How OpenAI’s New In-ChatGPT Apps Challenge Google & Apple

Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Gaming
Terms Avatar Battle Royale Games Game Mechanics Playstation Plus Sandbox Game
Guides Antivirus for Gaming PCs Free Games on Steam Most Played Games Upcoming Games 2025 VPNs for Gaming
How To's How to Connect PS Controller How to Get Discord on PS5 How to Game Share on Xbox How to Cancel Game Pass How to Play Fortnite
Top Pick
How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025 Gaming Culture & Communities

How to Make Money Playing Video Games: 5 Ways in 2025
Gambling
Terms Baccarat Odds Dead Man’s Hand Roulette Odds Spread Betting Underdog Betting
Guides Casino Apps Esports Betting Sites Real Time Gaming Casinos Real Money Slots Safe Online Casinos
Reviews Coinpoker Review BetUS Review Raging Bull Review Slots of Vegas Review Wild Casino Review
Top Pick
Martingale Betting System Explained Gambling

Martingale Betting System Explained
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency

How OpenAI’s New In-ChatGPT Apps Challenge Google & Apple

Why Trust Techopedia
Futuristic glowing digital sphere surrounded by holographic app interfaces, symbolizing OpenAI’s ChatGPT evolving into a platform that integrates third-party apps and challenges Google and Apple’s ecosystems.

The last time OpenAI attempted a foray into the app marketplace was in 2024 with its GPT Store. Despite the initial hype, the project was quickly marred by some copyright challenges. 

Fast-forward to 2025, the ChatGPT owner has yet again reignited its interest in the app economy – a market largely dominated by Google Play and Apple App Store. During the recently concluded OpenAI annual DevDay held at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, OpenAI announced a new generation of apps that users can chat or interact with right inside ChatGPT.

But what will this framework look like? Here’s how the apps in ChatGPT work and the opportunities they might bring to users and the app marketplace.

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI is turning ChatGPT into a platform where users can use apps directly inside conversations.
  • Apps like Spotify, Canva, and Coursera already work within ChatGPT.
  • Developers can build and monetize their own ChatGPT apps through a new SDK.
  • The move challenges Google and Apple’s dominance in the app economy.
  • Data privacy and transparent permissions will be crucial for user trust.

Inside OpenAI’s New App Vision

The highlight of the primary keynote at this year’s annual OpenAI DevDay was the transformation of ChatGPT itself. OpenAI sees ChatGPT evolving from a simple chatbot to a conversational platform where users can interact directly with third-party applications from within the chat interface, without switching platforms or windows. 

OpenAI claims these apps in ChatGPT will “fit naturally into conversations,” and developers can leverage the chatbot’s popularity, which has now reached over 800 million weekly active users, to start building apps for the AI model using its new Apps software development kit (SDK).

Explaining this further at the DevDay event, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said:

“Today, we’re going to open up ChatGPT for developers to build real apps inside of ChatGPT…This will enable a new generation of apps that are interactive, adaptive and personalized, that you can chat with.”

The AI startup also notes that app submissions will be opened up for acceptance later this year, with more details to follow on how developers can monetize their apps.

OpenAI also used the DevDay event to showcase the apps they’ve been working on, which include Canva, Coursera, and Zillow

According to the company, these apps, together with many others, including Booking.com, Figma, Expedia, and Spotify, are already available to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside of the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

In-ChatGPT App Experience

OpenAI says it designed the new apps in ChatGPT to feel like a natural extension of your conversation, not a separate platform or store. They explained:

“When you start a message to ChatGPT with the name of an available app, like ‘Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday,’ ChatGPT can automatically surface the app in your chat and use relevant context to help.”

This means you don’t have to open different tabs or apps while using ChatGPT since everything happens right inside the chatbot. The first time you try to use any of those integrated apps in ChatGPT, you’ll be prompted to connect or link the app. 

This will give you visibility into what data it can access. ChatGPT can also recommend apps based on your conversation, even without mentioning their names. For instance, if you’re talking about finding a new home, it might suggest Zillow, which is an online marketplace that offers real estate listings and property value estimates.

This approach could blend everyday app functions, like Spotify playlists or Coursera course videos, into a conversational interface. You can brainstorm slides with Canva, take a Coursera class and ask follow-up questions mid-video, or build a custom playlist through Spotify without leaving the chat.

To help you understand this better, here’s a step-by-step process of how I tested one of the apps in ChatGPT during a conversation.

