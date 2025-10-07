close
menu
Dictionary
Recently Added Terms Anti-Malware Bitcoin Mining Black Box AI Free Float Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms AI Accelerator Autonomous AI Claude AI Learning Rate Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
Terms Actuator Artificial Neural Network Chatbot Copilot AI Machine Bias
Guides AI Apps for Android AI Apps for iPhone AI Coding Tools AI Content Generators AI Marketing Tools
How To's How to Build Android Bots How to Make AI Thumbnails How to Stop AI Hallucinations How to Use Google Gemini How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
Terms Blockchain Cryptojacking Layer 0 (L0) Mining Rig On-Chain Analysis
Guides AI Crypto Coins Crypto Presales Meme Coins New Cryptocurrency Projects Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's How to Donate Crypto How to Mine Bitcoin How to Set Up Metamask How to Stake Solana How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025 Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
Terms 2FA Anti-Spyware Authenticator App VPN Server Whois
Guides Antivirus Software Password Managers Server Antivirus Software Android Spy Apps VPN Services
How To's How to Avoid Phishing Scams How to Detect Spyware How to Find My IP How to Set Up a VPN How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Hardware
Software
search
close
Dictionary
chevron
chevron Dictionary
Recently Added Terms
chevron
chevron Recently Added Terms
Anti-Malware
Bitcoin Mining
Black Box AI
Free Float
Optimism (OP)
Trending Terms
chevron
chevron Trending Terms
AI Accelerator
Autonomous AI
Claude AI
Learning Rate
Liquid Asset
A-Z Terms
chevron
chevron A-Z Terms
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Term of the Day

Asynchronous Transmission

 What Is Asynchronous Transmission? Asynchronous transmission is a way of sending data where each piece of information – usually a byte or a character – travels on its own without needing to be in sync with a clock signal. Instead of a continuous stream, the sender and receiver handle data in small chunks, using start… View Full Term
Artificial Intelligence
chevron
chevron Artificial Intelligence
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Actuator
Artificial Neural Network
Chatbot
Copilot AI
Machine Bias
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Apps for Android
AI Apps for iPhone
AI Coding Tools
AI Content Generators
AI Marketing Tools
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Build Android Bots
How to Make AI Thumbnails
How to Stop AI Hallucinations
How to Use Google Gemini
How to Write AI Prompts
Top Pick
Artificial Intelligence

How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
How to Use Apple Intelligence: Pro Tips for Mac & iPhone Users
Cryptocurrency
chevron
chevron Cryptocurrency
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
Blockchain
Cryptojacking
Layer 0 (L0)
Mining Rig
On-Chain Analysis
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
AI Crypto Coins
Crypto Presales
Meme Coins
New Cryptocurrency Projects
Upcoming Binance Listings
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Donate Crypto
How to Mine Bitcoin
How to Set Up Metamask
How to Stake Solana
How to Store Crypto
Top Pick
Cryptocurrency

How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
How to Use a Crypto Wallet in 2025
Cybersecurity
chevron
chevron Cybersecurity
Terms
chevron
chevron Terms
2FA
Anti-Spyware
Authenticator App
VPN Server
Whois
Guides
chevron
chevron Guides
Antivirus Software
Password Managers
Server Antivirus Software
Android Spy Apps
VPN Services
How To's
chevron
chevron How To's
How to Avoid Phishing Scams
How to Detect Spyware
How to Find My IP
How to Set Up a VPN
How to Unblock a Website
Top Pick
Antivirus

How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
How to Remove Trojan Virus Infections – Complete Trojan Virus Removal Guide
Hardware
Software
globe English
Languages
close
English check
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Svenska
한국어
日本語
SUGGESTED SEARCHES
Is Toronto the Next Silicon Valley? Borderless AI CEO Suggests ‘Yes’ Interview
How ChatGPT is Revolutionizing Smart Contract and Blockchain Cryptocurrency
Google's Gemini AI is a Serious Threat to ChatGPT – Here's Why Artificial Intelligence

Why Specialized Stablecoin Infrastructure Is Key to Digital Payments

Why Trust Techopedia
A hand holding a glowing digital card made of light and data, symbolizing the rise of stablecoin payment infrastructure and the future of digital transactions

The stablecoin market continues to surge, with its market capitalization surpassing $300 billion as of October 2025. Traditional financial institutions continue to bet on the growth of the digital asset class, Tether (USDT) is preparing its US return, and major stablecoin projects are locked in a race to see who will be the first to dominate the infrastructure. 

