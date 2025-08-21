The primary concept leading the transition to Web3 is the use of blockchain technology and digital assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to empower users to control their data and monetize their participation.
This has significant implications for the entertainment industry, as it opens doors for creators to finance their work and allows audiences to play a bigger role in how stories are made, funded, and shared.
As in the music industry, there is potential to shift control of film and TV production away from traditional studios and distributors towards creators and communities through NFT-based crowdfunding on independent Web3 platforms. Creators can finance their work without having to chase funding or give up ownership to industry gatekeepers.
Techopedia sat down with Riaz Mehta, founder and CEO of Web3 entertainment platform Ritestream, about why the way film and TV are licensed and distributed is no longer fit for purpose and how decentralized models can make production and rights management simpler, fairer, and more accessible.
Key Takeaways
- Web3 technologies, including blockchain and NFTs, are changing how film and TV content can be financed, owned, and distributed.
- Decentralized rights management offers a more transparent, efficient, and equitable model than traditional licensing systems.
- Creators can retain ownership and monetize their content directly, reducing reliance on traditional studios, distributors, and other gatekeepers.
- Audiences are shifting from passive viewers to active community participants, with opportunities to invest, co-create, and share in projects’ success.
- The entertainment industry has worked the same way for a century, but the intersection of AI and blockchain has the potential to transform the way content is created, monetized, and consumed.
About Riaz Mehta
Riaz Mehta is a media entrepreneur and technologist with over two decades of experience building ventures at the intersection of content, technology, and global distribution. An international Emmy Award nominee, his productions have aired on platforms including Netflix, HBO, FOX, and others, with shows sold in more than 50 countries.
Mehta is the Co-Founder and CEO of Ritestream.io, a decentralized entertainment platform that enables creators to fund, distribute, and monetize film and television projects using blockchain, NFTs, and smart contracts. Riaz is also the Founder and CEO of allrites, a global B2B content marketplace that simplifies licensing and rights management for film, TV, and sports properties.
Blockchain Lowers Barriers for Independent Production
A: The underlying thesis for blockchain is about transparency and empowerment. Blockchain allows tracking of revenues.
Historically, if you invested in a film project as an individual investor, you would never know how much money was generated. There’s very little transparency, and many investors in the traditional sense don’t end up making a lot of money for that reason.
Whereas on blockchain, you can see how your money has been utilized, what the revenue flows are, and how it flows back to you through smart contracts. It completely changes the game. Having a trusted system ensures that both sides are protected, which was not possible before.
NFTs represent the real-world asset in terms of fractionalizing ownership of a film or TV show. If you own an NFT, it represents a certain number of rights and benefits, like behind-the-scenes access, first release of the film, and revenues from the film.
The great thing is, while in traditional film finance you’re stuck in a project for several years – waiting for the revenues to come in from box office and international syndication – an NFT is a tradeable asset.
If you invest in a film at an early stage and the NFT is now worth 10x what it was before, you can sell it on OpenSea to cash out. Somebody else can get the revenues later on. It introduces new dynamics that didn’t exist before. It’s a powerful tool that has real utility.
A: We have launched a project called CryptoKnights, which is essentially a Web3 version of Shark Tank with a few more bells and whistles. That show was funded on the Ritestream platform primarily from the sale of about $845,000 of NFTs as a proof of concept. The NFT holders are continuing to get the rewards because they participated 12 months ago.
That’s a real use case, and we know this works. It was not a small-budget production – we raised close to $1 million. It’s a substantial sum that demonstrates people are ready for this. Now there’s a slate of films we’re planning to produce via the Ritestream platform.
A: They can participate in lots of different ways. A fundamental way is if you have ownership in that platform. But if you don’t want to be as deep, there are different tiers of NFTs that we release so that you can decide how involved you want to get.
Ultimately, we aim for this to evolve into a DAO, enabling the community to vote on projects that are made and funded on the platform, thereby creating fan-powered entertainment.
How Web3 Transforms Production & Distribution
A: One of the biggest challenges in the industry is identifying who owns the rights to any piece of content.
We have had instances where people send us content they claim is their own, only to find out later that it’s not. If we had sold that content, we would have been in trouble. There’s a strong use case for having rights management on blockchain, so there’s full transparency.
If a creator gives rights to a distribution company, that would be a transaction on the blockchain that can easily be tracked. The rights move from party A to party B, and if party B licenses to party C, there is complete transparency. The flow of revenues can be tracked as well in a smart contract.
In the industry, as it’s been for the last 100 years, that wasn’t possible. It was all but for dark art, who has the rights, who controls it, and who makes the money. That’s why it’s a game-changer for the industry.
A: What it means for creators is that now their fans can speak. Because the fans are behind it, you’ve got a ready-made audience when a film launches.
