What happens when hype of generative AI meets the realities of traditional enterprise infrastructure? That’s the question echoing across boardrooms, IT departments, and the showfloor at VMware Explore in Las Vegas.
Businesses of all sizes are currently trying to move beyond AI experimentation and the pilot phase. The next challenge is to deploy artificial intelligence at an enterprise scale without compromising privacy, cost efficiency, or control.
These conversations don’t begin in a hyperscaler data center. They start closer to home, on-premises, or at the edge. Techopedia hits the showfloor to learn more about why everyone is talking about “Private AI.”
Key Takeaways
- Private AI takes center stage at VMware Explore.
- VCF 9 turns AI into a native service with built-in privacy, GPU virtualisation, and developer-ready infrastructure.
- VCF Intelligent Assist shows how generative AI can streamline private cloud operations through contextual, task-aware guidance.
- Agentic AI and model context protocols are reshaping system integration, making cross-platform workflows finally feel possible.
- A cloud reset is underway as enterprises repatriate AI workloads, and concerns intensify around cost, security, and data sovereignty.
What Is Private AI & Why Now?
Private AI isn’t just a deployment preference. It’s a response to years of trade-offs. In the early rush toward AI, many organizations leaned on public cloud services to run experiments and build proofs of concept.
Cloud GPUs were easier to access, and the tooling was readily available. But the problems began once teams moved past the sandbox stage.
As Tasha Drew, Director of Engineering for AI at the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) division at Broadcom, told me at VMware Explore in Las Vegas, these constraints shaped the original pillars of Private AI. She said:
“Keep your IP private. Keep your data private. And if your edge environments are producing massive volumes of data, it may be financially irrational to move that to public cloud to use AI.”
Those pillars are no longer theoretical. They are becoming architectural.
The theme of the event quickly became apparent. When Broadcom CEO Hock Tan delivered his keynote, it was the shift to the private cloud that took center stage.
From Sandbox to Service: Why Private AI Must Be Delivered Internally
Enterprise teams aren’t just looking to protect data. They’re trying to operationalize AI. And that’s where the concept of private AI-as-a-service becomes so essential. It’s not enough to stand up a large language model (LLM) and run a few queries. The real value lies in enabling departments to integrate AI into their daily workflows, utilizing a shared internal platform.
But knowing where to begin remains a challenge. That’s where VMware’s latest move becomes interesting.
Drew explained:
“We’ve added VMware Private AI Services to VCF. It means enterprises can now build an AI-native private cloud platform. It’s not just about standing up a cluster. It’s about delivering AI capabilities as a native part of your infrastructure.”
VCF Intelligent Assist: Bringing AI to Cloud Ops
Among the most talked-about updates at VMware Explore was the debut of VCF Intelligent Assist, an AI-powered assistant embedded into VMware Cloud Foundation. It’s time to think bigger than delivering just another chatbot. It’s a functional layer that uses generative AI to streamline private cloud operations.
Tasha Drew said:
“When we say ‘intelligent assist,’ we mean that the assistant knows where you are in the application, understands the context, and brings the right documentation, steps, or actions to help you get things done. It’s built using the same Private AI services we’ve made available to customers, so it’s an open platform.”
That openness is a recurring theme. VCF Intelligent Assist can be extended with an enterprise’s own internal runbooks. Many teams already have PDFs with detailed setup instructions, port policies, and compliance checklists. But these assets can now be indexed, retrieved, and surfaced contextually within the interface that teams are already using.
As Drew put it, “It’s a way of making private cloud easier to operate, using the same generative AI capabilities we’re offering our customers.”
A Shift Toward Agentic AI & Real Workflows
The long-term direction isn’t just better documentation lookup. VMware is moving toward agentic workflows, where AI agents can perform multi-step tasks across systems. That’s where innovations like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) come into play.
Tasha Drew was clear about the potential:
“For me, what’s exciting about generative AI is that it gives us a real way to solve systems integration problems. There’s no incentive for, say, Salesforce to integrate with ServiceNow deeply. But now both can publish MCP servers with agent actions, and suddenly we can orchestrate real, meaningful workflows across platforms.”
That could mean cross-platform approvals, automated remediation, or dynamic task routing. All done securely, with complete enterprise control. MCP isn’t theoretical. VMware is actively building support into VCF, allowing both customers and internal VMware agents to take advantage.
