YouTube Tests AI Comment Sorting Tool in All Supported Languages

Key Takeaways

  • YouTube's comment topics feature is now available in all languages.
  • The AI-powered tool organizes lengthy comment sections into themes for easier navigation.
  • The feature is currently exclusive to select YouTube Premium subscribers on the mobile app.

YouTube expands its AI-powered tool for summarizing comments to all supported languages, making it easier to digest lengthy comment sections.

YouTube posted an update on its test features and experiments support page. The comments tool is now expanding to all officially supported languages in YouTube comments.

The AI-powered tool automatically generates topic summaries for YouTube videos with lengthy comment sections. Until now, the feature only supported comments on videos and shorts in English.

Sorting lengthy comment sections into themes should make them easier to digest and understand. It can also help inspire new content based on what their audience is discussing. Creators can also review or remove auto-generated topics to suit.

Creators and users in the tool’s experiment group should automatically see an option to sort comments in all languages. However, this feature won’t appear on all videos, as it’s still an experimental feature.

How to Participate in YouTube’s Experiment

If you’d like to participate in the comment topics experiment, you can enable it by going to the “Try experimental new features” option in the YouTube app settings.

Though this feature is still being tested, YouTube may expand its availability soon.

Over the past year, Google has been testing some AI-enabled features on YouTube, including AI-generated live chat summaries that save users from scrolling through lengthy chats by summarizing what’s happening, and Google Lens Search makes it easier to search for content on YouTube.

