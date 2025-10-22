Drive-Thru Voice AI: Can Sodaclick Fix Taco Bell’s Mistakes?
In August 2025, Taco Bell’s voice AI solution went viral for the wrong reasons. The AI voice ordering system reportedly succumbed to some mischievous orders from customers, including one who ordered 18,000 cups of water. The Taco Bell fiasco followed similar failures at McDonald’s last year, which led the fast food giant to pull the plug on its drive-thru voice AI ordering system.
In the face of these failures, Sodaclick, a conversational AI firm and Intel Partner, claims it has the fix. The company says its technology delivers higher recognition accuracy, faster integration with point-of-sale systems, and near-zero training time for staff. These are bold claims in a market already littered with abandoned pilots and brand-shattering errors.
What exactly separates Sodaclick from other voice AI solutions for drive-thrus? This was the theme when Techopedia spoke to Sodaclick’s Product Lead Jafar Jan at the recently concluded Expand North Star conference in Dubai.
Key Takeaways
- Sodaclick claims its AI system is purpose-built for restaurants and tested for noisy, high-traffic conditions.
- The platform manages out-of-menu and prank orders using contextual understanding.
- The firm maintains that data is processed through anonymous transcription, ensuring GDPR compliance.
- Human hand-off remains an option but is rarely required due to high accuracy levels.
- Upselling and faster throughput are key measures of return on investment (ROI).
About Jafar Jan
Jafar Jan is the Head of Product at Sodaclick, where he oversees the company’s conversational AI strategy across development, design, and commercial deployment. His work focuses on building scalable, multilingual voice systems for quick-service restaurants and retail environments.
Before joining Sodaclick, Jafar held roles in technology development and product design, working at the intersection of engineering and customer experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Kingston University and a diploma in Engineering from Kingston College.
Building Context Into Orders
Q: Many voice AI systems perform well in controlled trials but struggle once deployed in busy, unpredictable environments. What changes did you make at the model level to ensure consistent performance in real-world settings?
A: The Taco Bell system worked in theory, but it failed in practice because it lacked context. We approached the problem by teaching our model to interpret intent. For example, when we saw that someone on social media had ordered 18,000 bottles of water to break the AI, we replicated the same test. Our system responded, “I’m sorry, but I can only get you ten bottles.”
The model we’ve developed understands when someone is testing it or making an unrealistic request. The same logic applies to out-of-menu orders. If you ask for a Big Mac at Burger King, it replies that the item isn’t available and recommends the Whopper instead.
That awareness comes from a combination of generative AI and what we call contextual learning. It lets the system interpret meaning, filter out noise, and stay within brand context.
Across 96 languages, we’re maintaining close to 98% accuracy in live environments.
Training for Real Accents, Real Environments
Q: Accents, slang, and regional speech patterns have derailed even the most advanced AI models. How does Sodaclick train its system to adapt without reprogramming for every restaurant, and what governance controls ensure voice data remains private and bias-free?
A: When we train for a language, we include all its regional accents and dialects. English, for example, means Glaswegian, Liverpudlian, and Welsh are part of the training data. We tested this last year at KFC’s RGM Fest in the UK, where people from all regions tried it. Every order was understood perfectly, even with the strongest local accents.
The system works entirely through anonymous transcription, which keeps it GDPR-compliant and protects customer privacy. Brands still have access to their transcripts, so they can analyze customer behavior and feedback, but the raw audio is not recorded.
The AI retrains continuously. If it misses something, it adjusts automatically. That way, restaurants don’t need to reprogram every location. It learns from use and improves over time without violating data privacy rules.
Balancing Automation With Human Oversight
Q: One recurring issue with Taco Bell’s AI was the constant need for human intervention. Has Sodaclick found a way to reduce this human dependence, and how does the system decide when to escalate back to staff?
A: Human oversight is always an option, but it isn’t a requirement for daily operation. The AI takes most orders independently. If a customer has an allergen concern, requests a manager, or uses inappropriate language repeatedly, the system transfers the interaction to staff.
It’s also designed to stay polite and patient. If someone swears once, it says, “I’m here to take your order.” If the behavior continues, it escalates. Staff can intervene manually if they sense something is off, but the system handles most of the load.
Return on Investment
Q: Some businesses are hesitant about AI deployment because they question the ROI. How do you justify the cost of implementing voice AI? Is the return measured through labor savings, or new revenue from AI-driven upsells?
A: The proof comes from real deployments. KFC in the UAE has rolled it out and seen measurable returns. The strongest ROI comes from upselling. Humans forget or avoid upselling during busy shifts, but AI doesn’t.
At KFC, upsell acceptance has reached about 75% in some periods. In Australia, Oliver’s reports about 33%. Results vary by brand and region, but the pattern is consistent. The AI also helps reduce order errors and improve throughput, which adds further value.
We don’t frame it as replacing staff. The idea is to move people into roles that add value — kitchen prep, delivery coordination, or customer care. The system manages transactions, leaving humans to focus on quality. Most clients recover their investment within months.
Proving Reliability in a Skeptical Market
Q: With so many brands re-evaluating automation, what kind of demand or momentum are you seeing for voice AI deployments today?
A: We already have it working in several markets – KFC in the UAE, Oliver’s in Australia, and restaurants across Europe. The Middle East remains our strongest region, but we’re now expanding in the US, which has tens of thousands of potential sites.
The difference is that our system wasn’t built on top of a generic speech model. We created our own stack from scratch, specifically for restaurants. It’s designed for high-noise, high-speed environments, both indoors and at drive-thrus. That specialization makes it resilient in ways most general-purpose AI systems aren’t.
The Bottom Line
Voice AI in restaurants is still figuring out its role, but Sodaclick shows that it can actually work outside the lab. With its focus on context and understanding different accents and languages, it’s moving toward solutions that handle real-life drive-thru chaos.
Fast-food chains remain cautious after past AI mishaps, but Sodaclick gives a glimpse of what’s possible when conversational AI isn’t just an experiment – when it becomes something you can rely on every day.
FAQs
How accurate is Sodaclick’s system?
According to the company, its platform achieves up to 98% recognition accuracy across 96 languages and accents, including in high-noise environments.
Does Sodaclick record customer voices?
Sodaclick Voice AI relies on real-time transcription that removes identifying information, a process the firm says keeps it compliant with GDPR privacy standards.
Where is Sodaclick currently active?
The company reports that its AI is in use at KFC outlets in the UAE and at Oliver’s Real Food in Australia, with pilot deployments running in parts of Europe and the United States.