The outcome isn’t just more innovative tools. It’s a new kind of interoperability for enterprise IT.
Deepening Integrations With Nvidia & AMD
Any private AI strategy eventually runs into hardware realities. VMware has invested deeply in partnerships, with Nvidia on one end and AMD on the other.
Tasha was clear about the importance of these relationships. “NVIDIA’s been a fantastic partner. We’re conducting co-development to ensure Private AI runs smoothly, supports lifecycle management, and enables customers to deploy everything from NIMs to NeMo Retriever on demand,” she said.
The AI tools can all be deployed from within VCF, utilizing GPU-virtualized infrastructure that’s already optimized for workload sharing. This is not a do-it-yourself solution. It’s designed for absolute enterprise scale.
VMware is also expanding its partnership with AMD, particularly with the MI300 line of processors.
“We’re extending Private AI Services to AMD hardware, so customers aren’t locked into one ecosystem; that’s part of Broadcom’s approach: openness, flexibility, and integration,” Drew said.
Why Enterprises Are Choosing Private AI With VCF
For some, the privacy argument is compelling. However, enterprises are increasingly coming to VMware for more fundamental reasons: cost and control.
As Tasha explained, “Some teams come in because of privacy, but others are seeing their cloud AI bills and doing the math. We’ve had customer meetings where they run the cost comparison and say, ‘From a fiduciary standpoint, we cannot afford to ignore this.’”
VMware offers public cost calculators to compare the costs of private and public AI infrastructure. But it’s not just about raw expense. It’s also about efficiency. If every team runs its own models in silos, GPU utilization drops and redundancy creeps in.
A shared, internal AI platform backed by VCF consolidates effort, improves utilization, and enables central governance.
It’s a practical approach that resonates with IT teams under pressure to deliver results without expanding budgets or exposing regulated data.
The Cloud Reset Is Real & Already Underway
Elsewhere on the showfloor, we caught up with Prashanth Shenoy, CMO and Vice President, Marketing, VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Division at Broadcom, to discuss the evolution of AI in the enterprise.
He explained:
“Last year, we saw AI in pilot. Show me the value, let’s see the use cases. This year, it’s running the business. It’s going into production, and it’s scaling.”
Beneath all of this is a broader movement that Prashanth referred to as a cloud reset. For years, the public cloud has been the default starting point for many organizations. That made sense in the early innings of digital transformation. But today, the economics, data sensitivity, and performance requirements of AI workloads are forcing a second look.
Shenoy told Techopedia:
“Almost 70 percent of the organizations we talk to have either already repatriated workloads or are actively planning to. And nearly half are building new workloads like AI directly on private cloud.”
Every organization has a wishlist that includes predictable costs, improved control, and data sovereignty. AI is accelerating a rethink.
There’s one more layer to the story, one that rarely gets as much attention, but which Prashanth was passionate about: the people running the systems.
“We’ve seen time and again that if your operations teams remain stuck in their old silos – compute, network, storage – it’s tough to modernize the private cloud,” he said.
That’s why VMware is investing directly in skills transformation. “It’s about enabling customers to build, deploy, and operate a private cloud platform that’s ready for the next decade, not just the next project,” Shenoy stated.
The Bottom Line
What began as a response to cost and compliance is now a foundational pillar of enterprise transformation. Enterprises want to train, fine-tune, deploy, and serve models in their own environments. They want intelligent assistants that work in a contextual manner. They want vendor interoperability that doesn’t force them into unnecessary complexity.
At VMware Explore 2025, the conversations on the show floor centered on Private AI, focusing on outcomes rather than just features.
Tasha Drew summed it up perfectly:
“We’re not just trying to build cool tech. We want to know, what do you want the technology to do for you?”
That’s the right question. The future of enterprise AI will be defined not by where it runs, but by how well it integrates into the way people work.
FAQs
Private AI allows enterprises to run AI workloads on infrastructure they control, protecting sensitive data, reducing costs, and enabling internal AI services.
VMware Cloud Foundation integrates Private AI as a native service, with built-in privacy, GPU virtualization, and intelligent assistants for cloud operations.
Rising costs, data sovereignty concerns, and the need for greater control are driving enterprises to repatriate AI workloads and embrace private AI platforms.