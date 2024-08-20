zoom-webinars-can-now-handle-up-to-1-million-attendees

Zoom has unveiled single-use webinars in the US that support up to 1 million attendees. These offerings include real-time streaming, in-depth performance reports, and flexible pricing options.
Zoom’s new packages cater to events of various sizes, including options of 10,000, 50,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, or 1 million participants.
🆕 You can now host up to 1 MILLION attendees with Zoom Webinars 👉 https://t.co/3UylayUXDu
Starting today, Zoom is now offering a range of single-use webinar options to accommodate larger event sizes 🙌
You can now choose webinars for 10K, 50K, 100K, 250K, 500K, and 1M… pic.twitter.com/V9vOGe1ZwT
— Zoom (@Zoom) August 19, 2024
The expanded capacity aims to meet the growing demand for large virtual gatherings across sectors. Zoom’s offering can support up to 1,000 video panelists and sessions up to 30 hours long. The Webinars promise real-time streaming with no latency. Also, each webinar comes with support from Zoom’s Event Services team. Hosts can access detailed reports on registration, audience engagement, and attendance to evaluate the effectiveness of their webinar strategies.
The company aims to attract organizers of large corporate events, entertainment industry gatherings like celebrity meet-and-greets, as well as government agencies and non-profit organizations with its new product.
Where is the New Single-Use Webinar Already Available, and What are the Payment Options?
Zoom provides different pricing options for single events, such as pay-per-event, pay-per-month, and pay-per-attendee plans, along with monthly and annual subscriptions tailored to various event sizes and needs. Webinars longer than three hours may require additional paid consulting services. The new single-use options are currently available only in the US.
The news of Zoom’s new webinar capability for up to 1 million attendees comes on the heels of US presidential candidate Kamala Harris setting a record for Zoom call attendance with an impressive 200,000 participants.
What Sets Meetings and Webinars Apart?
Don’t confuse Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars. While they share some features, they have key differences. Meetings support 100 to 500 participants, depending on the account type, with an option to add the Large Meeting add-on for up to 1,000 participants. In Meetings, all participants can share screens, use video and audio, and see the attendee list. The standard version of Webinars, however, is designed for virtual events, allowing up to 100,000 view-only attendees, depending on the type of license.
The video conferencing sector has experienced significant growth recently due to the rise of remote work, the expansion of business operations, and ongoing globalization. Leading players in this space include Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Google Meet allows up to 500 participants per meeting, determined by the Google Workspace edition. Meanwhile, certain Microsoft Teams plans support up to 1,000 participants in a video conference.