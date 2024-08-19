zotac-enters-handheld-gaming-market-with-gaming-zone

ZOTAC, a company known for its graphics cards, has officially ventured into the handheld gaming market with the release of its new device: the Gaming ZONE.
According to an announcement from the company at GAMESCOM 2024 in Cologne, Germany, this move marks ZOTAC’s effort to bring a desktop-quality gaming experience to a portable format.
If you're at Gamescom 2024, stop by and experience the all-new handheld gaming console on the block exclusively at the ZOTAC booth.#ZOTAC #gamescom #ZONE #Handheld #Console pic.twitter.com/lz9PXNRhEN
— ZOTAC (@ZOTAC) August 19, 2024
The Gaming ZONE is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 8840U processor, coupled with Radeon 780M integrated graphics.
Supporting the hardware setup is 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, providing enough memory and (a decent amount of) storage for intensive gaming.
A leading feature of the Gaming ZONE is its 7in AMOLED display. This screen, which reportedly has deep blacks and vibrant colors, also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, a nice-to-have feature in a handheld console.
ZOTAC said it also prioritized control precision by integrating hall-effect triggers and analog sticks, features that help prevent wear-related drift over time. Adjustable triggers and radial dials promise to further enhance the device’s controls, though their quality will have to be tested.
Priced at $799, the Gaming ZONE positions itself as a premium option in the handheld gaming market. However, it faces significant competition from Valve’s Steam Deck, which, at $250 cheaper, offers a more established alternative to gamers.
Additionally, the Steam Deck benefits from a substantial library of games optimized for handheld play, a dedicated community, and Valve’s extensive experience in PC gaming.
Nevertheless, the Gaming ZONE’s launch marks an ambitious entry into a competitive market, and its potential will become clearer as more gamers get their hands on it.The device is now available for pre-order in select regions, with ZOTAC showcasing the device live at GAMESCOM.