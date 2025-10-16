Telecom Cybersecurity Risks 2025: Protect Your Infrastructure
In April 2025, South Korea’s SK Telecom suffered a massive data breach affecting over 23 million users. Hackers gained access to personal records, including phone numbers, IMSI data, and USIM identifiers. The incident exposed significant gaps in the company’s security measures.
As a result, the Personal Information Protection Committee (PIPC) imposed a record $96.9 million fine – the largest ever against a telecom provider in the country.
This incident highlights two key points. Firstly, telecom networks remain prime targets for cyberattacks. And secondly, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying, with operators now under pressure to strengthen data governance and security across the board.
Key Takeaways
- The latest SK Telecom’s breach hit 23 million users.
- By 2030, 5G is expected to cover 60% of users with 6.3 billion connections. IoT devices will hit nearly 30 billion.
- SS7 and Diameter protocols let foreign governments track locations and intercept calls and messages.
- Supply chain problems affect 63% of telecom companies worldwide.
- Organizations need constant threat monitoring and incident response plans ready to go.
Emerging Telecom Cybersecurity Threats: 5G & IoT Risks
What once carried simple voice calls now controls everything from smart cities to critical infrastructure. Telecommunications have become the central nervous system of our digital world. This transformation has accelerated as we’ve progressed from 3G to 4G, and now 5G networks.
However, each technological leap forward carries with it the risk of opening potential new doors for attackers.
Traditional networks are now merging with cloud services, internet of things (IoT), and 5G, creating additional security risks. By 2030, around the time when 6G networks are predicted to come into service, 5G is expected to reach a 60% adoption rate, with 6.3 billion connections.
Global 5G connections were predicted to surpass 2.3 billion in 2024, and according to the Ericsson Mobility Report, are expected to overtake 4G by 2027.
The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) recorded 188 security incidents last year. These reports came from 26 EU countries and 2 EFTA nations, according to ENISA’s 2024 telecommunications security report.
Whether it’s due to nation-state actors wanting to disrupt or spy, organized crime looking to extort, or hacktivist groups attempting to drive political change, attacks from these groups have escalated their focus on critical infrastructures, including telecommunications networks.
Richard Hummel, director of threat intelligence at Netscout, said:
“As hacktivist groups leverage more automation, shared infrastructure, and evolving tactics, organizations must recognize that traditional defenses are no longer sufficient.”
The UK’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has identified significant security risks in Huawei’s equipment, resulting in Huawei being banned from participating in 5G networks. This decision stems from the Telecommunications Security Act 2021.
The Act sets out strict rules for telecom companies and grants the government authority to control equipment providers in their networks. As a result of these restrictions, telecom operators must remove all Huawei equipment from their networks by 2027.
Telecom Infrastructure & Cybersecurity Risks
Communications systems are made up of diverse hardware, software, protocols, and human factors. Every element carries distinct security risks that attackers often target.
Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
According to Cyble data, software supply chain attacks surged in April and May 2025, averaging nearly 25 incidents per month – almost double previous levels. Most of them targeted IT, technology, and telecommunications providers, putting critical infrastructure at risk.
Due to its interconnected nature, the telecom industry relies heavily on international supply chains. That type of reliance would magnify the security exposure of any organization.
Supply chains spread across multiple vendors create real security risks. Bad actors can slip backdoors or flaws into components at any stage.
How Legacy Systems Weaken Telecom Cybersecurity
Once these compromised parts enter your infrastructure, they threaten everything: your data’s privacy, system reliability, and service uptime. Your users pay the price when these hidden weaknesses get exploited.
The ransomware group Qilin, known for attacking critical infrastructure like defense and telecommunications systems, earlier this year struck a US fiber optics company and stole sensitive data, including technical blueprints, internal documents, and business records.
Telco infrastructures must simultaneously support decades-old legacy systems while implementing cutting-edge technology.
The Lasting Threat of SS7 & Diameter Vulnerabilities
Telecommunications networks still utilize 1980s technology that has massive security holes that hackers still exploit today. The SS7 protocol, think of it as the backbone that connects every phone call worldwide, has weaknesses that let criminals track your location, listen to your calls, and read your texts.
Just this May 2025, hackers were selling fresh attack tools on the dark web that target these exact flaws. After 40 years, this outdated system remains wide open to anyone who knows where to poke.
Diameter, which replaced SS7 in newer networks, also suffers from the same problems due to configuration errors. These flaws allow attackers to steal information, disrupt services, and force phones onto weaker 3G connections.
These insecure legacy protocols continue exposing telecom infrastructure to surveillance, fraud, and attacks worldwide.
