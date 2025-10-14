What if AI Isn’t a Bubble? The Case for Exponential Growth
It’s become fashionable in tech circles to herald the coming artificial intelligence (AI) collapse. A steady stream of expert opinion suggests GenAI isn’t delivering the productivity and other gains industry leaders promised.
There’s evidence to back that up. But what if, like all the bold predictions made during the dot-com boom about e-commerce, AI just needs a bit longer for the claims to come true? Two new studies support the idea that GenAI’s productivity growth is exponential, and it’s making steady, accelerating gains toward human-level work output. If they’re right, models like ChatGPT and Claude Sonnet could be putting in autonomous 8-hour days by the middle of next year – and working at an expert level by 2027.
Key Takeaways
- Market jitters over an “AI bubble” ignore evidence that model capabilities are improving exponentially.
- Unlike the dot-com era, today’s AI investment is funded by profitable incumbents deploying capital into real productivity gains.
- Early corporate adopters are already realizing measurable efficiency improvements, often quietly in back-office functions.
- Valuations may correct, but if current capability and adoption trends hold, AI’s long-term economic impact could arrive far faster than the internet-era transformation.
The Case for Patience
Bloomberg recently published a compelling piece about how the AI bubble is being built, with graphics mapping the self-inflating nature of Silicon Valley’s/Wall Street’s apparent LLM-driven house of cards. A companion MIT survey from September adds to the gloom, claiming that 95% of corporate AI pilots fail.
These are just the latest in a string of recent reports, studies, expert analyses, and online commentary suggesting that AI hype has created a market heavy on speculation and light on results. Surely it’s about to burst?
An analysis by Anthropic researcher Julian Schrittwieser begs to differ. Referencing two recent studies by METR and OpenAI, it shows that both Generative AI models (Sonnet and ChatGPT, respectively) are making steady, accelerating gains toward human-level work output.
Rather than plateauing, the models show an unmistakable exponential trend. Sonnet 3.7 now completes one-hour tasks roughly half the time. More advanced models, including Grok 4, Opus 4.1, and GPT-5 prototypes, are beginning to execute uninterrupted tasks lasting more than two hours.
Extrapolate those trajectories, he says, and by mid-2026, generative models could be operating autonomously for full eight-hour stretches. By late that year, they might be working at parity with human experts.
By 2027, they could exceed them. These are projections, not promises, but they come from observed capability curves, not investor pitches.
Schrittwieser draws an analogy from epidemiology. In the early days of Covid-19, officials kept debating whether a pandemic was “likely” even after public-health modelers had already extrapolated that very outcome from the data. Once you have exponential curves, he warns, linear intuition becomes a handicap.
People talk about AI’s shortcomings – its mistakes, its tendency to hallucinate, its lack of direction – as if these were permanent constraints.
Just a few years ago, he notes, asking a machine to write software, design websites, or analyze legal documents was “complete science fiction.” The models have not stopped improving simply because the novelty has worn off.
Follow the Money
The bearish view of AI presumes that an AI hype bubble is being built on froth rather than fundamentals. Yet the financials of the firms most heavily invested in AI suggest a different story.
Unlike the dot-com era, when companies with no profits tapped public markets on the back of vague digital ambitions, today’s AI behemoths are highly profitable incumbents funneling cash into infrastructure.
Dr. Seth Dobrin, an AI strategist, argues that this alone changes the nature of the cycle. “In the dot-com boom, public markets funded experiments. In the AI cycle, profits from incumbents are funding deployment,” he said.
Instead of chasing user numbers and pageviews, firms are signing contracts and integrating AI into back-office systems, developer tooling, and workflow automation.
Goldman Sachs made a similar point in a 2023 research note bluntly titled Why AI is Not a Bubble. The bank observed that earnings forecasts for AI leaders are rising alongside their valuations, rather than drifting away from reality as they did in 2000. Capital expenditure on AI infrastructure, the note argued, is being justified by expected productivity gains, not merely hope.
Venture capitalists, normally blamed for inflating tech hype cycles, echoed something similar. Andreessen Horowitz, one of the loudest cheerleaders for generative models, told investors that same year that AI demand is “pull-driven,” emerging from enterprise need rather than venture exuberance. That is not the language of a speculative mania.
Evidence in the Wild
If AI were merely hype, you’d expect early adopters to find themselves with costly infrastructure and little to show for it. Instead, several consultancies report measurable efficiencies. Bain & Company studied the first wave of corporate deployment and concluded that early adopters are already capturing performance gains worth up to 20% of earnings within 18 to 36 months.
Crucially, the firm notes that the areas where AI is having the most effect – software development, marketing automation, compliance checks, fraud detection, and internal operations – are precisely those functions companies are least likely to publicize. There is no fanfare in cutting procurement costs or accelerating drug-discovery analysis, but such gains translate directly into margin improvements.
Workday, a software firm specializing in enterprise applications, has cataloged dozens of real-world case studies: insurance firms cutting claims-processing time, logistics companies optimizing routing in real time, and pharmaceutical researchers spotting promising compounds faster. None of these use cases appear in glossy keynotes. They turn up instead in earnings calls and quarterly reports.
Markets Can Be Right & Nervous
None of this means AI valuations cannot fall. They can, and likely will, if only because no market moves in a straight line. Gold prices have surged recently as investors seek insurance against a potential AI correction. The question is not whether markets will wobble, but whether today’s investment will produce a durable AI impact on the economy even after the marketing hyperbole dies down.
Marc Andreessen once noted that the supposedly “overheated” promises of the dot-com boom did eventually come true. It simply took twenty years of infrastructure buildout – smartphones, fiber networks, cloud computing – to make them viable. If Schrittwieser’s projections hold, AI may not require two decades to fulfill its promises. It may require only two more product cycles.
The Bottom Line
Those waiting for an AI bubble burst may be right about valuations, but wrong about the technology. Bubbles come and go; platforms endure.
If generative models really do reach expert output within a few years, the debate over hype will look as quaint as those 1990s op-eds explaining why no one would ever buy shoes online.
FAQs
Is AI a boom or a bubble?
AI may face volatility, but rising earnings and real productivity gains point more to a boom than a bubble.
Is artificial intelligence early in its cycle?
Yes – like early internet adoption, AI economic impact is still buried in infrastructure and back-office integration.
How close are AI models to matching or surpassing human work output?
On current trajectories, models could work eight-hour expert-level days within two years.