On October 1, Foresight Ventures, a global crypto venture capital (VC) fund, announced the launch of its $50 million stablecoin infrastructure fund aimed at helping blockchains enter the stablecoin market

At the center of this race lies a question: Who will own the rails of digital payments?

Just like Visa and Mastercard defined card payments in the 20th century, the next few months could see one or a handful of players emerge as the connective tissue for stablecoin payments infrastructure. Who are the companies building the stablecoin infrastructure today?

Key Takeaways

  • The market capitalization of stablecoins surpassed $300 billion, attracting growing institutional and government interest.
  • Companies are racing to build specialized infrastructure to become the backbone of stablecoin payments.
  • Neutral, interoperable solutions are critical to support mainstream adoption and avoid fragmented networks.
  • Regulatory readiness and compliance are essential for scaling stablecoin payment platforms globally.
  • The ecosystem’s success depends on secure, scalable, and user-friendly infrastructure for both consumers and institutions.

The Race to Become the Stablecoin Infrastructure Chain 

This past quarter marked one of the most active periods for stablecoins yet, as their circulating supply grew by $45 billion while trading volume reached $10.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2025. 

Bar chart showing the total stablecoin trading volume from Q1 2024 to Q3 2025, with a notable rise in Q4 2024 and a sharp peak in Q3 2025 reaching around $10 trillion

Key players are preparing or already entering what many in the industry have coined the stablecoin infrastructure race. In the past few months, announcements emerged as Fireblocks introduced its global stablecoin payment network, Stripe partnered with Paradigm to launch Tempo, a Layer-1 (L1) blockchain designed for stablecoin transactions, and Circle launched its own stablecoin L1 – Arc

Alice Li, an investment partner at Foresight Ventures, told Techopedia:

“I think every crypto project right now has a stablecoin vision to some extent. And this wave of popularity really started after the US government passed the GENIUS Act.” 

Li added that the heightened interest from governments and institutional players has forced many companies in the industry to reconsider their strategies and also launch dedicated, stablecoin-native blockchains

However, many blockchains are not optimized for such payments. Fluctuating fees, slow confirmation times, and limited compliance hinder stablecoin adoption. Gaps in merchant infrastructure, forex exchange, and asset issuance also lead to bottlenecks.

Speaking of the fund, Li said:

“The fund will financially and logistically back projects that provide compliant and scalable infrastructure for payment rails.”

Infrastructure players themselves are also sharpening their strategies. What seems to be emerging is not just a race to issue stablecoins, but also to build the rails that can support those assets at scale. While capital is flowing into infrastructure, execution strategies differ widely.

Noble, for example, has been called a “Shopify for stablecoins,” purpose-built with stablecoin issuance in mind. Jelena Djuric, Noble’s co-founder and CEO, explained that native stablecoin issuance requires credibility with asset issuers and deep integration with on/off-ramps and payment providers. 

In comparison, stablecoin distribution happens in a downstream model and includes wallets, decentralized applications (dApps), Layer-2s (L2s), and a good user experience (UX). 

The neutrality, she argues, is what could help stablecoin-native infrastructure outlast hype cycles. 

Djuric told Techopedia:

“Most stablecoin native players are building walled gardens. Noble is building the connective tissue. That’s one thing you cannot replicate overnight. That’s why we’re not just another participant in the arms race – we’re building the rails that everyone else will end up using.”

On the other side of the spectrum are providers like Crossmint, which see their role as an abstraction layer that helps chains become “usable for business.” 

Connor Dempsey, Crossmint’s head of marketing, said:  

“Companies don’t want to pick a single chain and hope it wins. They want to build products their customers can use, regardless of which chain those stablecoins live on.”

