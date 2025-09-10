Only a few would bet that threat actors would have their sights on schools over more financially rewarding sectors like finance, healthcare, or tech, due to the low risk-to-reward ratio.
However, a recent Check Point study shows just how attractive a target education institutions have become, as they faced more attempted breaches this year than any other industry. The study also reveals that cyber gangs escalate their activity during the back-to-school period, taking advantage of the spike in registrations, online payments, and staff logins.
Here’s a look at what’s behind these worrying cyber threats to schools and, more importantly, what schools can do to protect themselves.
Key Takeaways
- Schools, colleges, and universities became the most targeted sector for cyberattacks in 2025.
- Check Point data shows attacks surged during the back-to-school period, with phishing at the center.
- Ransomware gangs like Interlock, Kairos, and INC carried out major breaches against US institutions.
- Student data protection is at risk as attackers exploit weak logins, slow patching, and lookalike domains.
- Check Point recommends awareness training, stronger MFA, faster patching, domain monitoring, and clear response plans.
Global Numbers Tell the Story
The surge in attacks on education throughout 2025 is not a marginal trend but a marked shift in global threat activity.
Data collected by Check Point’s research between January and July 2025 shows that organizations in the sector experienced 4,356 attacks per week on average, representing a 41% year-over-year increase. No other industry recorded such consistent targeting as shown in the image below.
On a regional scale, the report notes that the Asia-Pacific (APAC) leads globally in the affected regions, with organizations hit by an average of 7,869 incidents per week. Africa follows closely with 4,473 attacks weekly, while Europe and Latin America recorded 4,161 and 3,164, respectively. While North America recorded the fewest attacks with 3,047, it saw the biggest average increase year-over-year at 67%.
|Region
|Average Weekly Attacks per Organization
|Change YoY
|APAC
|7,869
|0.31
|Africa
|4,473
|0.56
|Europe
|4,161
|0.48
|Latin America
|3,164
|0.16
|North America
|3,047
|0.67
At the country level, Hong Kong was the most hit with 5,399 attacks a week, representing a 210% increase from what the firm recorded in 2024. Other affected countries that topped the list include:
- Italy saw 8,593 attacks per organization, with an 82% increase.
- Portugal had an 80% increase, that’s a total of 5,488 attacks per organization.
- The United States recorded 2,912 attacks per organization at 75%.
“These figures underscore how schools, universities, and colleges across the globe are increasingly in the crosshairs of cybercriminals,” Check Point explained in its report.
According to Checkpoint researchers, the consequences of these attacks include disruptions to online learning platforms, loss of access to payroll systems, and exposure of personal information belonging to both students and staff.
In many cases, schools are left facing remediation costs that stretch already limited budgets.
Seasonal Phishing Threats Now Education’s Worst Nightmare
Check Point research reveals that a key driver behind the rising cyber threat to the education sector is the seasonal spike in digital activity during the back-to-school period. The security firm said it spotted up to 18,391 phishing domains related to schools, universities, and students registered by scammers in July alone.
Highlighted in the findings are two major techniques often employed by attackers during this period: fake university login pages and payment update scams. Since back-to-school season is often preceded by many online activities, including staff and students registrations, it’s natural for these two techniques to work without raising any red flags.
In one of the examples gathered by researchers last month, threat actors distributed phishing emails containing files named after schools and colleges in this format: “[university_name].comVWAV.svg.”
The emails redirected the victims to fake university login pages that mimic Microsoft Outlook built to pick up user credentials.
Another case involved a US university staff member who received a PDF titled “****** University-Pay Update.pdf.” Inside sat a QR code with a message that urged the victim to update their multi-factor authentication (MFA) via the QR code or face account suspension.
But instead of being a safeguard, the process redirected the victim to a malicious Microsoft login clone.
A further look at recent cyber incidents in schools shows how critical the situation has become. Last June, for instance, School District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties, South Carolina, suffered a ransomware attack by a group known as the “Interlock” gang. Based on the information recorded by Comparitech, the attackers stole about 1.3 terabytes of data and disrupted summer classes and payroll operations.
Also in August 2025, Comparitech reported that the Trico Community Unit School District #176 experienced a similar ransomware breach where hackers belonging to the “Kairos” gang accessed 180 GB of data.
Another gang, INC, was also reported as carting away about 1.8 terabytes of data in August in a cyberattack at the University of St. Thomas, which resulted in a downtime that lasted for over one week.
Schools Must Take Action Now
Check Point recommends several actions that can make an immediate impact.
1. Train People to Spot the Traps
According to Check Point, awareness remains the strongest line of defence for school security. Staff and students are often the first to run into phishing emails or fake portals, which means training them with real-world examples has a direct impact.
When people learn how to pick out slight domain changes or recognize a fake attachment, they are less likely to fall into the trap.
2. Lock Down Access With Stronger Logins
Weak access controls continue to fuel many university data breaches. Check Point advises that multi-factor authentication should be enforced across all sensitive systems for strong student data protection.
Beyond rolling out MFA, administrators should watch for suspicious activity such as repeated login prompts designed to exhaust users into approving access.
3. Keep an Eye on What Pops Up Online
Newly registered domains that mimic school names are one of the simplest ways attackers lure victims. Monitoring those domains and flagging them early gives schools a chance to push back before scams spread.
4. Patch Fast & Filter the Noise
Email services, identity platforms, and collaboration tools sit in the firing line. Keeping them patched and rolling out filters that check links and attachments before they land in inboxes cuts off the main routes in.
5. Prepare for the Worst
Even with stronger defences, some incidents will break through. Check Point urges schools to prepare cyber resilience plans that lay out roles, responsibilities, and communication lines ahead of time.
Researchers also recommend keeping clear contracts with vendors to ensure that outside partners play their part. They also urge schools to have a good insurance policy to help soften the financial blow, but warn that it is not a substitute for well-tested defences.
The Bottom Line
Modern educational systems are so much digitalized that a single breach or attack can affect multiple victims within a short time frame.
Unfortunately, not all schools take cybersecurity very seriously, and this is beginning to backfire with the recent spike in cyberattacks.
It is crucial that schools have adequate investment in network infrastructure and adopt the best modern practices to help them remain tightly secured amidst any cyber incidents.
FAQs
Schools and universities hold large volumes of personal and financial data, but often lack strong cybersecurity budgets and resources. Attackers exploit these weaknesses during high-activity periods such as the start of the school year.
Phishing and ransomware attacks are two common threats, according to Check Point researchers.
Training, multi-factor authentication, domain monitoring, quick patching, and strong email filters are suggested as the best ways to reduce the risk.