Why Prediction Markets Are Exploding in 2025, And Who Wins

A group of people stand in a futuristic room with glowing financial graphs and Bitcoin symbols on large screens, conveying a high-tech, analytic atmosphere

While crypto markets hit turbulence, one segment is flying high – prediction markets. Many thought they’d whither after the 2024 election, but the blockchain-powered platforms are proving popular

Recently, Polymarket cleared a major hurdle in its bid to become a regulated and legal entity in the US, just one week after Donald Trump Jr.’s VC firm, 1789 Capital, made a multi-million dollar investment. Second-place Kalshi isn’t standing still. It just hired a new head of crypto strategy after partnering with Robinhood to launch new systems for football markets. 

As the sector continues to explode, we look at the drivers and tech developments sustaining the momentum.

Key Takeaways

  • Prediction markets keep rising. Many thought their popularity would dim outside of big US election cycles, but they keep attracting new users and investors.
  • As focus shifts to sports betting, transaction volumes are up, and open interest has grown steadily since early August.
  • Polymarket looks to leave the offshore gray zone behind and become a fully regulated US entity. Kalshi just partnered with Robinhood – one of the world’s largest investing apps.
  • Low liquidity and regulatory pushback could still block the path, but for now, prediction market growth is defying the odds.

A New National Pastime

Back in June 2025, the prediction market space minted its first unicorns. Polymarket raised $200 million on a $1 billion valuation, then Kalshi raised $185 million on a $2 billion valuation one day later. This August, Polymarket generated more than $644 million in overall trading volume.

It’s easy to see why. Prediction markets transform politics and current events into tradable assets. They’re intuitive, fun, interactive, and you can take part for pennies – but even pennies are real money. Having cash on the line focuses minds and taps into the wisdom of crowds, surfacing truths that polls and pundits often miss.

Polymarket sets the pace. According to prediction markets investor David Tawil, around 40% of its sales volume comes from sports betting, while another 40% comes from bets on crypto movements

Built on the Polygon PoS blockchain, an L2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH), the platform can undercut traditional iGaming apps on fees while offering greater transparency and a creative selection of betable events that evolve with the news agenda. Open interest recently rose to around $170 million, suggesting steady growth in transaction volume and a deepening well of liquidity.

That’s forcing rivals to act. Number two platform Kalshi recently hired social media influencer John Wang as head of crypto, leading its push for a bigger blockchain presence. The platform also joined forces with Robinhood to launch pro and college football markets on the popular investment app. 

Polymarket is now giving 97% odds on its own prospects for going live in the US this year.  The story has just begun to unfold. How high can prediction markets go?

Betting on Blockchain

At their core, the best prediction markets use algorithms to turn probabilities into market prices. Systems are designed to ingest and analyze a continuous flow of market signals pulled from real-time wagering activity. A dynamic mechanism factors every bet into an evolving calculus that defines the odds for a given event’s potential outcome. 

For example, if a large volume of users cluster around a specific high-profile news event, the corresponding event contracts will adjust odds and pricing dynamically. Technology creates a near-real-time aggregation of individual opinions – a sort of crowdsourced collective wisdom that points to a probable outcome.

Win or lose, blockchain makes the transactions trustless, with immutable historical data and transactional records. After an event ‘resolves’ and the outcome is known, smart contracts execute the win or loss automatically based on the event’s pre-programmed terms.

Unlike traditional Web2 betting apps, prediction markets are subject to the operational dynamics of the underlying blockchain. That can be a positive or a negative, as Ethereum validation, gas fees, and network congestion can impact the user experience.

Can They Keep Up the Momentum?

Analysts are growing increasingly bullish, with one forecast predicting the market will surge from around $1.5 billion in 2024 to $95.5 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.8%. 

Some industry watchers, like Interactive Brokers chief Thomas Peterffy, think prediction markets could one day beat equities in market size thanks to their ability to flex and evolve new use cases.

With so much to play for, competition is heating up:

  • Prediction market startup Novig announced in August 2025 that it had raised $18 million to finance licensing in several US states for new categories of sports and political event contracts.
  • Meanwhile, established FinTech and iGaming platforms like DraftKings and Coinbase have told investors that they’re planning to enter the category.
  • Sports gaming operator Underdog recently partnered with Crypto.com to offer sports prediction markets in 15 US states that don’t have clear rules about sports betting.

There are still big hurdles to overcome. Prediction markets face regulatory pushback at the US state level, where many forms of event-based betting are restricted or banned. 

Liquidity could also stifle growth, as prediction markets are still tiny compared to multi-trillion-dollar stock and crypto markets. Thin liquidity can spur volatility and leave retail punters vulnerable to manipulation by whales.

The Bottom Line

Prediction markets blur the boundary between betting and investing. Even before they correctly called the winner of last year’s US presidential election, the line was fuzzy. Today, blockchain technology is bridging it. 

When the US made election betting legal in 2024, a door was opened, and platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi waltzed straight through. Now, cheap & cheerful bets on sport and pop culture outcomes are quickly becoming a new national pastime. 

Recent valuations paired with high-level political and financial backing suggest that momentum will continue.

FAQs

Is investing in platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi safe?

Prediction market platforms are considered safe, but they operate in a legal gray zone in some jurisdictions. On the positive side, they have an innovative, decentralized structure that uses blockchain to give users self-managed wallets and direct custody of funds. On the downside, there are regulatory risks, and consumer protections are lacking.

How do prediction markets make money for traders and investors?

Prediction markets depend on a new form of financial instrument called an event contract. Each contract is typically valued at one dollar, and users can buy a “yes” or “no” position for some portion of that price. When the event resolves and the outcome is known, the platform pays out to whoever predicted it correctly.

What are the biggest advantages of blockchain prediction markets?

Blockchain-based prediction market platforms calculate the odds for you, collect and pool funds from bettors, and handle the payouts when an event contract resolves. This dramatically reduces the risk of human error. Prediction platforms can also offer lower fees as the blockchain infrastructure they use has significantly lower operational costs than the traditional cloud architecture that Web2 platforms run on.

Which US states ban sports betting?

As of September 2025, Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah all had active bans on sports betting.

Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist
Mark de Wolf
Technology Journalist

Mark is a tech journalist specializing in AI, FinTech, CleanTech, and Cybersecurity. He graduated with honors from the Ryerson School of Journalism and studied under senior editors from The New York Times, BBC, and The Globe and Mail. His work has appeared in Esports Insider, Energy Central, Autodesk Redshift, and Benzinga.

