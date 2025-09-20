Why RTO Mandates Risk Driving Talent Away: AT&T’s Lesson

AT&T recently revealed that it had begun scaling back its controversial return-to-office (RTO) tracking system. Leaked audio and internal surveys revealed frustration among office workers with the surveillance tool that monitored staff compliance with the five-day office mandate.
Despite a delicate balance between accountability and autonomy in the workplace, many leaders turn to so-called productivity scores while struggling to define what productivity means. Techopedia investigates.
From Hybrid Flexibility to Hardline Mandate
AT&T initially embraced hybrid work. But bosses soon moved to wrestle back control by demanding employees return to the office for eight hours a day and five days a week.
Leaders argued that co-location fuels collaboration, culture, and innovation. Amazon famously monitored badge data to track whether staff were meeting its three-day office mandate. Elsewhere, JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft also relied on attendance monitoring as they tightened their policies.
However, AT&T went further than most. When enforcing its new RTO mandate, it ramped up a “presence reporting” system that was initially introduced two years earlier.
This digital tool cross-referenced badge swipes, laptop logins, and even mobile phone data to track the duration each employee spent inside the office. The expectation was to average at least eight hours per day in the building, or risk falling short of compliance.
AT&T’s Mistake: How Surveillance Undermined Trust
On paper, the idea was a straightforward compliance mechanism. In practice, it was riddled with flaws. Employees reported that the system routinely shaved hours off their totals or failed to register time back at the office after a lunch break.
Layoffs and cost-cutting were also the norm. Fear of losing their jobs due to inaccurate attendance data or a system labelling them as underperformers was very real.
The psychological impact quickly hit workers trying to adjust to the back-to-office push. The perks that staff took for granted, like leaving early for a doctor’s appointment or leaving early to pick up a child, quickly became sources of anxiety.
Suddenly, a company that once praised flexibility was now effectively punishing it. “Sometimes you’d step out for lunch, and then it would stop counting,” one employee told Business Insider.
Internal surveys confirmed the damage. When asked whether AT&T’s policies and systems supported them in delivering their best work, nearly half of the employees in the marketing division responded that they did not.
Many cited the RTO mandate and the presence tracker as the reasons. Chief Marketing and Growth Officer Kellyn Kenny acknowledged in a meeting that the tool was “driving people to the brink of frustration” and “creating distrust.”
Leadership Concedes the System Backfired
Although the leadership team appeared to be doing the right thing when faced with a growing backlash, the tool had arguably achieved its initial goal of identifying the small group of employees the company felt were abusing flexibility.
The targets were the individuals who checked in for a few minutes, grabbed a coffee, and left, contributing almost nothing while their colleagues carried the bulk of the workload.
Labelling staff “freeloaders” was never going to go down well. But action was taken against the main offenders, and with a culture of fear in place, the company arguably didn’t need the tracker for enforcement purposes.
Sadly, the AT&T case is not an isolated example, but rather part of a broader trajectory in which workplace surveillance has steadily expanded under the guise of efficiency. After the pandemic normalized digital oversight, companies in sectors from finance to tech leaned heavily on tools that could quantify presence.
From Amazon’s much-criticized “inconsistent badger” labeling of employees based on badge swipes to Meta’s tightening of RTO rules further show how quickly monitoring can shift from accountability to distrust. Although the systems claim to measure productivity, in practice, they rarely capture the nuance of actual contribution.
Microsoft’s Productivity Tracking Example
AT&T’s glitch-prone tracker shaved hours from employees’ workdays and caused false flags, echoing the backlash Microsoft faced when it reduced employees to a “Productivity Score” with a tool that logged seventy-three separate metrics of individual activity.
Micromanagement disguised as analytics has always been counterproductive. These recent examples also highlight a worrying normalization of corporate monitoring that stretches well beyond traditional compliance needs. The same cultural forces that make people accept social media surveillance as the price of personalization are now shaping the workplace.
If the goal of bringing people back to the office is to strengthen collaboration and culture, then building trust is far more effective than another dashboard or attendance report.
A Broader Industry Struggle
AT&T’s retreat comes as many large employers grapple with how to enforce their RTO policy without sparking attrition or resentment, highlighting a growing wave of return-to-office backlash across industries. Increasingly, companies are monitoring attendance compliance, and over a third have disciplined employees for failing to meet this standard.
Elsewhere, even Google has faced questions about how far to push employees with its ‘comply or quit’ policy. Ironically, surveillance policies undermine the goals it is meant to unlock.
Research suggests that while being in the same space can aid collaboration, mandatory presence does not translate into higher productivity.
When strict rules are implemented, managers often lose the goodwill of their staff. Once workers understand the rules of the game, it doesn’t take long to learn how to play it and scale back rather than go the extra mile. Instead of motivating discretionary effort, surveillance often promotes presenteeism.
The Bottom Line
The irony of this story is that many employees were not freeloaders at all. They were performing their jobs effectively, often going above and beyond what was required. The tracker’s flaws not only penalized them but sent an implicit message that their output was less critical than their badge swipes.
AT&T may have succeeded in catching a handful of bad actors, but at the cost of alienating many high performers – a clear example of how companies issuing RTO mandates lose their talent over time. Trust is a more powerful motivator than surveillance; it is the currency that enables performance, innovation, and loyalty.
