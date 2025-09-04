Smartphone Market Share in 2025: Why Is Google Still Behind?

Which brand really owns your pocket in 2025?
The global smartphone market share in 2025 shows a clear picture: Samsung and Apple phones continue to lead, while Google Pixel phones are still fighting to grow.
Their success comes not only from the devices themselves but also from the trust and habits built over many years. The most popular smartphones are often chosen because people feel connected to a brand they know well, making it harder for the Google Pixel to break through, even with new features and steady improvements.
This article explores the latest smartphone market share numbers, showing how Samsung and Apple keep their lead and why Google Pixel still faces an uphill climb.
Key Takeaways
- The five biggest smartphone brands control over two-thirds of global sales, making it hard for the Google Pixel to expand its market share.
- Samsung leads the smartphone market with nearly 20% share thanks to strong sales and popular models, according to recent Samsung statistics.
- Apple holds its ground well in the ongoing Apple vs. Android market share competition, supported by loyal customers and steady iPhone sales.
- Google’s market share remains small and it faces tough competition, as companies like Xiaomi and Vivo sell most Android phones.
- In fact, the Google Pixel market share shows it has only a small presence in different countries, with the highest in Japan.
The newest data about smartphone sales from the second quarter of 2025 shows just how difficult things are for Google in the phone business.
According to IDC’s report on phone sales worldwide, the market grew by 1.4% compared to last year, reaching 296.5 million phones sold. But Google didn’t even appear among the top five phone makers globally.
The top 5 smartphone companies in Q2 2025:
- Samsung leads: 19.6% market share with 58 million phones sold
- Apple second: 16.2% market share with 48 million phones sold
- Xiaomi third: 14.3% market share with 42.4 million phones sold
- Vivo fourth: 8.9% market share with 26.3 million phones sold
- Transsion completes top 5: 8.4% share with 25 million phones sold
These top five companies together control 67.4% of all phone sales worldwide. This leaves only 32.6% for everyone else, including Google’s Pixel phones.
What makes Google’s situation even tougher is how well these top companies are doing. Samsung’s statistics for the second quarter of 2025 show that the company’s sales actually grew by 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year (Q2 2024), doing much better than the overall market.
Apple also had a good quarter with 5.0% growth compared to last year, so the iPhone market share stayed strong even though times are hard economically. Apple did sell fewer phones in China (about 1.3% less), but it made up for it by selling many more phones in other growing countries. This Apple market share success shows how the biggest phone brands keep doing well.
Overall, the Android market share situation creates extra challenges for Google. Most phones that aren’t iPhones run on Android, but Chinese companies like Xiaomi and Vivo control most of this space, making it really hard for Google to find room to grow its Pixel phone business.
Google Pixel Market Share Shows Limited Regional Reach
Even when looking at Google’s best markets, the numbers show how limited its reach really is. According to Statista, the Google market share varies significantly between different countries, but it comes nowhere close to challenging the big smartphone brands.
Google’s regional market performance:
- Japan leads: 9.8% of people use Pixel as their main phone
- Canada is second: 6.8% of phone users choose Google phones
- US and UK are tied: Both show identical 5.1% adoption rates
- Germany is moderate: 4.2% market reach
- India and France are lower: 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively
- Spain is the lowest: Just 1.7% of users use Pixel phones
Looking at all these countries together shows Google’s main problem; even in Japan, which is its strongest market, fewer than 10 out of every 100 people choose Pixel phones.
The phone market has basically turned into a fight between two big companies, and this Android vs. iPhone market share battle makes things really tough for Google.
Samsung and Apple together sell more than 35% of all phones worldwide, which means everyone else has to fight over what’s left.
Here’s what makes Google’s situation so tricky: when most people think about the Apple vs. Android market share competition, they imagine choosing between an iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy phone. Samsung has somehow become the main Android phone brand that people think about, not Google. So even though Google created Android, Samsung gets most of the benefits.
This puts Google in a weird position. It makes the Android software that millions of phones use around the world, but Samsung sells most of those phones and gets the credit.
Why breaking into this market is so hard:
- People stick with what they know: Apple users keep buying Apple because all their devices work together nicely
- Brand trust matters: Samsung and Apple have spent years building relationships with customers through advertising
- Not many new phone buyers: The market only grew 1.4% in Q2 2025, so companies have to steal customers instead of finding new ones
- Expensive phone buyers are loyal: People who spend a lot on phones already have their favorite phone brand
The Bottom Line
The smartphone market share in 2025 clearly shows Google facing a big challenge. Samsung and Apple control most of the sales, with Samsung’s strong growth and Apple’s loyal customers keeping them ahead. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel market share has stayed small.
With such strong competition, Google will need new ideas and exciting product releases to increase its presence in the smartphone market.
FAQs
Samsung is the biggest player in the global smartphone market in Q2 2025, holding about 20% of all sales. Their popular Galaxy phones help Samsung stay strong among other smartphone brands in 2025.
Samsung is the leading smartphone brand worldwide in 2025, holding 19.7% of the global market share.
Samsung has a slight edge over Apple’s market share, thanks to offering a wide range of phones for many customers. Apple focuses on a loyal user base and strong iPhone sales to keep its position.
In the US, the iPhone remains the most popular smartphone, used by nearly half of all smartphone users.