How to Use Apps in ChatGPT: Step-by-Step Example

Open ChatGPT and ask what you want

For example, “Spotify, please make me a playlist for a calm sleep.”

ChatGPT interface showing a request to create a Spotify playlist for sleep, with a pop-up asking permission to connect to Spotify.
ChatGPT detects my intent and brings up the Spotify app directly within my chat. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Connect your account 

Then follow the quick authentication prompt to give access permissions.

Connection settings window showing details about data sharing and permissions while linking Spotify to ChatGPT.
Connecting my Spotify account to ChatGPT. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Select and customize your playlists

After linking your account, ChatGPT suggests some playlists for you to add. Click the plus ➕️ sign on a playlist to select it. You can also customize your request to suit your desired playlists by typing in the chat box.

ChatGPT displaying a list of Spotify sleep playlists after connection, showing options like “Sleep Playlist” and “Calm evenings.”
Selecting playlists in ChatGPT to add to Spotify library. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

Save playlists to your Spotify account

The selected playlists you saved will be added to your Spotify account, where you can access them and play.

You can’t play the songs directly from the ChatGPT interface. You have to open the Spotify app to access them in your library. 

Can OpenAI Change the App Economy?

The global mobile app marketplace is one of the most mature and lucrative segments, with a market cap projected to reach more than $626 billion by 2030

The ecosystem operates under structured governance and predictable business models, where developers publish apps to app stores, users download them, and both sides operate within clearly defined rules and payment systems.

OpenAI’s approach with apps in ChatGPT seems to follow a different model. Instead of hosting a separate marketplace like Google Play or Apple App Stores, it embeds these third-party apps directly into conversations, allowing users to invoke them through chat-based interactions. 

According to GREG ISENBERG on X, whose company is planning to build ChatGPT apps, OpenAI presents developers with the opportunity to “build apps that meet users at that exact moment of intent. apps that quietly appear when someone needs help filing taxes, finding a doctor, repairing credit, or pulling a business document.”

OpenAI also has plans to introduce a directory where users can browse and search for these apps, together with a monetization system powered by its new Agentic Commerce Protocol, which would enable direct transactions within ChatGPT itself.

This could reduce friction for both users and developers, but it also shifts the responsibility for trust, transaction security, and app governance into a less traditional framework like those from Google and Apple.

The Bottom Line

Since coming into the limelight in 2022, ChatGPT has quickly become one of the most widely used chatbots today. OpenAI’s decision to embed apps within natural conversations in ChatGPT is another bold step to make the tool even more useful and competitive. 

Breaking the dominance of Apple and Google in the mobile app marketplace could be very difficult. Still, OpenAI’s approach could help lower the barrier between users and the tools they need through quicker app discovery. 

However, there are concerns about how OpenAI will balance this convenience with data security, transparency, and responsible app governance. If executed thoughtfully, the apps in ChatGPT initiative could mark the beginning of context-aware digital interaction where conversation becomes the new app interface. 

FAQs

How does OpenAI’s new ChatGPT app model work?

It lets users access and interact with third-party apps directly inside ChatGPT conversations without switching platforms.

What is the OpenAI Apps SDK, and how can developers use it?

The Apps SDK allows developers to build, test, and monetize interactive apps that run inside ChatGPT’s chat interface.

How does OpenAI’s apps strategy compare to Google Play and the Apple App Store?

Unlike traditional app stores, where users download apps, OpenAI embeds apps within conversations, making discovery and use instant and context-based.

What risks and opportunities does the ChatGPT app ecosystem create for users and developers?

It offers easier access and engagement but also raises concerns around privacy, transparency, and responsible app governance.

References

  1. OpenAI DevDay 2025 (OpenAI)
  2. Introducing apps in ChatGPT and the new Apps SDK (OpenAI)
  3. Mobile Application Market Size, Share & Growth Report 2030 (Grand View Research)

Related Terms

ChatGPT
Google Play
OpenAI
Software Development Kit
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist

Franklin Okeke is an author and tech journalist with over seven years of IT experience. Coming from a software development background, his writing spans cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, IoT, and software development. In addition to pursuing a Master's degree in Cybersecurity & Human Factors from Bournemouth University, Franklin has two published books and four academic papers to his name. Apart from Techopedia, his writing has been featured in tech publications such as TechRepublic, The Register, Computing, TechInformed, Moonlock, and other top technology publications. When he is not reading or writing, Franklin trains at a boxing gym and plays the piano.

