which Is Better in 2024?

Alex McFarland1 dayAI Journalist
dummy_img
IT Certifications

7 Best Cloud Computing Courses for Beginners & Pros in 2024

Linda Rosencrance2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Blockchain

9 Ways to Profit in Web3 in 2024: Investing, Gaming, dApps & More

Nicole Willing2 daysTechnology Journalist
dummy_img
Black Friday

10 Things To Do on Black Friday Other Than Shop

Anurag Singh2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Machine Learning

AI Song Cover Craze: How Much Does It Cost Music Artists?

Maria Webb2 daysTech Journalist
dummy_img
Stocks

Sundar Pichai’s Net Worth: How Much Does Google CEO Make in 2024?

Fitri Wulandari2 daysFinancial Journalist

Popular Categories
Show All

Antivirus
Antivirus
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Audio
CRM
CRM
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gambling
Gambling
Gaming
Gaming
HR
HR
Investing
Investing
Laptops
Laptops
Network
Network
Password Managers
Password Managers
Project Management
Project Management
Spy
Spy
VoIP
VoIP
VPN
VPN