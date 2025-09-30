What Is AI Used For? Main ChatGPT Use Cases in 2025

Tangible metrics for consumer use of artificial intelligence (AI) have been hard to come by. Now, a new study by researchers at OpenAI and Harvard opens a rare empirical window into real AI behavior.
Programming – long thought to be a killer application – accounts for just 4.2% of ChatGPT prompts, far less than the 36% claimed by Anthropic for its own model. Consumer AI adoption has broadened beyond early-user groups, shrinking the gender gap in particular.
Based on billions of AI queries, it reveals a technology not dominated by software developers or business strategists, but by regular folk asking questions and drafting everyday prose.
Generative AI, it turns out, is not so much a laboratory breakthrough machine as a global advice column, one with unusually patient editors.
Key Takeaways
- ChatGPT has reached more than 750 million weekly users in under three years, growing faster than Google Search in its early days.
- Nearly 80% of queries are for answering questions or writing, with coding and data tasks forming only a small share.
- Usage shifted from a male majority to a female majority, as personal use outpaced professional adoption.
- Generative AI is becoming both a text-generation engine and an augmentation tool for white-collar jobs.
- Questions remain around productivity, inequality, and long-term skill development.
Growth Without Precedent
Since its release in November 2022, ChatGPT has spread with unusual speed. It amassed one million users within five days. By late 2023, it had 100 million weekly active users (WAUs). By September 2025, that figure had swollen to over 750 million – doubling roughly every eight months.
The scale of activity is staggering. In July 2025 alone, users submitted 18 billion prompts, or around 26 per person each week.
For comparison, Google currently handles some 14 billion web searches every day. If ChatGPT’s growth trajectory continues, it will reach Google-like search volumes within a little more than a year.
That would outstrip Google’s early adoption curve. The search giant took eight years, from 1999 to 2007, to hit one billion daily searches. ChatGPT crossed the one-billion-message mark in December 2024, less than two years after launch.
Whatever else it may be, the chatbot is an uptake phenomenon.
Less Coder Than Confidant
But scale alone says little about purpose. The new research makes clear that AI usage is concentrated in a narrow band of high-frequency tasks.
- Nearly half of all prompts involve people asking questions or seeking information.
- Everyday guidance – how to write a polite email, phrase a job application, or structure an essay – forms the backbone of activity.
The study’s lead researcher, Harvard economics professor David Deming, said:
“ChatGPT has gotten substantially better and/or more user-friendly in the last year. The growth is a time effect, not a cohort effect. ChatGPT is becoming increasingly integrated into people’s weekly and daily lives.”
Deming’s team found that FAQs, practical advice, and writing account for the majority of interactions. Despite the hype around GenAI’s versatility, it’s mainly being used to assist with a small set of repeatable cognitive chores.
Exotic AI applications – things like writing novel code or intricate data analysis – exist but form only a small share of overall traffic.
Notably, software development, often touted as a “killer app” for AI, makes up just 4.2% of ChatGPT queries. That is an order of magnitude below the 36% figure Anthropic has reported for its Claude model.
The contrast may partly reflect methodology, but it also hints at how differently user bases behave.
Who’s Asking?
Equally striking is how the end-user makeup has shifted. In the months after ChatGPT’s release, around 80% of weekly users had male first names. By mid-2025, that imbalance narrowed, then reversed. Female names now dominate. For a technology often seen as the preserve of early-adopter tech bros, the swing is dramatic.
This broadening base suggests that AI technology is moving from a niche tool for programmers and enthusiasts into a mainstream consumer service. Personal usage is rising faster than professional adoption.
People turn to ChatGPT less as a workhorse for office duties than as a daily adviser, confidant, or companion.
The Office Assistant
That said, workplace artificial intelligence applications have their own clear contours. Writing dominates. Employees lean on ChatGPT to draft emails, polish memos, summarize reports, or translate corporate jargon into readable prose.
Coding and analytics feature, but in far smaller volumes.
Top 3 use cases:— Chris Laub (@ChrisLaubAI) September 17, 2025
Forget coding and business automation. Here's what 700M people actually do:
1. Practical Guidance (29%) – Learning, how-to advice, tutoring
2. Seeking Information (24%) – Replacing Google searches
3. Writing (24%) – Editing emails, documents, content
These… pic.twitter.com/NHiywaJTW4
For companies awash in documents, the productivity gains can be obvious: faster drafting, cleaner writing, and less time lost staring at a blinking cursor.
Yet the narrowness of use cases is instructive. Generative AI may be hailed as a general-purpose technology, but in practice, it behaves more like a word processor on steroids.
Its economic significance rests less on novel capabilities than on lubricating the flow of everyday communication.
Income & Geography
Usage data published earlier this year by Anthropic adds a geographic and economic dimension.
- In richer countries like Singapore, Canada, and America, the use of the firm’s Claude AI tool is higher.
- Poorer ones, including Indonesia, India, and Nigeria, lag behind.
- Within the United States, adoption correlates neatly with wealth: a 1% rise in state GDP is associated with a 1.8% increase in usage.
Patterns also reflect local specialisms. Californians use Claude AI to tackle IT headaches; Floridians for financial tasks; Washingtonians for document editing and career advice. Generative AI does not float above economies; it maps onto them.
Open Questions
For all the data, many questions about the use of AI remain unanswered. Productivity is one: are generative AI tools genuinely speeding work, or simply moving tasks from one platform to another?
Inequality is another. If adoption follows wealth, does AI risk deepening the divides between rich and poor, skilled and unskilled? Or will its penetration into emerging markets eventually narrow such gaps?
The role of AI in the wider technology stack is uncertain, too. Will it displace search engines, productivity apps, and entry-level staff, or generate whole new categories of work?
And then there is the long-term question of human behavior. If millions of people outsource writing, drafting, and even thinking to AI assistants, how will that shape cognitive skills, workplace norms, and social expectations?
History suggests that tools change their users as much as their users change the tools.
The Bottom Line
Seen in the round, the study describes one of the largest natural experiments in technology adoption ever recorded. Generative AI is not confined to laboratories or pilot programmes. It is being used daily, at a colossal scale, by hundreds of millions of people.
The core use cases seem clear: ChatGPT is a writing engine. It helps users draft, edit, and refine. It provides guidance and advice. It is less an omniscient oracle than a tireless scribe.
For business leaders, the lesson is not whether adoption will happen but how to manage its effects. Employees are already using AI. The real challenge is anticipating how this mass of incremental interactions could reshape productivity, competition, and skill.
FAQs
Most people use AI to generate human-like text and for advice and answers to everyday questions.
AI usage statistics suggest that the most popular real-life applications of AI are in creating written content and doing personal research.
