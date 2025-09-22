Is Trump’s $100K H-1B Tax the Death of the US Tech Industry?

President Trump’s latest executive order imposes a $100,000 talent tax on H-1B visa applications. The White House has framed the levy as a one-time measure to curb “systemic abuse” of the H-1B program by companies paying low wages to foreign workers.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick explained that under the new rule, a sponsoring employer must determine whether an employee is “valuable enough” to justify the $100,000 annual charge. Otherwise, “they should go hire an American.”
But could these measures do more harm than good to the American tech industry?
Key Takeaways
- Trump imposes $100,000 Fee on New H-1B Visas.
- Legal experts question the presidential authority to levy the surcharge.
- Tech giants issue urgent travel warnings to H-1B employees.
- Startups and small firms fear prohibitive hiring costs.
- Critics warn of a slowdown in US innovation and a loss of global talent.
- India voices concern over humanitarian and economic consequences.
What Was Once Affordable Becomes Out of Reach for Most Firms
- $100,000 fee per new H-1B visa
- Applies only to new petitions (not renewals)
- A 3-year visa could cost up to $300,000
- Goal: “Hire American” and curb low-wage abuse
In practical terms, a new three-year H-1B stay could carry up to $300,000 in fees under the new policy. By comparison, current USCIS filing fees for an H-1B visa typically do not exceed approximately $5,000 per worker.
Officials tried to ease concerns by clarifying that the fee applies only to new petitions for beneficiaries outside the US (new visa issuances), not to renewals or current visa holders.
The US administration insists that the steep fee will protect American workers and enforce higher wages for them. But critics argue that it will turn the H-1B into a “luxury work permit” that only deep-pocketed firms can afford, especially with additional plans for a $1 million “gold card” visa for wealthy foreigners.
Predictably, multiple law firms have reportedly started preparing lawsuits to block the order, citing not only the Constitutional limit on presidential power but also violations of the Administrative Procedure Act (the fee was announced overnight without notice and comment).
These attorneys note that the proclamation’s wording, combined with an agency fact sheet, has left many questions about its scope.
Tech Industry Reactions
- Amazon, Microsoft, and Google urge H-1B workers to stay in the US
- Startups fear hiring freeze
- Law firms prepare lawsuits challenging the order
The world’s biggest technology companies initially went straight into panic mode, with Amazon and Microsoft urging H-1B employees to avoid foreign travel after September 21 and to “stay in the country” if already in the US.
Google’s human resources team also warned workers abroad that the new rule would block their return without payment of the $100,000 fee, advising them to re-enter by the deadline. In one Amazon memo reviewed by the media, staffers were told flatly, “If you have H-1B or H-4 status and are outside the US: Try to return before tomorrow’s deadline if possible.”
Other global employers, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, issued similar travel cautions.
Beyond the giants, startups also weighed in, and venture-backed founders saw an opportunity. Metaview CTO Shahriar Tajbakhsh posted on LinkedIn, inviting any H-1B engineer whose company “doesn’t value you enough to pay the $100k” to apply at his startup. “In [our company], $100k is a rounding error compared to the value each team member creates,” he said.
With big tech in a panic, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stepped in to clear up the misunderstandings.
To be clear:— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 20, 2025
1.) This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition.
2.) Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter.
H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the…
Economic & Innovation Impacts
- Higher costs for tech hiring
- Offshoring and remote work are expected to rise
- Small firms are priced out of global talent
- Slower innovation in AI, cloud, and emerging tech
Economists and industry analysts warn that the so-called talent tax could chill America’s competitiveness in tech. For years, companies have argued that the US lacks sufficient domestic graduates to fill specific STEM roles, especially in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.
India’s Nasscom trade association warned of “ripple effects” on the US innovation ecosystem, and pointed out that firms can simply offshore work to avoid paying the surcharge. In fact, nearly 71% of H-1B visas issued last year went to Indians, and about 12% to Chinese nationals, suggesting that any US slowdown may benefit foreign competitors.
Outside of India and China, immigration and labor experts worldwide are watching nervously. In Europe, some universities and companies rely on US collaboration and may find hiring or exchange more difficult if Americans no longer attract international talent.
