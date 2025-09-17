How Internet Blocks Fuel the Use of VPNs in 2025

The use of virtual private networks (VPNs) grew sharply in 2025 as people faced online blocks and new rules.
Social media bans, age checks, and even internet shutdowns pushed millions to look for quick ways to stay connected, with searches rising each time access was cut across Nepal, Iran, India, the US, and Europe.
This article explores how these events shaped the global rise in VPN use.
Key Takeaways
- Social media bans created the sharpest spikes in VPN demand.
- Nepal saw a 2,900% increase in search volume of VPNs after platforms were blocked, and many chose to download VPN services to stay online.
- Temporary blocks also pushed VPN use higher, as seen with the US TikTok ban and restrictions in Turkey.
- New age checks in the UK and France changed online habits, with many people turning to using an online VPN instead of sharing ID details on websites.
- Iran’s protests highlighted the importance of VPNs, as people relied on VPN location changers to share updates and connect with the outside world.
Nepal faced the biggest rise in VPN searches in 2025.
On September 7, 2025, interest in Nepal VPN services grew almost 2,900% above normal. The government had blocked Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and WhatsApp after telling these platforms to register with local authorities. Young people, already upset with corruption and lack of jobs, saw this as an attack on free expression.
- Large protests filled Kathmandu, with tens of thousands going into the streets and clashing with security forces. Tear gas, rubber bullets, and live rounds were used.
- The casualties were high. At least 19 people lost their lives, and hundreds more were injured.
- Communication with families abroad was broken, since the ban cut ties with Nepal’s large diaspora.
- Political changes followed. The prime minister resigned, and an interim leader was appointed.
In this tense moment, many people downloaded VPNs to change location, so they could speak to relatives and return to social media.
The United States saw a similar rush during the TikTok ban. On January 19, 2025, a short-lived block pushed searches for TikTok ban VPNs up by 827%. Younger users, who rely on TikTok for social life and entertainment, moved quickly to VPN USA services to keep access. Even though the block ended fast, the reaction showed how easily users reach for a VPN download when platforms go offline.
Turkey experienced a smaller but steady increase. On March 19, 2025, temporary restrictions on major apps led to a 188% rise in interest towards VPNs. For many Turkish users, setting up a Turkey VPN has become a normal step whenever social media is slowed or blocked.
The pattern is clear: when access to popular platforms disappears, people quickly turn to a VPN download to get back online.
Age Verification Laws Drove Searches for VPNs
The United Kingdom saw one of the strongest jumps in VPN use in 2025. On July 17, 2025, searches went up by nearly 1,987% after new age checks became part of the Online Safety Act. The law required people to show ID before entering certain websites, but many users felt nervous about giving away private details, so they looked for safer ways to stay online.
- Quick options became popular – setting up a VPN was seen as the simplest step.
- Interest grew fast as more people searched for VPN services to protect their information.
France experienced a similar rise just weeks earlier. On June 5, 2025, new rules forced websites to block anyone who could not prove their age. Some large platforms decided to cut access for French users altogether, saying the rules placed privacy at risk. This reaction pushed thousands to find other solutions.
- Searches for VPN software climbed by 570% to reach blocked content.
- People preferred using tools that gave them control instead of uploading ID cards.
Stricter ID checks drove many users toward using an online VPN as a way to feel safe and keep their freedom on the internet.
Internet Restrictions Amid Protests
In mid-June 2025, searches for VPNs in Iran rose by more than 700%.
On June 15, 2025, searches for a VPN spiked as authorities tightened control of the internet during nationwide protests. Social media platforms and news sites were slowed down or blocked, cutting off many people from real-time updates.
- Protesters filled the streets in major cities, with chants calling for political change.
- Online access became patchy; connections dropped, apps failed to load, and messaging tools were disrupted.
During this period, VPNs acted as a lifeline, with many searching for the “best VPN for Iran in 2025.” Reliable VPN connections gave protest movements the chance to keep communication channels open even when networks were being restricted.
Pakistan Content Ban Spillover
India also saw a rise in VPN use during 2025.
On May 8, 2025, searches for a VPN in India went up by about 72%, following the restrictions on Pakistani content. Some websites and platforms removed Pakistani shows, news, and other material. For many Indian users, this meant losing access to content they had followed for years.
- Streaming and media felt the impact, since programs and videos were suddenly missing from major platforms.
- Cross-border habits were disrupted, with content that flowed freely across South Asia becoming harder to reach.
Even though the increase was smaller than in countries like Nepal or Iran, it showed how sensitive users are to new limits, with many looking for VPN India services as a direct solution.
The Bottom Line
The use of VPN grew strongly in 2025 as people faced bans, age checks, and blocked content. In countries such as Nepal, India, the US, France, and Iran, demand rose each time access was limited.
Many turned to a VPN to change location as a simple way to stay connected, protect privacy, and keep their digital freedom.
