Why Specialized Stablecoin Infrastructure Is Key to Digital Payments
The stablecoin market continues to surge, with its market capitalization surpassing $300 billion as of October 2025. Traditional financial institutions continue to bet on the growth of the digital asset class, Tether (USDT) is preparing its US return, and major stablecoin projects are locked in a race to see who will be the first to dominate the infrastructure.
On October 1, Foresight Ventures, a global crypto venture capital (VC) fund, announced the launch of its $50 million stablecoin infrastructure fund aimed at helping blockchains enter the stablecoin market.
At the center of this race lies a question: Who will own the rails of digital payments?
Just like Visa and Mastercard defined card payments in the 20th century, the next few months could see one or a handful of players emerge as the connective tissue for stablecoin payments infrastructure. Who are the companies building the stablecoin infrastructure today?
Key Takeaways
- The market capitalization of stablecoins surpassed $300 billion, attracting growing institutional and government interest.
- Companies are racing to build specialized infrastructure to become the backbone of stablecoin payments.
- Neutral, interoperable solutions are critical to support mainstream adoption and avoid fragmented networks.
- Regulatory readiness and compliance are essential for scaling stablecoin payment platforms globally.
- The ecosystem’s success depends on secure, scalable, and user-friendly infrastructure for both consumers and institutions.
The Race to Become the Stablecoin Infrastructure Chain
This past quarter marked one of the most active periods for stablecoins yet, as their circulating supply grew by $45 billion while trading volume reached $10.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2025.
Key players are preparing or already entering what many in the industry have coined the stablecoin infrastructure race. In the past few months, announcements emerged as Fireblocks introduced its global stablecoin payment network, Stripe partnered with Paradigm to launch Tempo, a Layer-1 (L1) blockchain designed for stablecoin transactions, and Circle launched its own stablecoin L1 – Arc.
Alice Li, an investment partner at Foresight Ventures, told Techopedia:
“I think every crypto project right now has a stablecoin vision to some extent. And this wave of popularity really started after the US government passed the GENIUS Act.”
Li added that the heightened interest from governments and institutional players has forced many companies in the industry to reconsider their strategies and also launch dedicated, stablecoin-native blockchains.
However, many blockchains are not optimized for such payments. Fluctuating fees, slow confirmation times, and limited compliance hinder stablecoin adoption. Gaps in merchant infrastructure, forex exchange, and asset issuance also lead to bottlenecks.
Speaking of the fund, Li said:
“The fund will financially and logistically back projects that provide compliant and scalable infrastructure for payment rails.”
Infrastructure players themselves are also sharpening their strategies. What seems to be emerging is not just a race to issue stablecoins, but also to build the rails that can support those assets at scale. While capital is flowing into infrastructure, execution strategies differ widely.
Noble, for example, has been called a “Shopify for stablecoins,” purpose-built with stablecoin issuance in mind. Jelena Djuric, Noble’s co-founder and CEO, explained that native stablecoin issuance requires credibility with asset issuers and deep integration with on/off-ramps and payment providers.
In comparison, stablecoin distribution happens in a downstream model and includes wallets, decentralized applications (dApps), Layer-2s (L2s), and a good user experience (UX).
The neutrality, she argues, is what could help stablecoin-native infrastructure outlast hype cycles.
Djuric told Techopedia:
“Most stablecoin native players are building walled gardens. Noble is building the connective tissue. That’s one thing you cannot replicate overnight. That’s why we’re not just another participant in the arms race – we’re building the rails that everyone else will end up using.”
On the other side of the spectrum are providers like Crossmint, which see their role as an abstraction layer that helps chains become “usable for business.”
Connor Dempsey, Crossmint’s head of marketing, said:
“Companies don’t want to pick a single chain and hope it wins. They want to build products their customers can use, regardless of which chain those stablecoins live on.”
The company already supports over 50 chains, including Tempo and Arc, and counts MoneyGram, Wirex, and even national governments among its integrations.
The Next Phase of Stablecoin Infrastructure: Consolidation or Fragmentation?
The rapid emergence of stablecoin-native chains raises an inevitable question: can the market support hundreds of competing payment networks, or will adoption eventually consolidate around a few dominant rails?
“We’re already past saturation in terms of raw chain count. There are too many options; it’s totally the paradox of choice,” Crossmint’s Dempsey said.
He added that the industry is also facing a clear divide between L1s that launch with a built-in user base, clear use cases, and strategic partnerships, and businesses that want infrastructure that works across chains their users adopt.
Projects such as Noble, for example, have relied on partnerships to grow. Djuric explained that partnership has been in the company’s “DNA from the beginning.” Noble was born in the wake of the collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra UST, when the industry fell into high distrust for the asset class. That, Djuric said, helped the company grow:
“Early on, collaboration is essential in bootstrapping liquidity, adoption, and credibility. But over time, as multiple infrastructure providers emerge, competition will naturally appear, especially around distribution scale and cross-ecosystem reach.”
VC funds, such as Foresight Ventures, are also helping to navigate potential industry congestion amid a growth in stablecoin infrastructure providers.
Li explained that their newly launched fund is primarily focusing on consumer-facing startups that aim to increase access and application of stablecoins, such as wallets and neobanks. However, the project will also support institutions.
“Institution-facing projects also remain a big part of our focus, especially those that manage liquidity, have proper compliance licenses, and provide fiat on/off-ramp channels,” Li said.
The Adoption & Regulation of Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure
Despite the industry seeing an immense growth in stablecoin payment infrastructure protocols, challenges around adoption and regulation persist. The GENIUS Act and Europe’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory frameworks may have brought the space some clarity; however, a company’s alignment with such key regulations plays a big role in whether Foresight Ventures will invest in it. Li said:
“Stablecoins touch payments, banking, and compliance, so without regulatory readiness, projects can’t scale. And projects also realize this need for compliance.”
The passing of such regulations also means that more stablecoin payment frameworks will follow, not just in the US, but on a global scale. Noble has already expanded into EUR-backed stablecoins and plans to support YEN-backed stablecoins as well.
Djuric said:
“In Europe, MiCA is already pushing EUR stablecoins into the spotlight. We can future-proof stablecoins by ensuring issuers can plug into any currency and instantly tap into the same liquidity, composability, and user base.”
However, regulatory compliance is not the only challenge stablecoin infrastructure providers face. Technical complexity, the lack of interoperability between chains, and confusing UX for non-crypto native users are slowing mainstream adoption.
Crossmint’s Dempsey said:
“The companies that succeed are the ones who treat blockchain infrastructure the same way they treat payment processing: something they integrate via API rather than build themselves.”
The Bottom Line
Stablecoins’ continued growth in the industry has fueled the rise of specialized stablecoin infrastructure providers as chains continue to establish dedicated L1s and L2s, creating a more diverse and competitive ecosystem.
At the same time, this expansion has raised questions around potential fragmentation, interoperability, and user experience for mainstream adoption. Other factors playing in are regulatory readiness, scalability, and easy integration.
As Foresight Ventures’ Li highlighted, the companies that thrive will be those that deliver secure, compliant, and easy-to-use infrastructure, laying the foundation for a stablecoin ecosystem that benefits both institutional and consumer digital payments globally.
FAQs
Stablecoin infrastructure refers to the networks, tools, and protocols that enable stablecoin transactions. It’s vital because it ensures fast, compliant, and scalable digital payments.
Companies like Noble, Circle, Stripe’s Tempo, Fireblocks, and Crossmint are among the key players building stablecoin-native payment networks.
These regulations establish clearer rules for stablecoin issuance and usage, pushing companies to adopt compliant, transparent, and interoperable infrastructure models.
