Perplexity AI is betting that the future of the internet is one where people no longer need to browse for themselves. Its AI browser, Perplexity Comet, integrates AI directly into the web interface and promises to “transform entire browsing sessions into single, seamless interactions.” Apart from just browsing the internet, the company says the browser’s AI assistant can send emails, book meetings, and shop for you.
Comet joins a growing lineup of AI browsers that include Google’s Gemini in Chrome and Dia AI browser, with other big players like OpenAI reportedly on course to launch their own. Judging by the current momentum, it’s safe to conclude that traditional browsing habits are set to shift toward agent-driven ones.
To see what it feels like to let artificial intelligence (AI) drive one’s browsing experience, I tested the Comet browser, and here is what worked well and what didn’t.
Key Takeaways
- Perplexity Comet is an AI-powered browser designed to automate the browsing experience.
- It is built around the Perplexity search engine and emphasizes agent-driven browsing.
- Testing showed clear productivity benefits but also highlighted privacy concerns and technical limits.
- At $200 per month, it is aimed at Perplexity Max subscribers rather than mainstream users.
- Comet shows how far AI browsers have come, but widespread adoption will depend on trust, cost, and usability.
How Far Can AI Browsers Go?
Perplexity packages Comet as a web browser designed to improve our intelligence by making it easier to search, learn, and work without switching between multiple tabs.
“We built Comet to let the internet do what it has been begging to do: to amplify our intelligence,” the AI startup wrote in a launch note.
By design, Comet integrates directly with the Perplexity search engine and an AI assistant. The assistant can be activated with a single click and allows users to type out tasks in plain language.
In addition to several Perplexity Comet browser features, the company says the AI browser can also price-compare products and prepare itineraries. But for this to happen, you have to grant the browser the level of access it requires.
Where Comet Delivers & Where It Falls Short
Smooth Productivity Boost
To get both the promise and the frustration, I downloaded the Mac OS version of the AI browser.
In my first session, I asked it to compare several local gyms and come up with a chart showing membership prices. But before that, I needed to power on the “Assistant” feature nested at the top right corner of the browser.
I watched, half anxious, half excited as the browser assistant went to work, detailing its steps (multiple steps I would have followed if I did a traditional Googling myself).
As seen in the chart above, the AI browser came up with several gym options and produced the chart. The interaction was smooth enough that it felt like a genuine productivity boost.
Privacy Guardrails in Action
After the first section, I decided to up the game a little and go for something that would require the use of my credit card. I did this to test the level of privacy guardrail encoded in the browser.
To do this, I asked it to purchase a pair of shoes from the nearest store. The AI browser assistant navigated to the right website, added the product to the cart, and then stepped back, saying, “I cannot proceed further with the purchase for you directly, but you can easily continue from the cart page.”
It went on to provide the link to the cart page, and when I checked, it was a legit URL for the item it picked.
Struggles With More Complex Tasks
As I progressed to more complex tasks, I realized that for every moment of seamless assistance, there were reminders of the browser’s limitations.
This was evident when I asked it to schedule the approved article topics from my email for next week, as approved by my editor. The agent initially reported success, only to reveal later that it had no access to the right email.
It required a second prompt where I needed to provide the email subject. While it picked the email, it failed to produce the schedule. After several attempts trying to create the schedule according to my preferred time, it simply couldn’t.
Inconsistent Reliability
In addition to the bumpiness I encountered in this section, Comet sometimes told me it had carried out a task only for me to check and see it otherwise.
As for the level of thoroughness in its search results, I found it shallow to an extent. One example is when I pressed the browser further to limit its response to gyms near me, it still missed some gyms closer to my postcode.
Trust, Privacy & the Adoption Hurdle
Whether Comet represents the next chapter of the web or an expensive experiment remains uncertain. On one hand, its launch coincides with broader shifts in how people use the internet.
A study by the University of Melbourne in collaboration with KPMG shows that while trust in AI is still low, the number of users is rising fast among younger and university-educated people, with adoption rates as high as 80% in emerging economies and 58% in advanced countries.
Apple has already acknowledged a drop in traditional Google searches within Safari, attributing the decline to users turning to AI tools. In that context, Comet’s arrival feels timely.
However, the barriers to adoption are huge. Browsers are daily utilities, and most people expect them to be free. Charging $200 a month for access restricts Comet to a narrow audience of early adopters.
The privacy safeguards that prevent it from directly conducting transactions also highlight an unresolved tension. Users may want convenience, but they are unlikely to cede control of sensitive data without ironclad trust.
Competition is also heating up. Google’s Gemini is embedded in Chrome, and OpenAI is rumored to be building its own browser.
Again, to gain a huge pie of the market share, Perplexity may need to lower the access fee or even throw it open for all users.
The Bottom Line
Comet is an ambitious attempt to reinvent the web browser around artificial intelligence. It offers clear benefits in organizing information and handling repetitive tasks, but it also brings to light the limitations of today’s agent-driven systems.
The browser can assist, suggest, and automate parts of online interactions, but it stops short of delivering a hands-free experience. For now, it feels more like a high-priced experiment than a mainstream replacement for Google search.
FAQs
Perplexity Comet is an AI-powered web browser that automates browsing tasks, integrates search with an AI assistant, and offers agent-driven online interactions.
You need a Perplexity account and a Perplexity Max subscription to access the Comet browser or be invited by someone who has access.
Google is a search engine; Perplexity combines search with AI-driven task automation.
No, it is not. As of August 2025, the Comet browser costs $200 per month.