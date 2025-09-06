Where Do Industrial Robots & Service Robots Work in 2025?

Industrial robots are expected to play a bigger part in 2025, but they are not the only machines bringing change. Service robots are also taking on new roles, moving into homes, hospitals, and even cafés.
Once limited to factory welding or simple household chores, robots are now part of many areas of life – cleaning floors, guiding surgeons in delicate operations, and serving customers in restaurants.
This article explores where industrial robots and service robots are expected to grow most, and what their wider use means for work, care, and daily life.
Key Takeaways
- Industrial robots are becoming more widespread, moving past factory use and entering areas such as healthcare, home services, and entertainment.
- Robot arms still play a central role in production, carrying out welding, assembly, and packaging with steady results.
- Medical robots are expected to take the lead in 2025, as hospitals and clinics rely on them for surgery, disinfection, and patient care.
- Robotics in manufacturing remains essential, with manufacturing robots improving workplace safety, reducing errors, and keeping production costs lower.
- Sectors like logistics, agriculture, and entertainment are adding to the growth, showing how robotics is gradually reaching many parts of the economy.
The Rise of Industrial Robots & Service Robots
Industrial and service robots are expected to take on even bigger roles in 2025.
These machines are designed to perform tasks with speed and precision. Automation, such as a robotic arm on a factory line, showcases their strength – delivering consistent, reliable work that can be tiring or unsafe for humans.
Traditional roles are still very important:
- Welding, assembly, and packaging: core areas where industrial robots continue to be used.
- Consistency and cost savings: companies rely on them for consistency in production.
But the story has grown wider. According to Statista, revenues in 2025 are expected to rise in medicine, domestic services, and entertainment, highlighting how robotics is reaching into many different fields.
Different types of industrial robots are used for different needs:
- Articulated robots: flexible arms with many joints, often seen in assembly work.
- SCARA robots: built for side-to-side movements, common in electronics.
- Delta robots: light and very fast, often used in packaging.
- Collaborative robots (cobots): designed to work safely alongside people in smaller spaces.
These types of industrial robots show how the technology has developed – what started as machines for heavy factory work now supports a variety of industries.
The broader move is toward robotic automation. Companies are expected to keep investing in robots, not only to reduce costs but also to bring in new ways of working.
Medical Robots: The Largest Market for Robotics
The medical field is expected to hold the biggest share of robotics in 2025, with forecasts placing it at 27% of total revenues.
Hospitals and clinics are preparing to use technology for daily care as well as advanced treatments, showing how important medical robots are becoming.
They are expected to be used in many ways:
- Surgery: robotic systems guiding doctors through careful and precise operations.
- Disinfection: machines cleaning rooms and equipment to limit the spread of infections.
- Rehabilitation: tools helping patients recover movement after illness or injury.
- Hospital logistics: robots transporting medicines and supplies, giving staff more time for patients.
The reasons for this growth are clear. Many countries have ageing populations, meaning more people need care. At the same time, modern healthcare demands very high precision, and robots are well-suited for repeated actions that must be exact, as they keep the same level of quality every time.
This development links to a wider move toward robotics and automation. By taking on tasks that need steady and exact movements, robots allow staff to focus more on decision-making and personal care.
Domestic & Service Robots: Growth in Everyday Life
Domestic robots and service robots are expected to take up a growing share of robotics revenue in 2025, with forecasts showing domestic services at almost 20% and other service industries at just over 10%.
Domestic robots are already part of many households:
- Robo-vacuums: cleaning floors with little effort needed from people.
- Robotic lawnmowers: cutting grass and keeping gardens tidy without constant human work.
Service robots are also beginning to appear in public spaces:
- Robot servers: not yet very common, but they are being tested in some restaurants and are more costly than home devices.
- Barista robots: preparing coffee in cafés, showing how machines can be used in customer service.
The change is clear; what once felt like a novelty is slowly becoming a necessity. People see the value in saving time, reducing repetitive chores, and trying out new forms of service, so robotics is now moving closer to daily life.
Entertainment, Logistics & Other Industries
Robotics is expected to expand into several smaller industries in 2025.
Projections suggest entertainment robots will reach 9.3% of revenues, electronics 6.7%, logistics 5.8%, automotive 5.6%, agriculture 3.8%, and the chemical industry 2.0%. While each share may look small on its own, together they form an important part of the overall market.
Entertainment robots are one of the most visible examples:
- Robots on stage: performing at shows and live events.
- Theme park machines: interacting with visitors and adding new cultural experiences.
Logistics is also becoming a key area:
- Warehouse robots: sorting, picking, and packing goods to support faster supply chains.
- Delivery systems: self-driving machines tested to bring products straight to customers.
Agriculture is slowly bringing robots into daily work:
- Farm robots: planting seeds, checking crop health, and supporting food production.
- Harvesting machines: helping reduce heavy labor while improving efficiency.
Other industries are finding their own uses for robotics:
- Automotive and electronics: continuing to use robots for assembly lines.
- Chemical industry robots: handling materials that may be unsafe for people.
Together, these sectors highlight how robotics is spreading more widely.
The Bottom Line
Industrial robots and service robots are becoming part of many areas of life. They are still important in factories, but projections for 2025 show growth in healthcare, homes, entertainment, and smaller industries too. Each sector adds its own share, and together they show how much robotics is expanding.
Robotic automation is driving this progress. By improving safety, cutting costs, and keeping production steady, robots are helping industries work in new and more effective ways.
FAQs
There are five main types of industrial robots, each designed for different tasks: articulated robots, SCARA robots, Delta robots, collaborative robots, and Cartesian robots.
The “Big 4” companies are ABB, FANUC, KUKA, and Yaskawa. These brands dominate the market for industrial automation and are leading makers of robotic arm systems. Each has its own strengths, but together they represent the core of the global robotics industry.
The FANUC M-2000iA series is now seen as the largest and strongest group of industrial robots. The M-2000iA/1700L can reach almost 4.7 metres and carry very heavy loads. This scale shows how powerful modern manufacturing robots have become in industries such as aerospace and automotive.
FANUC is often seen as the most dependable choice for many industries. ABB and KUKA also rank highly. Their role in robotics and automation reflects how leading brands keep improving safety, efficiency, and performance in factories.
References
- Where Do Robots Work? (Statista)