An OS for Web3: Inside Anoma’s Ethereum Mainnet

Anoma’s bid to simplify Web3 was taken a step further as the company announced its mainnet launch on Ethereum. The project, led by Anoma Foundation, raised $60 million from major investors. The launch signified the first step in bringing the “fractured blockchain ecosystem” under one application layer, aiming to maintain sovereignty and accessibility for developers and users alike.
The company, established in 2020, entered the Web3 space carrying a novel approach to decentralization – an intent-centric mechanism that lets users express their desired outcomes without actually having to execute anything. In turn, a network of solvers identifies the most effective ways to express these outcomes across various blockchains and execution environments.
In a conversation with Techopedia, Adrian Brink, the co-founder of Anoma, explained how they are building an operating system (OS) for Web3 and what Anoma’s Ethereum (ETH) mainnet launch means for the company’s future.
Key Takeaways
- Anoma’s mainnet launch on Ethereum brings its intent-centric mechanism to one of the most active blockchain ecosystems.
- Anoma is not a blockchain; instead, it acts as an application layer that unifies interactions across multiple chains.
- The protocol allows users to express desired outcomes without managing technical execution, streamlining the Web3 user experience.
- Solvers, Anoma’s decentralized node network, resolve intents without global consensus, enabling scalable and private coordination.
- By letting developers deploy once and run apps everywhere, Anoma aims to unify the fragmented Web3 landscape.
Anoma Brings Intents to Ethereum With Mainnet Launch
Anoma is not a blockchain, Brink said, highlighting that instead, the protocol is an “abstraction” that sits atop existing Layer-1s (L1) and Layer-2s (L2) in order to provide them with a unified interface for interactions.
He explained:
“You can think of [Anoma] as the application layer for all crypto. Developers can deploy one app to Anoma that then works on every chain and is compatible with all existing assets.”
The project’s Ethereum mainnet launch marks the first phase of its rollout strategy, which will then be followed by key L2s including Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), and Base.
In the long run, Anoma plans to adopt additional protocol adapters that will enable connectivity with other chains and ecosystems such as Solana (SOL) and Bitcoin (BTC). Additionally, Anoma debuted its native token, XAN, an ERC-20 asset that powers protocol-level governance.
Christopher Goes, the project’s co-founder, said in the press release:
“We have taken a fundamentally different approach from most new protocols today, which tend to focus on incremental improvements to existing virtual machine environments … We took a first-principles approach to optimize for developer and user experience, scalability, and the flexibility to adapt intelligently to the ever-changing needs and requirements of those who stand to benefit from this technology.”
Intents have been around for as long as humans have walked the earth. They express a person’s desired end state and the actions that person must take to complete them.
For example, buying a coffee is a simple intent. A customer hands over $5 in cash and receives a cup of coffee. That transaction fulfills the customer’s intent without requiring them to understand or manage currency exchange, payment routing, or backend systems.
Crypto intents are similar, allowing users to specify what they want to achieve on-chain, like swapping their Ethereum (ETH) tokens for Bitcoin (BTC), without having to worry about how it happens.
Brink explained that Anoma’s system allows users to state their desired goal without actually having to understand how to accomplish it, making blockchain technologies essentially accessible to all. Launching on Ethereum, one of the most active smart contract platforms, gives Anoma immediate access to liquidity, various L2s, and a vast user and developer base.
Rethinking Web3: Anoma’s Broader Vision
Long before the launch of its Ethereum mainnet, Anoma was created as a response to a deeper problem in the Web3 space: the lack of innovation. For Brink, the crypto ecosystem had become too focused on marginal upgrades to existing systems, especially the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). He believed that what was missing was a protocol designed from “the ground up” that would support the kind of sovereign coordination that decentralization was supposed to make possible.
Brink told Techopedia:
“I care deeply about sovereignty, and I think this is the ultimate purpose of crypto: building sovereign coordination systems.”
Web3’s user experience (UX) has long been criticized for being unintuitive, fragmented, and overly technical. Users are often expected to juggle multiple wallets, understand which chain they are operating on, manually bridge assets, and manage gas fees just to complete a single transaction. This creates a high barrier to entry for non-technical users and introduces friction even for experienced ones.
Anoma’s architecture is designed to reverse this burden entirely. Instead of requiring users to learn how blockchains work, Anoma allows them to interact with the system thanks to its intent-centric model.
Developers can use the Anoma SDK to build applications using various programming languages. Once deployed on Anoma, apps are automatically compatible with every chain where the Anoma protocol is deployed.
Brink explained:
“This is a massive unlock because developers no longer need to juggle multiple deployments, which creates nightmares of dependencies when it comes time to make upgrades. With Anoma, developers can deploy once, run everywhere, and upgrade seamlessly across every chain.”
Powering Intents Across Chains
While Ethereum marks the first deployment of Anoma, the protocol is designed to be chain-agnostic. Brink noted that Anoama is “compatible with nearly every chain that matters today”.
At the architectural level, Anoma is composed of three layers:
- The application layer, where developers deploy their apps.
- The networking layer, composed of node operators called solvers who work to solve user intents across underlying blockchains.
- The underlying blockchains.
Unlike more traditional blockchain validators or miners, solvers do not handle consensus or hold user assets. Instead, they run Anoma software, monitor broadcasted intents, and look for valid solutions that satisfy a user’s desired outcome. Running a solver is permissionless.
Anoma also does not rely on a global consensus mechanism, a major scalability issue for many blockchain systems. Brink explained that the protocol’s local consensus allows operations to be resolved only where necessary, drastically reducing overhead and latency.
“By enabling the first system for local consensus, Anoma’s only limits are the laws of physics and the speed of light,” Brink said.
He further added that when it comes to settling on blockchains with global consensus, like Ethereum, Anoma can still handle vast transaction volumes thanks to zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), which act as a key solution to Ethereum’s scalability issues.
The Bottom Line
Anoma’s early adopters, including Anoma Pay, SullySwap, Orda, and HeyElsa, are already showcasing what is possible when Web3 moves beyond fragmented tooling and towards unified, intent-driven design.
“Anoma provides a distributed OS where value moves as a first-class primitive,” said Hunter MacDonald, co-founder of Orda. “[It] enables private swaps, seamless on/off-ramps, and global liquidity – giving money movement systems like Orda the substrate to deliver programmable, competitive settlement.”
If successful, Anoma could fulfil its mission of becoming the OS that finally stitches the fractured blockchain ecosystem together.
FAQs
Anoma aims to act as an application layer for all blockchains, allowing users and developers to interact across chains through a unified, intent-based system.
Instead of executing transactions directly, users express desired outcomes. Solvers, Anoma’s decentralized node network, then find efficient ways to fulfill those intents across chains.