The company already supports over 50 chains, including Tempo and Arc, and counts MoneyGram, Wirex, and even national governments among its integrations. 

The Next Phase of Stablecoin Infrastructure: Consolidation or Fragmentation?

The rapid emergence of stablecoin-native chains raises an inevitable question: can the market support hundreds of competing payment networks, or will adoption eventually consolidate around a few dominant rails?

“We’re already past saturation in terms of raw chain count. There are too many options; it’s totally the paradox of choice,” Crossmint’s Dempsey said. 

He added that the industry is also facing a clear divide between L1s that launch with a built-in user base, clear use cases, and strategic partnerships, and businesses that want infrastructure that works across chains their users adopt. 

Projects such as Noble, for example, have relied on partnerships to grow. Djuric explained that partnership has been in the company’s “DNA from the beginning.” Noble was born in the wake of the collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra UST, when the industry fell into high distrust for the asset class. That, Djuric said, helped the company grow: 

“Early on, collaboration is essential in bootstrapping liquidity, adoption, and credibility. But over time, as multiple infrastructure providers emerge, competition will naturally appear, especially around distribution scale and cross-ecosystem reach.”

VC funds, such as Foresight Ventures, are also helping to navigate potential industry congestion amid a growth in stablecoin infrastructure providers. 

Li explained that their newly launched fund is primarily focusing on consumer-facing startups that aim to increase access and application of stablecoins, such as wallets and neobanks. However, the project will also support institutions. 

“Institution-facing projects also remain a big part of our focus, especially those that manage liquidity, have proper compliance licenses, and provide fiat on/off-ramp channels,” Li said.

The Adoption & Regulation of Stablecoin Payments Infrastructure

Despite the industry seeing an immense growth in stablecoin payment infrastructure protocols, challenges around adoption and regulation persist. The GENIUS Act and Europe’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory frameworks may have brought the space some clarity; however, a company’s alignment with such key regulations plays a big role in whether Foresight Ventures will invest in it. Li said: 

“Stablecoins touch payments, banking, and compliance, so without regulatory readiness, projects can’t scale. And projects also realize this need for compliance.” 

The passing of such regulations also means that more stablecoin payment frameworks will follow, not just in the US, but on a global scale. Noble has already expanded into EUR-backed stablecoins and plans to support YEN-backed stablecoins as well. 

Djuric said: 

“In Europe, MiCA is already pushing EUR stablecoins into the spotlight. We can future-proof stablecoins by ensuring issuers can plug into any currency and instantly tap into the same liquidity, composability, and user base.” 

However, regulatory compliance is not the only challenge stablecoin infrastructure providers face. Technical complexity, the lack of interoperability between chains, and confusing UX for non-crypto native users are slowing mainstream adoption. 

Crossmint’s Dempsey said:

“The companies that succeed are the ones who treat blockchain infrastructure the same way they treat payment processing: something they integrate via API rather than build themselves.”

The Bottom Line

Stablecoins’ continued growth in the industry has fueled the rise of specialized stablecoin infrastructure providers as chains continue to establish dedicated L1s and L2s, creating a more diverse and competitive ecosystem. 

At the same time, this expansion has raised questions around potential fragmentation, interoperability, and user experience for mainstream adoption. Other factors playing in are regulatory readiness, scalability, and easy integration. 

As Foresight Ventures’ Li highlighted, the companies that thrive will be those that deliver secure, compliant, and easy-to-use infrastructure, laying the foundation for a stablecoin ecosystem that benefits both institutional and consumer digital payments globally.

FAQs

What is stablecoin infrastructure, and why is it important?

Stablecoin infrastructure refers to the networks, tools, and protocols that enable stablecoin transactions. It’s vital because it ensures fast, compliant, and scalable digital payments.

Which companies are leading the stablecoin infrastructure race?

Companies like Noble, Circle, Stripe’s Tempo, Fireblocks, and Crossmint are among the key players building stablecoin-native payment networks.