Within Silicon Valley, some engineering managers worry that critical research projects could slow down as firms balk at the new cost. The fear is that even though a handful of wealthy companies can afford the fee, many companies will not take the chance on less senior foreign hires.
Reactions From Advocates & Critics
The proposal split opinion along ideological lines. Hard-line opponents of the H-1B program applauded the move: the anti-immigration group US Tech Workers called it “the next best thing” to eliminating the visas. Some US lawmakers and advocates for domestic labor have long argued that H-1B workers depress wages, and they cheered the administration for what they view as a necessary correction.
By contrast, immigrant-rights and innovation-advocacy groups denounced the fee as draconian and likely to backfire. Others warned that the fee undermines America’s attractiveness as a magnet for talent.
Xiao Wang, CEO of Boundless Immigration, remarked that the US built its leadership in tech by being “the destination of choice for the world’s top talent,” and that measures like this risk making it “harder for bright, ambitious people to come here.”
Workarounds: Offshoring, Remote Work & L-1 Visas
Faced with the new fee, companies are already eyeing alternatives. Offshoring more projects or increasing reliance on remote work could become the norm for some firms.
Analysts note that if bringing an engineer to the US costs $100,000 extra per year, many projects will likely shift to countries like India or China. “The fee may force companies to move some high-value work overseas,” Reuters warned, a scenario that could in turn boost tech industries abroad and weaken Silicon Valley’s edge.
Within the US, some employers may rely more heavily on L-1 intracompany transfer visas as a stopgap measure. Unlike the H-1B, L-1s do not have an annual cap. But they require the worker to have been employed abroad by the same company for at least one year. Industry consultants anticipate an increase in L-1 petitions as companies seek workarounds to address the current immigration situation.
The bad news is that L-1s have already been subject to intense scrutiny, and a surge in applications could prompt Washington to take further action. As a result, some companies might hire remote international contractors or expand offshore development centers to avoid US visas altogether, an outcome that would siphon jobs and investment away from the US.
The Bottom Line
In the weeks ahead, we will begin to learn the scale of the impact of the new fee. Lawmakers on both sides have signaled they will challenge or refine the policy. As Tech firms decide whether to litigate or lobby for exemptions, the only real winners are law firms.
As eMarketer analyst Jeremy Goldman warned, Washington’s pursuit of revenue and job protection could risk “taxing away its innovation edge” in the long term. But in the words of Bruce Springsteen, nobody wins unless everybody wins.
FAQs
An H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa in the United States that allows employers to hire foreign specialists with technical expertise.
The executive order imposes a $100,000 surcharge on new H-1B visa applications, aimed at discouraging companies from hiring lower-paid foreign workers.
The fee applies only to new visa petitions for foreign workers outside the US, not to renewals or current H-1B holders already in the country. Startups, smaller tech firms, and foreign workers seeking new H-1B visas will be hit hardest, as the $100K fee makes hiring international talent prohibitively expensive.
Experts warn it could raise hiring costs, push companies to offshore jobs, slow innovation, and make the US less attractive to top global tech talent.
References
- Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Suspends the Entry of Certain Alien Nonimmigrant Workers (White House)
- NTrump adds $100K fee on H-1B visas, cracking down on legal immigration (Washington Post)
- White House: H-1B $100,000 Fee Will Only Affect New Applicants (Business Insider)
- Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Launches the Gold Card Program (White House)
- Lawsuits against Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee expected (American Bazaar Online)
- Big Tech Employees on H-1B Visas Are Told They Need to Get Stateside (Business Insider)
- Shahriar Tajbakhshs on LinkedIn (LinkedIn)
- New US H-1B visa fee could disrupt Indian IT operations, says industry body (Reuters)
- India says Trump’s H1-B visa fee hike could ‘disrupt families’ | Migration News (Al Jazeera)
- Trump Administration Signs Proclamation Declaring New $100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Applications (Boundless)
- Trump to impose $100,000 fee per year for H-1B visas, in blow to tech (Reuters)
- $100,000 H-1B fees higher than salaries of many professionals! Cost too high for companies to sponsor; L-1 visas an alternative? (The Times of India)