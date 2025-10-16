close
Social Media Ban for Children: What Adults Think in 2025

Why Trust Techopedia

Across the world, parents and teachers are debating one question: should there be a social media ban for children? As kids go online younger than ever, scrolling through TikTok and Snapchat before they even turn 12, concern is growing about what this means for their well-being. 

Experts warn that teens and social media can be a risky mix, with links to poor sleep, low confidence, and stress. At the same time, global surveys show rising support for stronger rules and age limits. But can banning social media really protect kids, or does it just push the problem elsewhere?

This article looks at what the latest data reveals about children’s online activity and how parents feel about age limits. It also shares what experts say about the best ways to help young people use social media safely, build confidence, and enjoy technology without losing balance.

Key Takeaways

  • Around 71% of adults worldwide think children under 14 should not use social media, up from 65% in 2024. 
  • Support is highest in Indonesia (87%), France (85%), Italy (83%), and Spain (82%), where most adults agree that it’s time to ban social media for younger children.
  • Support is lowest in Germany (53%), Thailand (53%), Hungary (58%), Poland (62%), and Sweden (62%). 
  • More than half of children start using Instagram (51%), Snapchat (51%), or TikTok (57%) before turning 12, earlier than the official age limit of 13. 
  • Even though many countries suggest minimum ages of 13 or 15, enforcing these limits is still difficult.

What the Data Shows About a Global Social Media Ban for Kids 

The Ipsos Education Monitor 2025 shows that many adults now agree with the idea of a social media ban for younger children

Across 30 countries, 71% of people think children under 14 should not use social media inside or outside school. The results suggest that many parents and teachers believe in social media age restrictions to help protect children as they grow up.

Global agreement levels:

  • Around 71% of adults worldwide support banning social media for kids under 14.
  • Only 25% disagree, showing strong overall support for tighter online rules.
  • Support has grown over time; 65% agreed in 2024, and now it’s 71% in 2025, a clear sign that the idea is becoming more accepted.

Countries with the strongest support:

  • Indonesia (87%) has the highest agreement, showing that most people there want stronger limits.
  • France (85%), Italy (83%), and Spain (82%) also show high levels of support.

Countries with the lowest support:

  • Germany (53%) and Thailand (53%) have the lowest levels of agreement.
  • Support is also weaker in Hungary (58%), Poland (62%), and Sweden (also 62%).

Should Social Media Be Banned for Kids? 

Essentially, in developing countries such as Indonesia, Mexico, and Peru, support for a social media ban is much stronger. Many families in these places place great importance on protecting children and guiding how they behave online. Parents often see early limits as a way to help kids grow up with better focus and fewer online risks.

In Western Europe, opinions are more mixed. Some adults agree that children need more protection, but others worry that strict rules could limit personal freedom. There are also concerns that bans might stop kids from learning how to use technology safely and responsibly.

Overall, the idea to ban social media for younger children is becoming more common every year. More parents and teachers now agree that social media can wait until secondary school, when children are older, more confident, and ready to handle online spaces with care.

Why Is Social Media Bad for Kids?

In many countries, more adults are calling for stronger social media age verification and clearer limits on how young children use social platforms. Parents, teachers, and community leaders are asking whether social media should be banned for young kids, not because they dislike technology, but because they want to protect children’s mental and emotional well-being.

More than half of children start using platforms like Instagram (51%), Snapchat (51%), and TikTok (57%) before the age of 12. This means many are already active online years before the official minimum age of 13. Since there are few checks or warnings on these apps, it’s easy for children to create accounts and hard for parents to control what happens next.

How Does Social Media Affect Teens?

Mental Health Worries

  • The American Psychological Association (APA, 2024) explains that during early adolescence, the brain becomes more sensitive to social feedback and attention, so likes, comments, and follower counts can make young users depend on online approval, which may lead to stress or anxiety when that attention disappears.
  • The APA also warns that late-night screen use can reduce sleep, which affects focus, mood, and school performance.
  • The UNICEF Innocenti (2025) report supports these concerns, noting that in countries where most children already have internet access, new challenges appear, such as more pressure to stay online and a greater risk of mental health problems linked to constant connectivity.
  • For many parents, this shows why social media is bad for kids at a young age – the constant comparison and pressure can make children feel less confident or content.