Given that these legacy technologies are still in use, you might be wondering what’s being done to combat these attacks. Signaling firewalls, strict protocol enforcement, and encryption are available, but unfortunately, they are not uniformly implemented.
Infrastructure Protection
Today’s telecommunications networks need both backup systems and strong security. This includes alternate routing, redundant systems, and fast recovery plans to keep services running during emergencies. Multiple layers of protection guard against cyber attacks and physical threats, ensuring your network stays operational when you need it most.
It’s unfortunate, but when systems fail, and they do, it’s not always down to hackers. Sometimes, a technical glitch can bring everything to a grinding halt.
Back in February 2024, a technical glitch, not a cyberattack, crashed AT&T’s wireless network for over twelve hours, disconnecting 125 million devices nationwide.
The outage blocked more than 25,000 emergency 911 calls and crippled smaller carriers that rely on AT&T’s infrastructure, including FirstNet, the dedicated network for first responders.
Telecom Security Blueprint 2025: 8 Actionable Steps
Create a security governance council & foster intelligence sharing
- Establish collaboration between IT and OT leaders
- Promote intelligence sharing across the organization
- Partner with peers, CERTs, and ISACs
Maintain comprehensive asset inventories with risk scoring
- Develop machine-readable asset inventories
- Assign and maintain risk scores for all assets
Secure critical network planes & new architectures
- Strengthen management plane security
- Protect signaling planes from intrusion
- Safeguard virtualization fabrics
Develop & test incident response & recovery plans
- Create and regularly update incident response playbooks
- Maintain offline, encrypted backups for recovery
Enhance telecommunications supply chain risk management
- Conduct vendor security assessments
- Validate the integrity of components
- Enforce security requirements in contracts
Implement zero-trust architecture
- Verify user and device identities continuously
- Eliminate implicit trust within the network
Adopt continuous threat monitoring & testing
- Automate discovery of assets and vulnerabilities
- Perform regular security scans
- Conduct periodic penetration testing
Build a people-centric security culture
- Provide ongoing security training for all employees
- Raise phishing awareness
- Increase awareness of social engineering tactics
The Bottom Line
Telecom providers must embrace zero-trust architectures, conduct quarterly threat modeling, and build resilience that goes beyond compliance checkboxes. They require continuous monitoring, rigorous supply chain vetting, and effective incident response plans that are actually implemented when disaster strikes.
Here’s the situation: nation-state actors won’t stop targeting telecom networks. Cybercriminals won’t abandon lucrative attacks. Legacy vulnerabilities, such as SS7, won’t magically disappear.
That said, organizations that see telecommunications security as a business-critical priority, rather than just another IT task, will survive and thrive.
FAQs
What cybersecurity threats are keeping telecom operators up at night?
Cyberattacks, including ransomware, DDoS, and advanced nation-state hacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, targeting IoT flaws, 5G gaps, and weaponizing artificial intelligence.
When hackers hit telecom networks, why does everything else fall apart?
Telecom is the foundation; when it fails, hospitals lose coordination, banks freeze, 911 goes silent, and power grids spiral without control.
What should telecom companies do right now to strengthen their defenses?
Prioritize AI threat detection to catch attacks early, secure 5G with strong encryption, adopt zero-trust (verify everything), and rigorously test for vulnerabilities.
References
- SK Telecom Fined US$96.9m after Data Breach Hits 23m Users (Cyber Magazine)
- Ericsson Mobility Report: 5G will outpace 4G in 2027 (Ericsson)
- ENISA Telecom Security Incidents 2024 (ENISA)
- New NETSCOUT Research Confirms DDoS Continues to Dominate the Digital Battlefield, Destabilizing Critical Infrastructure (NETSCOUT)
- Software Supply Chain Attacks Surged in April and May (Cyble)
- Qilin Ransomware: Get the 2025 Lowdown (Cyberint)
- Significant Telecom Network Outages 2023-2024 | Wonder (OPT/NET)
Most Popular News
- Nvidia’s $100B Bet on OpenAI Is a Loop That Prints Money
- EU Chat Control Battle: NymVPN CEO Warns of Privacy Violation & Abuse
- California’s AI Experiment: Can SB 53 Set the Tone for Federal AI Law?
- Web 2.5: The Quiet Rise of Corporate Blockchains
- How Tokenization Reshapes Portfolios: Franklin Templeton’s Strategy
- Stablecoin Infrastructure Wars: Who Will Control the Rails?
- Salt Typhoon Exposed: How China’s Espionage Machine Stays Hidden
- Automation Is Eating Itself: AI’s Self-Destructive Path
- Is Trump’s $100K H-1B Tax the Death of the US Tech Industry?
- How Claude’s New File Creation Features Work in Practice