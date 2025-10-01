How Treasury Firms Are Driving Institutional Crypto Adoption

Treasury companies like World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and ALT5 Sigma are emerging as key intermediaries to manage digital asset balance sheets, bringing institutional-grade liquidity management and risk controls to cryptocurrency markets. In doing so, they’re changing how capital is deployed and how investors approach digital assets. They are also signaling that institutional crypto adoption is moving beyond experiments and into day-to-day financial operations.
But with opportunity comes scrutiny. The push for stablecoin adoption has made issues of trust, transparency, and governance difficult for the industry to ignore. Which projects earn mainstream legitimacy – and which could be left behind – will depend on whether institutions see credible safeguards and clear standards for risk management.
The SEC’s Project Crypto has put Washington’s evolving stance on digital assets back in the spotlight and challenges Wall Street to reevaluate its misconceptions about crypto.
To understand these shifts, Techopedia asked Kyle Klemmer, co-founder of Blockstreet, how treasuries are changing liquidity, what the SEC’s new initiative reveals, and how stablecoin usage is likely to evolve.
Key Takeaways
- Cash is being moved into tokenized treasury bill funds, streamlining liquidity and settlement.
- Treasurers are separating their crypto into operating and strategic holdings.
- Stablecoins are increasingly used in real commerce and treasury flows.
- Adoption is set to expand significantly, driven by regulation, integration, and differentiation.
- Rather than viewing crypto as a monolith, institutions should focus on tokenized cash, programmable payments, and faster collateral mobility.
- The SEC’s Project Crypto signals a more structured US approach to digital assets, catching up with the EU and parts of Asia that are already implementing regulations.
About Kyle Klemmer
Kyle Klemmer is the co-founder of Blockstreet, where he leads efforts to bridge Wall Street expertise with blockchain innovation. He drives initiatives supporting USD1-native projects and accelerating stablecoin adoption.
Previously, as COO of Ozura, he oversaw strategy and partnerships to help traditional industries transition into Web3.
Kyle also serves on the Crypto Advisory Board at Netcapital, contributing to tokenized asset models and responsible blockchain adoption.
The Rise of Institutional Treasury Models in Digital Assets
Q: How are treasury companies reshaping capital allocation strategies in crypto markets?
A: We are seeing two big shifts:
- First, idle cash is being moved into tokenized T-bill funds. This streamlines liquidity and settlement.
- Secondly, treasurers are separating their crypto into two camps: “operating ” and “strategic.” Operating crypto includes payments and on-chain working capital. Strategic crypto, meanwhile, relates to Bitcoin (BTC) on the balance sheet and longer-term tokens.
In practice, we are seeing large institutions reaping the rewards of these approaches. Fidelity’s FDIT has crossed ~$200–300 million while BlackRock’s BUIDL sits in the multi‑billion range. This illustrates real demand for tokenized T‑bill rails in the market.
Q: What lessons from traditional treasury management are most relevant as institutions experiment with crypto balance sheets?
A: The playbook is familiar; defining liquidity buckets, building counterparty or risk limits, and enforcing segregation duties are all important.
Triaging wallets, codifying workflows for transfers, and treating tokenized funds like any other asset should all be put into practice. J.P. Morgan’s Kinexys shows programmable, rules-based treasury movements and shows how controls need to be automated, not manual.
Q: Are you seeing interest from corporates in holding digital assets directly, or more through intermediaries and structured products?
A: Both, but the mix depends on the mandate.
Corporations that have a payments or Web3 strategy will lean on direct on‑chain holdings like stablecoins, Ethereum (ETH) for gas, or BTC as treasury beta.
In contrast, firms prioritizing capital preservation will opt for “wrapped TradFi” like tokenized T‑bill funds held via qualified custodians.
Q: Where do you see the most immediate opportunities for convergence between traditional finance and blockchain – DeFi, payments, or real-world asset (RWA) tokenization?
A: Near‑term, RWA and payments. Tokenized cash equivalents are already live at scale, while bank‑led rails are normalizing programmable payments for corporates.
Stablecoins are also moving into mainstream commerce. PayPal and Coinbase expanded zero‑fee flows and merchant settlement for PYUSD this year, which pushes them from trading assets into working‑capital use cases.
Q: What’s the biggest misconception you encounter from Wall Street when it comes to crypto adoption?
A: That “crypto” is a monolith, and the only way into crypto is taking a BTC price risk. In practice, the first institutional step is about making things efficient.
Tokenized cash, programmable payments, and faster collateral mobility should be prioritized. By providing this clarity, Wall Street can not only feel more comfortable about crypto adoption but also reap genuine benefits from its application.
Regulatory Clarity as a Catalyst
Q: What does the SEC’s Project Crypto signal about how US regulators view the future of digital assets?
A: It is a signal that the agency wants to move market infrastructure “on‑chain” under securities law guardrails, rather than keep it siloed.
The SEC described Project Crypto as a Commission-wide effort to modernize rules for on-chain securities and has started coordinating with the CFTC on spot-product pathways. That is a shift from a purely enforcement‑driven stance toward rulemaking and market‑access mechanics.
Q: Do you think this initiative will create more clarity or more uncertainty for institutions considering entering the market?
A: If it sticks, it will provide more clarity – especially around ATS/listing venues for tokenized securities and defining what counts as “securities‑like” vs. “payments‑like.”
It doesn’t solve everything overnight, but when paired with Congress advancing stablecoin legislation, it provides treasurers and controllers with a more credible compliance framework to reference in board memos.
Q: How does the US regulatory stance compare with Europe or Asia?
A: In Europe, MiCA is already in force for stablecoins (EMTs/ARTs), with detailed reserve, disclosure, and audit rules. Supervisors have clarified that certain stablecoin/payment activities may still require e-money or payment licenses in addition to MiCA, which is prompting firms to engage in dual licensing.
Asia is also showing positive efforts. Singapore finalized a stablecoin framework (fully‑backed, SGD/major‑FX pegs, issued in Singapore), and Hong Kong’s licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoins took effect on August 1, 2025.
Net‑net, the EU and parts of Asia are already in “implementation” mode; the US is catching up via rulemaking and new statutes.
The Future of Stablecoin Adoption
Q: How do you expect stablecoin usage to evolve over the next 1-2 years, especially in the context of CBDCs and government-backed initiatives?
A: Over the next few years, I expect stablecoin usage to expand significantly, driven by regulation, integration, and differentiation.
With frameworks like MiCA in Europe, Singapore’s new stablecoin rules, and proposed US legislation, we’ll likely see more regulated issuance and product segmentation, like yield-bearing coins, regional variants, or programmable enterprise tokens.
At the same time, stablecoins are increasingly being used in real commerce and treasury flows, not just crypto trading. PayPal’s integration of PYUSD with Coinbase for fee-free transfers and merchant settlement is a good example.
Meanwhile, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will probably coexist with stablecoins, playing a role in domestic interbank clearing, while stablecoins remain the more flexible, open-loop option for global liquidity and programmable finance.
Deposit tokens from banks may emerge as a third option for corporates seeking both regulatory clarity and smart contract features.
The Bottom Line
The cryptocurrency market is entering a more structured, institution-ready phase. Treasury companies, such as World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and ALT5, are professionalizing liquidity and capital allocation in digital assets, while regulatory initiatives like the SEC’s Project Crypto are bringing much-needed clarity.
Stablecoins, including USD1, are moving into mainstream use beyond crypto trading, enabling fast settlement and low-cost commerce.