Exposure to Harmful Content

  • The APA says teenagers are especially open to influence during these years. They can be affected by harmful posts such as bullying, hate speech, or content that encourages risky behavior.
  • Both those targeted and those who see this content may experience sadness, fear, or anxiety.
  • This is one reason why many adults now support stronger social media age verification – it helps delay children’s exposure to harmful or confusing material.
  • The APA also notes that platforms built for adults are not suitable for youth, since younger users need more protection and guidance.

Digital Maturity & Readiness

  • The APA highlights that decision-making and impulse control continue to develop through the teenage years and into early adulthood, so younger children often find it difficult to stop scrolling or to think about how their posts might affect them later.
  • Because of this, many parents believe social media can wait until secondary school, when children are more emotionally prepared to handle what they see online.

For many families, the question is no longer if limits are needed, but how they should work – which is why the debate around social media bans has become so important.

Are Social Media Bans Really Effective?

Many people agree that children need more protection online, but experts still debate how well social media age restrictions actually work. 

Some believe that bans alone don’t solve the problem. When children can’t use popular platforms, many turn to smaller apps or make fake accounts. This means they still go online, only without much guidance or safety support.

Policy Сhallenges

  • Countries such as France and the United Kingdom have already suggested or implemented limits for children using social media.
  • These limits look good on paper, but they’re hard to apply. Most platforms rely on users to type in their own birth dates, so children can easily join by entering a different age.
  • Without real checks, many kids still find ways to access these platforms early.

Experts’ Views

The APA says that setting a single age limit doesn’t deal with the real issues that shape how children use social media. Every child grows at a different pace, and maturity levels can vary a lot, so one fixed rule may not suit everyone.

The APA also explains that most platforms are built for adults. Many include features such as likes, follower counts, or endless scrolling, which can make younger users feel pressured or spend too much time online.

Instead of focusing on bans, the APA encourages parents and caregivers to guide children, talk openly about what they see online, and help them learn to use social media safely.

Social media can also have positive sides. For some young people, it offers a space to connect with others, explore interests, or find emotional support when they need it. Essentially, experts generally agree that deleting the apps doesn’t make the problems disappear. 

What helps more is open communication, clear boundaries, and teaching children how to use social media responsibly. The goal is to make digital spaces safer, not to remove them completely.

The Bottom Line

More people now support a social media ban for younger children as they see the effects of early online use, like anxiety, poor sleep, and exposure to harmful content. But experts explain that bans alone don’t fix the problem. 

What helps most is guiding children, teaching them digital skills, and setting clear limits that grow with their age. 

The goal is not to take social media away completely, but to help children use it safely, build confidence, and learn how to manage online spaces in a healthy way.

FAQs

Why is social media bad for kids? 

Social media can affect how children think and feel about themselves, because seeing perfect photos or constant updates may make them compare their lives to those of others. Many parents believe that kids’ social media habits can form too early, leading to anxiety, low confidence, and pressure to fit in.

How does social media affect teens? 

The effects of social media on teens depend on how often they use it and what they see online. While it helps them stay in touch with friends, too much screen time can lead to stress, poor sleep, or self-doubt. Healthy limits help teens and social media work together more positively.

What is the 5-5-5 rule on social media?

The 5-5-5 rule is a simple reminder to keep online life balanced. It means five positive posts, five learning moments, and five fun interactions. It encourages parents to guide kids and social media use in a way that builds healthy habits and keeps screen time in check.

Should I let my 13-year-old have social media?

At 13, many children are still learning how to manage social pressure and online judgment. The APA advises that early teens should use social media with close guidance, not complete freedom. Regular check-ins and shared use can help prevent the negative effects of social media on teenagers, such as anxiety or poor sleep.

References

  1. IPSOS EDUCATION MONITOR 2025 (Resources IPSOS)
  2. Potential risks of content, features, and functions: The science of how social media affects youth (APA)
  3. Childhood in a Digital World (Unicef)
  4. Ban social media for under 15s, says French report warning of TikTok dangers (BBC)
  5. What’s changing for children on social media from 25 July 2025 (GOV)
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist
Maria Webb
Technology Journalist

Maria is Techopedia's technology journalist with over five years of experience with a deep interest in AI and machine learning. She excels in data-driven journalism, making complex topics both accessible and engaging for her audience. Her work is also prominently featured on Eurostat. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors in English and a Master of Science in Strategic Management and Digital Marketing from the University of Malta. Maria's background includes journalism for Newsbook.com.mt, covering a range of topics from local events to international tech trends.

