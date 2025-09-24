The Trojan Pool: Will Prop AMMs Re-Centralize DeFi?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) was supposed to be about the wisdom of crowds. On Solana (SOL), it increasingly looks like the cunning of the few. Proprietary automated market makers – private pools run by professional traders – are seizing liquidity from public markets. They deliver sharper prices, but leave blockchain’s promise of democratized money looking more like a marketing slogan.
The model fits Solana’s comparative advantages: fast throughput, low fees, and composable order books. But if proprietary AMMs continue their rapid spread, DeFi’s balance could tilt away from community-supplied liquidity and towards vertically integrated protocols.
The question is whether Solana is improving efficiency or re-centralizing finance under a new regime.
Key Takeaways
- Private (proprietary) AMMs are remodeling Solana by coding complex trading strategies directly on-chain.
- They refresh Solana liquidity pools cheaply and quickly, delivering tighter spreads than other market makers.
- Run by professionals, they’ve been able to extend their market reach through aggregators like Jupiter.
- Crypto investors benefit from efficiency, but DeFi’s promise of financial democracy could become a thing of the past.
DeFi’s New Landlords
Over the past year, Solana’s trading landscape has changed dramatically. A crop of obscure-sounding decentralized exchanges (DEXs) – SolFi, ZeroFi, Tessera, HumidiFi – has captured outsized market share with startling speed. Their rise has baffled some observers: how did unbranded, marketing-light projects suddenly control so much of Solana’s liquidity?
The answer lies in proprietary AMMs, a blockchain-native design with no neat analogue in traditional finance.
Instead of the open, passive liquidity pools that defined DeFi’s first wave, proprietary AMMs embed market-making strategies directly into on-chain programs. They behave less like community pools and more like vertically integrated trading engines.
Each AMM is an independent operation, run by its respective market maker. By shifting strategies from private servers into Solana’s runtime itself, these systems cut latency and deliver tighter pricing.
The model has already transformed Solana’s spot markets, especially in pairs like SOL/stablecoins, where prop AMMs now dominate.
How Do Prop AMMs Work?
For an industry obsessed with transparency, proprietary AMMs are oddly opaque. Most operate without public front-ends, documentation, or governance forums. They don’t court retail traders. Their codebases remain closed, their operators anonymous. Beyond trading data, little is known.
The contrast with Solana’s order books explains their appeal. Protocols such as Phoenix and OpenBook v2 allow professional market makers to post bids and asks in a traditional format.
But the computational cost is high. Every update or adjustment, whether to change a quote or cancel an order, requires a costly on-chain interaction. To remain competitive, makers must also pay priority Solana transaction fees to push their trades through swiftly.
Who Are the Biggest Players?
Running a proprietary AMM is not for hobbyists. It demands deep familiarity with Solana’s microstructure and enough capital to absorb volatility. That has limited the field to a handful of sophisticated players, though the roster is expanding quickly.
Lifinity – Early Pioneer With a Public Token (LFNTY)
Prop AMM’s pioneer project was Lifinity, launched in January 2022 as an “oracle-based AMM.” Unlike its peers, it has a public front-end and even a governance token, LFNTY, which grants holders rights over protocol revenue. All liquidity is protocol-owned and backs the token. Aggregators account for only half of its flow, which is lower than the norm.
SolFi – Built by Ellipsis Labs, Creator of Phoenix
Next came SolFi, developed by Ellipsis Labs, a respected Solana outfit led by Jarry Xiao and Eugene Chen. Ellipsis’s portfolio also includes the Phoenix order book and the Gavel launchpad. SolFi, launched in late 2024, swiftly amassed market share and sparked the current wave of proprietary AMM interest.
HumidiFi, GoonFi, ZeroFi – New Leaders
Other entrants have recently joined the fray. HumidiFi, launched in June 2025, has already overtaken SolFi in volume, at one point commanding nearly half the proprietary AMM market.
GoonFi and ZeroFi, both run by professional market-making firms, have also gained traction. The result is a crowded, cut-throat Solana prop AMM arena where market share can swing dramatically within weeks.
The Aggregation Effect
Despite their closed nature, proprietary AMMs have flourished thanks to Solana’s liquidity aggregators. Platforms such as Jupiter and Titan route a large share of trades across Solana, automatically sourcing the best prices from any venue. More than 50% of all Solana swap volume now flows through Jupiter alone.
Integration gives prop AMMs visibility without retail-facing front-ends. From a user’s perspective, the distinction between a public DEX and a private AMM all but disappears: Jupiter routes to whichever pool quotes the best price, a point of convenience that has cemented Jupiter’s role as Solana’s gatekeeper of liquidity.
Protocols integrated into Jupiter’s routing enjoy privileged access to flows; those excluded risk being shut out.
Specialization & Centralization
The evidence suggests prop AMMs are already segmenting the market by asset class: some dominate stable-to-stable pairs, others focus on SOL/stables or niche tokens. That specialization enables sharper pricing but risks fragmentation.
More worrying is the potential for concentration. If liquidity pools are controlled by a handful of closed-source, vertically integrated entities, transparency suffers.
Retail users may enjoy tighter spreads, but at the cost of relying on obscure market makers whose incentives and risk profiles are unknowable. The shift recalls debates over centralized exchanges (CEXs): efficient, liquid, but opaque.
A Structural Shift
The structural consequences are only beginning to unfold. Passive liquidity provision – the model championed by Uniswap and its imitators – looks increasingly outmatched on Solana. Proprietary AMMs can refresh quotes many times per second at negligible cost, leaving passive pools vulnerable to arbitrage and underperformance.
The shift mirrors traditional finance (TradFi) market structures, where high-frequency traders command most of the order flow and retail brokers are left to route it.
DeFi began its life as a peer-to-peer playground. Now it could be turning into something more familiar: an arms race between fast and secretive trading firms.
The Bottom Line
By coding strategies directly on-chain, they’re quickly turning liquidity provision from a passive, communal activity into a competitive, professionalised pursuit. Traders and investors may benefit from narrower spreads and more liquidity, but the trade-off is a lack of transparency and a potential re-centralization of power.
Whether this marks a step forward or backward depends on one’s priors. Efficiency could improve, but financial democracy might be diminished. DeFi now faces a paradox: Solana’s greatest strength, its ability to host high-speed, low-cost trading logic, may also be the mechanism that pulls DeFi closer to the very financial structures it sought to replace.
FAQs
Proprietary automated market makers (Prop AMMs) are private, on-chain liquidity providers that use a private investment group’s own funds to manage liquidity.
Prop AMMs aim to provide more efficient and dynamic pricing. However, there is potential to concentrate trading volume onto fewer platforms.