How do regulations like MiCA and the GENIUS Act impact stablecoins?

These regulations establish clearer rules for stablecoin issuance and usage, pushing companies to adopt compliant, transparent, and interoperable infrastructure models.

Related Reading

An OS for Web3: Inside Anoma’s Ethereum Mainnet
Why Tempo’s Centralized Start Challenges Stablecoin Neutrality
The Trojan Pool: Will Prop AMMs Re-Centralize DeFi?
Web 2.5: The Quiet Rise of Corporate Blockchains
Stablecoin Infrastructure Wars: Who Will Control the Rails?
DeFi Lending Rebounds as Maple Finance Takes the Lead

Related Terms

Stablecoin
Blockchain
Decentralized Application (dApp)
Tether (USDT)
User Experience
Cryptocurrency
Iliana Mavrou
Crypto Journalist
Iliana Mavrou
Crypto Journalist

Iliana is a experienced crypto/technology journalist covering the blockchain, regulatory, DeFi, and Web3 sectors. Prior to joining Techopedia, she contributed to several online publications including Capital.com, Cryptonews, and Business2Community, among others. In addition to her journalism work, she also has experience in technology and crypto PR. Iliana graduated with a BA in Journalism from City University of London in 2021. She is currently pursuing a Masters in Communications.

Most Popular News

  1. Nvidia’s $100B Bet on OpenAI Is a Loop That Prints Money
  2. Why Prediction Markets Are Exploding in 2025, And Who Wins
  3. DeFAI 2.0: What’s Driving AI Crypto Coins Revival?
  4. Learn Languages Smarter: Google Translate’s Live AI Tools
  5. How Blockchain in AI & Robotics Could Drive the Next Crypto Boom 
  6. iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 17: Should You Upgrade? 
  7. It Is Too Early to Trust AI Browsers, “Scamlexity” Test Reveals
  8. How Neo4j’s Infinigraph Eliminates ETL & Data Silos
  9. The Internet’s Best-Kept Secret: Why Wikidata Matters in 2025
  10. Master ChatGPT & Claude Project Memory: Setup & Strategies

Related Features

An OS for Web3: Inside Anoma’s Ethereum Mainnet
Cryptocurrency

An OS for Web3: Inside Anoma’s Ethereum Mainnet

 Iliana Mavrou 6 days
Why Tempo’s Centralized Start Challenges Stablecoin Neutrality
Cryptocurrency

Why Tempo’s Centralized Start Challenges Stablecoin Neutrality

 Nicole Willing 1 week
AI Crypto Wallets: Smarter Trading or Security Threat?
Cryptocurrency

AI Crypto Wallets: Smarter Trading or Security Threat?

 Franklin Okeke 1 week
Bitcoin Mining Profitability Crisis: Digging Deep, for Less
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Mining Profitability Crisis: Digging Deep, for Less

 Mark de Wolf 2 weeks
The Trojan Pool: Will Prop AMMs Re-Centralize DeFi?
Cryptocurrency

The Trojan Pool: Will Prop AMMs Re-Centralize DeFi?

 Mark de Wolf 2 weeks
Web 2.5: The Quiet Rise of Corporate Blockchains
Cryptocurrency

Web 2.5: The Quiet Rise of Corporate Blockchains

 Mark de Wolf 3 weeks
Stablecoin Infrastructure Wars: Who Will Control the Rails?
Cryptocurrency

Stablecoin Infrastructure Wars: Who Will Control the Rails?

 Mark de Wolf 3 weeks
Institutional Cryptocurrencies: The Next Corporate Gold Rush?
Cryptocurrency

Institutional Cryptocurrencies: The Next Corporate Gold Rush?

 Maria Webb 3 weeks
Popular Categories
Show All
Artificial Intelligence icon
Artificial Intelligence
Business Software icon
Business Software
Cybersecurity icon
Cybersecurity
Cryptocurrency icon
Cryptocurrency
Data Management icon
Data Management
Gaming icon
Gaming
Network icon
Network
Personal Tech icon
Personal Tech