These are the people who are going to watch the film, and they’re going to be your biggest champions.
In the traditional film industry, they spend $100 million making the film and another $100 million promoting it. Now, in the new economy, if a film is made for $5 million on the platform and 5,000 people contribute, they become your ambassadors.
Not only have you got engaged fans, but you’ve got the funding and a marketing machine behind you that’ll propel this to success.
This is a powerful tool for creators, and it gives fans an opportunity to participate in a way they never could before. They can participate by watching the content and supporting it, or they can have some creative input depending on how much they invest. They could get to see the film’s rushes before anybody else does. What if the DAO decided what the ending looked like? The community is deciding on so many critical factors that it didn’t have control over before.
This is a much more authentic way to engage with content as opposed to what’s happened historically.
Studios today have a viewing party, and they show different endings. They’re relying on 50 or 100 people to decide. But now you can have tens of thousands of people deciding, which means you’re tapping into the current zeitgeist to understand what’s going to work, improving the chance of success.
It benefits both sides of the equation. The transparency of having everything on blockchain allows you to see what happened with the investment – that the revenues have come back to you, and if it didn’t make money, you understand why. You can make more informed decisions.
A: The first pain point is getting an idea. The next pain point is to get it monetized. Today, creators have to jump through lots of hoops to get monetized. They’re beholden to distributors. And a lot of the majors won’t take on independent films, which means that even if you have brought your idea to fruition through the community, you may not be able to generate sufficient revenues because of the traditional ways that the industry has worked.
With Web3, we will reach an era of true democratization of content, whereby the creator is free to create and monetize in the way they want, and the channels are open to them – it’s not held in the hands of a few people as it is today.
A: The great thing about blockchain is it’s community-based. When a producer comes to us, they may not have a massive fan base. We bring them to the community, and automatically, they’re tapping into tens of thousands of people they couldn’t have touched before. That’s a very powerful tool. And then the platform will empower them with our tools to create that content.
If they want to produce a film, they can come with some accredited people that they can work with, and we can help them manage their budgets and provide transparency on the blockchain to the community that funds it, tracking how their money is being spent and what stage of evolution the film is at.
If, for example, you’ve got a big-name actor attached, that’s a catalyst moment because an NFT holder might sell that NFT that is now worth 10x and invest the money in the next project.
Understanding Web3-Driven Opportunities
A: It’s been an amazing journey so far, in terms of educating the market, and the regulatory environment being ripe for this as well. When we started, the regulatory environment wasn’t highly favorable, but it’s now much more supportive than it has been before.
One of the challenges with any kind of startup platform is to transform habits. You’re dealing with people who have worked in a certain way for 100 years. But we’re on this amazing cusp of change with the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, which is going to completely transform the way content is created, monetized, and consumed. This is a dream come true.
A: Some are very skeptical and think that this is all a scam, and their money will be gone. There are producers that see the tokens as the reward for the investor and think they don’t need to share revenues. They don’t comprehend how this works. There’s a learning curve for the Web2 folks.
For Web3 folks, the challenges are different. We’re dealing with degen crowds looking to get 10x or 100x. We have to explain to them that film projects are not going to give you 100x in a week. It’s an RWA play, and it takes time to deliver results.
There’s education needed on both sides.
A: In a couple of ways. One is through platforms like us, where we take them through the entire journey, whether they’re a producer or a consumer of content. We hold their hands through it and provide educational material.
With proof points like CryptoKnights, for example, people have seen that this works – and now there’s more confidence that it can be done.
There’ll be other platforms – we won’t be the only one. This is a dynamic and fast-growing space. As we all grow, the industry will mature automatically with us.
A: I see the entertainment industry evolving to a future where creators will be able to make a lot more content more cost-effectively using AI tools. Having the right dubbing AI tools housed under one umbrella to make content appealing in German, French, Spanish, Hindi, and so on can help fund a project and increase the monetization curve.
Creators will be able to generate the funding needed and monetize their content, and it’ll be a decentralized economy where everybody who participates is a beneficiary.
Going forward, I can see a future where the audience can make casting choices. Content is going to be more tailored to what the consumer wants, more personalized in a sense. The monetization potential increases astronomically, but the cost of creation comes down dramatically as well. It’s a win-win on both fronts.
The Bottom Line
Blockchain technologies and Web3 platforms are laying the groundwork for a more efficient, profitable, and transparent entertainment industry that empowers creators and audiences in new ways. By providing creators with new monetization models, streamlining rights management, and automating licensing with smart contracts, these tools reduce costs while expanding global reach.
For studios, investors, and independent creators, the opportunity lies in adopting lean, adaptable strategies that unlock new revenue streams and opportunities for audience interaction. Those who embrace decentralization early will be best positioned to build the next era of film and television.