AI & Ethics in Pet Sales: Inside Pet Media Group’s Mission

Behind the heartwarming photos and glossy listings lies an uncomfortable truth in the pet industry. Too many animals are raised in poor conditions, traded for profit by individuals who see pets as inventory rather than sentient beings.
Weak regulation and an absence of any accountability or consequence have meant that, for years, this has been tolerated and ignored. Thankfully, that’s beginning to change, and a quiet but bold movement is gaining momentum, and it all started in Stockholm.
Pet Media Group (PMG) co-founder Axel Lagercrantz shares his story and how they are using technology to protect animals on a global scale.
Key Takeaways
- PMG uses AI to scan images and documents to detect welfare issues in pet listings.
- Sellers face bank-level ID verification to prevent anonymous animal sales.
- Real-time chat moderation blocks fraud before buyers or breeders connect.
- Global single-platform strategy balances ethical safeguards with scalable growth.
- Profits fund acquisitions while maintaining focus on animal welfare standards.
-
-
- Show Full Guide
-
-
-
-
-
-
From Stockholm to Scale, With Ethics as the Engine
Pet Media Group (PMG), founded in 2018 by Axel Lagercrantz and Eyass Shakrah, is now the largest operator of pet marketplaces in the world. They rehome around one million animals every year.
But scale isn’t the story here. What sets PMG apart is how it’s rewiring the very infrastructure of pet commerce, using artificial intelligence (AI) and marketplace tech not just to improve convenience or revenue, but to stop animals from suffering and restore trust between breeders and buyers.
“We knew we could do something great for animal welfare, but at the same time, also build a meaningful business,” Axel told Techopedia.
He wasn’t exaggerating. PMG operates in six countries and recently entered the US market through its acquisition of Lancaster Puppies. They run on a single tech stack, with one global support team, and maintain a 50 percent EBITDA margin. But everything begins with a simple premise. No animal should be sold anonymously online.
Axel and Eyass didn’t come from the pet industry. They met at the Stockholm School of Economics, built careers in banking and tech, and later regrouped with a shared frustration. As animal lovers, they were tired of seeing pets treated as products. As business operators, they saw an industry in desperate need of reform and ripe for innovation.
Back in 2018, they launched PMG as a free platform. Their hypothesis was straightforward but untested. If people could be confident that the puppy or kitten they were getting was healthy and responsibly bred, they’d be willing to pay for that peace of mind. And they were right.
“After making significant investments in creating that safe environment, we launched our first paid service,” Axel said. “Rather than breeders complaining… we saw an increase in activity.”
That moment proved two things. The demand for ethical pet buying was real, and the barriers were primarily structural. Buyers wanted to do the right thing, but they didn’t know how.
AI That Understands the Animal Behind the Image
Marketplace moderation isn’t new. What PMG has done, though, is build moderation tech specifically for pet listings. And that changes everything.
“All of our tech is purpose-built for pet transactions,” Lagercrantz explained. “We use AI to scan many thousands of images uploaded to the platform every day.”
The software looks for red flags that even an attentive human might miss. Cropped ears. Missing parent animals. Signs of unsuitable living environments. AI also scans documentation, from microchip data to license papers, verifying that everything checks out.
Without this automation, PMG wouldn’t be able to cope with the volume. But they haven’t replaced human oversight. Lagercrantz said:
“Our human moderation team has also grown, but without the use of AI, we would never have been able to bring down the level of confirmed animal welfare cases to just a handful per month out of the hundreds of thousands of pets that are rehomed every month.”
It’s a striking claim, and one backed up by the numbers. PMG’s combination of tech and human review has helped them become a trusted ecosystem, not just a listings site.
Building a Fraud Wall Before the First Message Is Sent
What does trust look like in practice? At PMG, it begins before a user can even post.
“You should not be able to sell an animal anonymously like you can on some other platforms or on social media,” Axel said.
PMG requires bank-level ID verification for sellers. They’ve also built a chat moderation layer that detects and blocks fraudulent messages in real time, something many larger platforms still struggle to do. They also deploy device fingerprinting, banning known bad actors before they can even register.
“We’ve spent a significant amount of time building out a moderation layer,” Axel explained. “Combating fraud successfully on a platform like ours is really an effort that requires continuous development… You always need to be one step ahead of fraudsters.”
It’s not just about protecting buyers from scams. It’s about defending the animals at the heart of each transaction.
Why the UK Was the Launchpad & the US Is the Test
One of the most interesting parts of PMG’s journey is how different national markets shape the business. Axel pointed out that while the UK is far ahead in terms of public awareness and breeder practices, the US presents a more formidable challenge.
“In Europe, most breeders breed out of a passion for a particular breed,” he said. “In the US, quite a few breeders will do it as a full-time profession.”
That difference matters. In the UK, people typically visit breeders in person. In the US, shipping pets across state lines is far more common. That geographical distance makes fraud more challenging to detect and trust harder to build, which is precisely where PMG’s tech infrastructure shows its value.
“Our platform is even more valuable in the US, where trust is harder to establish,” Axel noted.
Their recent acquisition of Lancaster Puppies is just the beginning. Axel hinted at another major market entry already in motion, which will be announced later this year.
Scaling Without Compromising Welfare
Many companies claim to balance ethics and growth. PMG is doing it in practice, not just in presentation.
“We do not really see that the two goals of increasing animal welfare and growing our business are at odds with each other,” Axel said. “As we raise the bar to advertise with us, that only attracts more reputable breeders.”
The company recently launched a payment system that includes a health guarantee for buyers and verified reviews for breeders. This supports safety and credibility while also driving revenue through payment processing fees.
Another key enabler is PMG’s approach to platform development. They don’t build custom features for individual markets. Everything is developed once and rolled out globally. That includes moderation, payments, support, and fraud detection. That single-platform strategy allows PMG to operate with a lean team across six countries and grow without bloating its cost base.
Being profitable matters to them, not for vanity, but for strategy.
“With the profits that we generate, we’re able to acquire additional sites in new markets and bring them on board to our platform,” Lagercrantz said. “It’s been a core philosophy for us since the start.”
The Bottom Line
Axel Lagercrantz made it clear that PMG’s ambitions are global, but not universal. They’re not chasing every market. Instead, they focus only on places where animal welfare actually matters to consumers.
“Our model only works when people truly care about animal welfare in that specific country,” Axel said. “If you don’t, then you might as well buy your puppy from social media or a general classifieds site.”
It’s not cynicism. It’s pragmatism. More people worldwide are treating pets like family. And as that cultural shift accelerates, so will the demand for platforms that reflect those values.
FAQs
They scan images and documents with AI to detect welfare issues like cropped ears, missing documents, or poor living conditions.
PMG prevents anonymous sales by requiring bank-level ID checks. This helps to ensure buyers know exactly who they’re purchasing a pet from.
Unlike generic listings sites, PMG combines AI moderation, fraud prevention, and animal welfare standards to protect both pets and buyers.
References
- How Pet Media Group Is Using Tech to Protect Animals and Buyers (Apple Podcasts)