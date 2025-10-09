close
OpenAI’s Sora 2 New Features: Realism, Sound & Control Boosts

Why Trust Techopedia
A silhouetted figure stands in a glowing, surreal landscape at sunset, surrounded by floating rocks and water

When OpenAI released the first Sora AI video generator last year, it was met with both excitement and scrutiny. Though the model had a good outing creating video clips that mimicked real-world settings, OpenAI acknowledged some of its shortcomings, some of which include its struggle to maintain temporal coherence in long sequences, simulate complex physics, and understand causality in actions.

In a move to address these challenges, the San Francisco-based startup released Sora 2, the next iteration of the original Sora model. OpenAI claims the Sora 2 is “more physically accurate, realistic, and controllable than prior systems.” But how much has really improved – and what does this mean for the AI text-to-video future?

Here is what’s new in Sora 2, how to access it, and how OpenAI’s Sora video generation model compares with other video generator tools.

Key Takeaways

  • Sora 2 builds on OpenAI’s first video model with noticeable gains in realism and consistency.
  • The update brings smoother motion, better scene logic, and synchronized sound.
  • Users can now merge real footage or avatars into AI-generated scenes.
  • Access to OpenAI’s image generator is still restricted, with full rollout expected after early regional tests.
  • Sora 2 adds fresh urgency to ongoing concerns about deepfakes, consent, and responsible AI video use.

What Has Improved With Sora 2?

OpenAI’s Sora 2 release date: September 30, 2025

OpenAI announced Sora 2 with a great deal of praise, calling the upgrade “the GPT-3.5 moment for video.” In a 20-minute-long marketing video entirely generated by Sora 2, OpenAI showcased how this GPT-3.5-powered AI video generator works.

The company likened what it has achieved with this latest iteration as exceptional, saying:

“Sora 2 can do things that are exceptionally difficult and in some instances outright impossible for prior video generation models.”

Here are the core upgrades OpenAI says make Sora 2 a major step forward:

1. More Realistic World Behavior 

In the first Sora model, basic physics often broke down, according to OpenAI. It claims prior models are “overoptimistic” and will usually morph objects and deform reality just to successfully execute a text prompt. This kind of inconsistency, the company notes, has been fixed with Sora 2. 

In its analysis, if a basketball player, for instance, misses a shot, the ball may spontaneously teleport to the hoop in the first model, but in Sora 2, if a player misses a shot, it will rebound off the backboard, which in essence obeys the laws of physics. 

2. Improved Causality & Internal Logic

According to OpenAI, Sora 2’s interactions now follow logical cause-and-effect patterns, unlike what was obtainable in the previous version. 

This means that when the model does make mistakes, they tend to look more natural and human-like, instead of random glitches – showing that OpenAI’s Sora now understands how people and objects behave within a scene.

3. Controllability & Multi-Shot Consistency

OpenAI says Sora 2 can now follow intricate, multi-scene instructions while maintaining world state. Whether a user is generating cinematic or anime-style videos, the model can sustain continuity between shots and will respond better to detailed prompts involving camera movement, timing, or mood.

4. Improved Background Soundscapes

Unlike the earlier version, Sora 2 also functions as a video-audio generation system, capable of producing synchronized background sound, speech, and ambient effects. 

OpenAI says it has upgraded Sora 2’s sound effects to make them much more realistic and lifelike. These enhancements bring OpenAI Sora video generation closer to professional film quality.

5. Real-World Element Injection

Another improvement to Sora 2 is that it allows users to incorporate elements of the real world into the model

For example, users can use the model to insert a video clip of their friends into another Sora-generated environment, and the model will portray the friends’ voices and appearances. OpenAI claims this capability is general and works for any human, animal, or object. 

How to Access & Use Sora 2’s New Features

The best way to experience Sora 2 is through the new Sora iOS app, which is now available for download. 

According to the company, the app provides a good way to explore the model’s text-to-video generation features, including the ability to create clips, remix others’ videos, and browse Sora feeds. 

After installing the app, you can sign up in-app for a notification when access becomes available for your account. OpenAI says the initial rollout is limited to the US and Canada, though they promise to expand access to more regions soon.

A standout feature called “Cameos” allows users to create avatars verified through video and audio, after which Sora ChatGPT integration can insert verified subjects directly into scenes.

The feature allows you to create your own avatar and then integrate it into other AI-generated scenes. However, to use this feature, you will need to complete a one-time video and audio verification step that records your likeness and voice. Once that’s done, the model can insert you, or any verified subject, into generated environments. The ChatGPT maker describes this as “the best way to experience the magic of Sora 2.”

If you’re a ChatGPT Pro subscriber using a desktop, you can also try an experimental, higher-quality version of the model known as Sora 2 Pro. The company claims it has plans to make the model available via its API in the near future. 

Where Does Sora 2 Sit in the AI Video Generation Race?

Based on OpenAI’s claims for Sora 2, the emphasis clearly shifts toward more accurate physics and realism. Unlike the first Sora, which occasionally yielded motion that lacked physical coherence, Sora 2 is marketed as adhering more to cause-and-effect logic.

While these improvements could enable better physical realism, there is yet to be a definitive benchmarking across competing models like Google’s Veo 3, which is often highlighted for its strength in audio-visual synchronization, scene realism, and cinematic transitions.

In addition to Veo 3, Sora 2 will need to earn its place in the AI video generation market, which is valued at $717 million in 2025 and dominated by players like Runway Gen-3 Alpha, Luma’s Dream Machine, and Pika Labs. These platforms are already popular among creators for their relatively faster rendering times, polished interfaces, and animation-friendly workflows. 

With Sora 2’s limited availability in the US and Canada (for now), its userbase is more likely to rest within professional or research-driven environments, pending wider rollout.

The Bottom Line

Sora 2 reflects OpenAI’s growing ambition to add a more natural feel to AI-generated videos. With improvements in physical interaction and spatial coherence, OpenAI shows clear progress toward that goal. 

However, achieving realism also blurs boundaries between creativity, authorship, and authenticity. The question that begs for an answer is how the industry will balance artistic freedom with ethical control as these systems enter film and media production.

FAQs

What makes Sora 2 different from the first Sora model?

Sora 2 addresses some of the issues highlighted in the first model as it appears to offer smoother motion, stronger scene logic, and integrated audio.

How can users access and try Sora 2?

You can try Sora 2 through the Sora iOS app or at sora.com. Access is currently limited to the US and Canada, but OpenAI plans to expand availability globally. ChatGPT Pro subscribers can also experiment with the higher-quality Sora 2 Pro version on desktop.

Are there safety concerns with using Sora 2?

Similar to other generative video models, concerns are growing about Sora 2 regarding deepfakes and the potential loss of human creative abilities.

References

  1. Video generation models as world simulators (OpenAI)
  2. Sora 2 is here (OpenAI)
  3. AI Video Generator Market Size, Share (Fortune Business Insights)

Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist

Franklin Okeke is an author and tech journalist with over seven years of IT experience. Coming from a software development background, his writing spans cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, IoT, and software development. In addition to pursuing a Master's degree in Cybersecurity & Human Factors from Bournemouth University, Franklin has two published books and four academic papers to his name. Apart from Techopedia, his writing has been featured in tech publications such as TechRepublic, The Register, Computing, TechInformed, Moonlock, and other top technology publications. When he is not reading or writing, Franklin trains at a boxing gym and plays the piano.

