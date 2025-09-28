Technology Literacy in 2025: Who’s Struggling & Why? 

Technology is constantly evolving, shaping how people live, work, and connect. Some adapt quickly, while others require more time and support – and this difference comes down to technology literacy, which is the confidence to learn and use new tools in daily life.
Recent data shows clear gaps by age and income, with younger and higher earners learning faster, while older and lower-income groups often struggle. Understanding these divides is important for educators, brands, and policymakers who want progress to be shared by everyone, not just those already comfortable with change.
This article explores how technology literacy in the US is shaped by age, income, and confidence, and what these divides mean for everyday life.
Key Takeaways
- Most adults feel only partly confident with new tools, with 51% calling themselves “ok” learners and 38% saying they are quick learners.
- Younger adults are more digitally literate, as 53% of those aged 18–24 describe themselves as quick learners, compared with just 24% of adults aged 55 and above.
- Older adults face more barriers in developing technical and digital literacy skills, with 19% of people aged 55+ admitting they struggle to learn.
- Higher earners show greater confidence, with 49% describing themselves as quick learners compared with only 34% of lower earners.
- Struggles are more common in lower-income groups, with 15% saying they find learning hard compared with only 5% of higher earners.
What Is Technology Literacy?
Technology literacy is about feeling able to use new tools and services with confidence. It is different from the two ideas that often sound similar:
- Digital literacy: skills linked to staying safe online, understanding information, and protecting privacy.
- Technical literacy: knowledge of specific systems, such as fixing hardware, coding, or advanced troubleshooting.
Technology literacy sits in the middle; it is less about deep technical skills and more about the everyday ability to adapt to change.
This ability also shapes daily life, not only jobs in technology. A person can be technologically literate without advanced training, as long as they can manage common tools such as:
- Banking or payment apps
- Online healthcare systems
- The menu and settings of a new phone
These tasks are examples of digital literacy skills, which form part of technology literacy. Someone who is digitally literate can participate more easily in modern life, as they feel confident in managing the tools and services they need. That sense of confidence is at the heart of technology literacy.
Age Divides in Tech Literacy
Age has a strong influence on how people learn new tools. Confidence levels change with each generation, and show how easily people achieve technology literacy.
Younger adults learn fast:
- Among adults aged 18–24, 53% say they are quick to learn.
- Many in this group are open to trying new things and adapting with little hesitation.
- Their confidence often sets trends and encourages others to improve their own tech literacy.
Older adults face hurdles:
- Only 24% of adults aged 55 and above describe themselves as quick to adapt.
- Around 19% say openly that they find it hard to learn new technology.
- These struggles can lead to feeling tech-illiterate, which may cause hesitation in using digital services.
The cultural impact of this gap is clear. Younger adults grow up with frequent changes in technology, so switching between apps or devices feels normal to them. Older adults often prefer tools they already know, staying within familiar comfort zones.
This creates a divide in everyday use; younger users often act as explorers and influencers, while older users benefit more when guidance is clear and support is easy to follow.
Because these differences are so strong, a digital literacy assessment can play an important role. It shows which groups feel confident and which need extra help. With this knowledge, training and support can be tailored to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in modern life.
Income Divides in Tech Literacy
Income plays a strong role in how people learn new technology. The data shows a clear divide in technology literacy between higher and lower earners.
Higher income advantage:
- Almost half of higher-income adults (49%) describe themselves as quick learners.
- Only 5% say they find it difficult to adapt to new tools.
- Better access to devices, reliable internet, and regular practice make learning feel easier.
Lower income challenge:
- Among lower-income adults, only 34% see themselves as quick learners.
- Around 15% openly say they struggle with new technology.
- This gap in tech literacy reflects how limited access and fewer chances to practice make it harder to keep up.
The gap matters because higher earners often have more chances to attend courses, workshops, or get support at work. These opportunities help build technical literacy, which gives them the skills and confidence to keep learning new tools. Lower earners usually have fewer of these chances, and over time, this makes the divide in learning even wider.
For brands, lowering the price of a product is not enough to close the gap. Usability, clear guidance, and dependable support are just as important.
Building digital literacy gives people at every income level the confidence to use technology in daily life, and when someone feels more comfortable with their skills, adapting to new tools feels less of a challenge.
The Bottom Line
Gaps in age and income show that learning new tools is not the same experience for everyone. Some groups adapt quickly, while others need more support and guidance.
The lesson for brands, educators, and policymakers is clear: progress depends on building confidence, not only on creating products. When people feel capable of learning, they become more active users and can take part fully in modern life.
Strengthening technology literacy is the key to making sure no one is left behind as change continues.
FAQs
Technology literacy means being able to use new tools and services with confidence. A technologically literate person can adapt to everyday apps, devices, and systems, while someone who feels tech illiterate often struggles with even simple digital tasks.
Technological literacy is important because it helps people adapt as tools and services change. It gives confidence to learn, explore, and keep pace with new devices or systems. By becoming technologically literate, people are more able to join in fully with work, education, and daily life.
Basic technology literacy is the ability to learn and adapt to everyday tools with ease. It may include setting up a new phone, exploring a device menu, or adjusting simple settings. These skills show readiness to keep learning as technology continues to change.
Technology literacy is a wider skill, covering how people learn and adapt to new tools. Digital literacy focuses more on online safety, understanding new information, and protecting privacy.