Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start…
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Hardware
Software
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start…
Artificial Intelligence
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence

When Brains Meet Brawn: The Shift to Physical AI Robotics

Why Trust Techopedia
Futuristic scene of humanoid robots with glowing purple lights in a high-tech lab

Robots are going viral. Global droid density now stands at 162 machines per 10,000 workers – double the figure seven years ago. Skilled labor shortages have fueled their spread. Yet, mechanized workers are an awkward bunch: expensive to deploy, rigid in use, and ill-suited to the fluid demands of modern business.

Enter artificial intelligence (AI). If generative AI can write convincing essays and draft computer code, why not let it guide a robot arm on the factory floor or task a humanoid housekeeper? The marriage, so far, has been strained. Large language models (LLMs) may dazzle in conversation, but bolting them onto mechanical arms and legs hasn’t produced the graceful helpers imagined by futurists.

A new wave of projects is attempting to bridge the gap. Silicon Valley giants are pouring money into ventures that promise to make robots not only programmable but perceptive, adaptable, and useful in daily life. 
Blockchain startups, meanwhile, are testing decentralized models for coordinating machines. Their common ambition is to bring “physical AI” – robots with brains as well as brawn – out of the lab and into the real world.

Key Takeaways

  • Robots are multiplying, but most remain rigid and costly. Physical AI promises adaptable machines that can learn and interact.
  • Reinforcement learning, LLMs, and lifelike simulations are lowering barriers to smarter, more flexible robotics.
  • Investors poured $16 billion into AI-robotics this year, with Big Tech and blockchain startups alike betting on a new platform shift.
  • Hardware limits, data scarcity, and fragile supply chains could stall progress. The promise is vast, but mass adoption is not imminent.

Automation’s Dead Ends

Traditional industrial automation tech is a blunt instrument. Industrial robots may excel at repetitive jobs like welding a car chassis or placing microchips on a board, but their inflexibility is costly. 

Each new task demands reprogramming, often requiring expensive downtime and specialist engineers. For large manufacturers, such costs are manageable; for small and medium-sized firms, they can be prohibitive.

Goldman Sachs says this rigidity has left many sectors under-automated, even as wages rise and workers grow scarce. The result, some fear, could be lost competitiveness – or outright insolvency. The lure of AI automation is therefore as much an economic necessity as technological tinkering.

The Promise of Physical AI

What distinguishes physical AI from traditional automation is adaptability. Instead of executing pre-set instructions, AI-powered robots can learn, adjust, and interact with their environments. The concept is hardly new, but advances in computing power, simulation, and machine learning (ML) have made it more plausible. Three innovations stand out:

  • Reinforcement learning, a staple of AI research, now trains robots through trial and error at machine speed. Robotic arms can experiment with countless ways of grasping an irregular object until they find the most efficient grip – without human micromanagement.
  • Large language models (LLMs) add a new dimension: communication. Rather than relying on specialist coding, robots can increasingly interpret natural language instructions and generate appropriate behaviors. That lowers the barrier for deployment, opening robotics to firms without teams of PhDs.
  • Simulation platforms, such as NVIDIA’s Omniverse and Isaac Sim, allow manufacturers to build lifelike “digital twins” of production environments. Programming and training can occur in virtual space before a robot ever touches a real machine. This makes deployment faster, cheaper, and less risky.

Capital at Work

The collective vision is to move AI into the offline world, and investors are paying attention. According to an analysis by Mind The Bridge, firms developing AI-powered robotics raised more than $16 billion in the first nine months of 2025 alone.

Graph titled "Silicon Valley AI Investments Breakdown" shows a sharp rise in Generative AI investments to $80B by Q3 2025, with fluctuating trends from 2020 to 2024

Among the headline deals

The sums may be modest compared with the trillion-dollar valuations of Big Tech, but they dwarf earlier funding for robotics startups.

The enthusiasm reflects a conviction that physical AI represents the next platform shift, following smartphones and cloud computing. If AI can move from generating text to manipulating the real world, the addressable market extends from office desktops to every factory floor, farm, and battlefield.

Tokens & Tools

Alongside the deep-pocketed giants, an interesting mini-sector is emerging on the fringes: blockchain-based projects that aim to decentralize robotics

Collectively, the AI robotics crypto sector is tiny, with a market capitalization of around $515 million, barely 1% of the broader decentralized AI (DeAI) market. Yet activity is brisk. Some AI robotics company tokens have delivered triple-digit returns in recent weeks. Three projects illustrate the range of ambition:

Auki (AUKI): Building the Nervous System for the Physical AI World

Auki (AUKI) seeks to build a decentralized “posemesh” – a sort of nervous system for machines, allowing robots, AI, and augmented-reality devices to share a common understanding of physical space. Its privacy-preserving spatial computing could make the physical world more searchable and navigable for robots.

Peaq (PEAQ): Enabling Machines to Trade & Transact

Peaq (PEAQ) describes itself as a Layer-1 blockchain for what it calls the “Economy of Things.” Its platform lets machines, vehicles, and robots transact autonomously, using tools like self-sovereign IDs and peer-to-peer payments.

Modulr (EMDR): Creating the Operating System for Autonomous Machines

Modulr (EMDR) aspires to become the operating system for robots. Rather than hammering out new hardware, it’s building an infrastructure layer for autonomous systems that’s interoperable, usable by everything from drones to factory bots.

Obstacles Ahead

In a recent blog, Sri Viswanath, Vibhor Khanna, and Abhi Srinivas, partners at investment managers Coatue, wrote that, as with LLMs, ”robotics will benefit from tailwinds in accelerating research, accessible compute, and available capital; however, some headwinds will still pose a formidable challenge.”

The top three include:

  • Data scarcity. Unlike text or images, physical interactions are messy, varied, and harder to capture at scale.
  • Hardware constraint. While AI chips advance rapidly, actuators, batteries, and sensors are bound by slower progress in materials science and manufacturing.
  • Supply-chain fragility. Building complex robots requires specialized components, many of which are sourced from concentrated suppliers.

The Bottom Line: The Long March

For now, AI in robotics remains more promise than product. A few humanoid prototypes can sort parcels or pour coffee; all but the most advanced still stumble on stairs. Crypto-fuelled visions of machine-to-machine economies remain distant. Yet the convergence of capital, computing, and cleverness has injected momentum into a sector long stuck in the doldrums.

If past cycles are a guide, progress will be uneven. Breakthroughs in software may outpace hardware; initial deployments will appear in niche, controlled environments rather than the open street. But the trajectory seems clear: intelligence is leaking out of the digital realm and into the physical one.

The fusion of brains and brawn has long been promised. This time, it might actually arrive; though, like most revolutions, later and stranger than expected.

FAQs

What is physical AI?

Physical AI is the branch of AI research devoted to systems that can perceive, understand, and intelligently interact with the physical world.

What is an example of a physical AI?

Autonomous vehicles are the best real-world example of physical AI in action.

What is the difference between physical AI and agentic AI?

Physical AI aims to embed intelligence in hardware and allow it to interact with the real world. Agentic AI creates software ‘robots’ that interact with other programs.

Related Terms

Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Generative AI
Large Language Model (LLM)
Robotics
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist

Mark is a tech journalist specializing in AI, FinTech, CleanTech, and Cybersecurity. He graduated with honors from the Ryerson School of Journalism and studied under senior editors from The New York Times, BBC, and The Globe and Mail. His work has appeared in Esports Insider, Energy Central, Autodesk Redshift, and Benzinga.

