Windows 11 25H2 Explained: Features, Security & Bugs

Why Trust Techopedia
Laptop showing the Windows 11 logo in blue ambient light, symbolizing the 25H2 update

As Windows 10 quietly approaches its end of service life (EOSL) set for October 14, 2025, Microsoft has begun rolling out Windows 11, version 25H2, as part of its annual feature updates for the Windows environment. 

While the update shares much of its code base and servicing branch with last year’s Windows 11 24H2, Microsoft says the new version now includes “significant advancements in build and runtime vulnerability detection.” How true this bold claim turns out to be is up for testing. 

But early reports from Microsoft suggest that Windows 11 25H2 isn’t flawless. There are already some “known issues” identified with the update. This raises concerns about whether the upgrade is truly a leap forward for Windows 11 security, as Microsoft claims, or just another patch wrapped in marketing optimism.

Here’s a closer look at all the Windows 11 25H2 features, changes that came with the update, the risks users should watch out for, and how to get the new version.

Key Takeaways

  • Windows 11 25H2 brings incremental security improvements and enterprise-focused features.
  • Some Windows 11 25H2 known bugs may affect early adopters and require caution.
  • The update removes legacy tools like PowerShell 2.0 and WMIC for better Windows 11 security.
  • Users can get the update via Microsoft Windows Update or Microsoft Download Center.
  • IT admins should test in controlled environments before rolling out Windows 11 25H2 features organization-wide.

What’s Actually New in Windows 11 25H2?

Windows 11 25H2 features arrive as an enablement package (eKB), meaning it contains all the recently added features in Windows 11, version 24H2. 

Microsoft states that the new update is designed to address security threats in accordance with its security development life cycle (SDLC) policy and requirements.

Flowchart depicting Windows 11 process: starts with 24H2 update, alters code flags, restarts device, enables features, updates build number to 25H2
A flowchart illustrating an update from Windows 11, version 24H2 to version 25H2. Source: Microsoft’s Windows IT Blog

Here’s a summary of the core upgrades Microsoft highlighted in its documentation:

1. Features Under Enterprise Control Are Now Enabled

Some features, such as “agent in settings,” “click to do,” and many others that were previously blocked on enterprise or managed devices through “Temporary Enterprise Feature Control,” are now unlocked by default with Windows 11 25H2.

2. Wi-Fi 7 Support for Enterprise Access Points

Windows 11 25H2 update adds support for Wi-Fi 7 in enterprise access point configurations to help address the networking modernization demands of organizations. 

3. Egacy Tool Cleanup

The new update removes legacy features such as PowerShell 2.0 and uninstalls Windows Management Instrumentation Command-line (WMIC) by default. 

While WMIC can still be reinstalled, Microsoft says it’s slated for full removal in a future release. 

4. Policy-Based Removal of Default Microsoft Store Apps

IT admins also gain more control with the new update. With policies on Windows 11 Enterprise and Windows 11 Education version 25H2, they can now remove built-in Microsoft Store apps like Clips, Teams, Media Player, and prevent them from reinstalling. 

5. AI Actions in File Explorer & Improved Search

With Windows 11 25H2, File Explorer now supports “AI actions.” Users can simply right-click or Shift+F10 on image or document files to perform tasks like removing background, summarizing content, or blurring parts of images. The update also brings improvements to Windows Search, such that Copilot+ PCs now do semantic indexing to ensure that results relate to exact matches and are relevant. 

Security by Design or Patch by Necessity?

One of the key questions bugging the minds of many Windows users is how much improvement does this Microsoft Windows update bring to Windows 11 security? 

Microsoft presents Windows 11 25H2 as a security-centric update built under its Secure Future Initiative (SFI) and SDL practices. Some legacy tools, such as PowerShell 2.0 and WMIC, which can open up attack surfaces, have been removed. In addition, dormant enterprise-controlled features are now active to reinforce Windows protections. 

Despite these changes and Microsoft’s security claims, Windows 11 25H2 is already showing some flaws seen in the 24H2 version. 

First, a day after rollout, Microsoft confirmed it observed some known issues within the Windows 11 2025 update, including failures playing DRM-protected content on some Blu-ray/DVD apps and update installation errors via Windows Update Standalone Installer (WUSA) from shared folders. 

While Microsoft claims these two issues have been mitigated and promises to put safeguards in place in case of any future problems or application incompatibility, the early stumbles remind us how fragile Windows updates can still be. 

Overall, Windows 11 25H2 delivers measurable gains in threat mitigation and enterprise security management, though its improvements appear incremental rather than the sweeping overhaul suggested by Microsoft’s early messaging.

Should You Upgrade Now or Wait It Out?

Deciding whether to install the update right away or hold off a little longer depends on how much risk you’re willing to take with new software. Some Windows users have already taken to the X platform to express caution, preferring to wait for stability patches before making the switch. 

That sentiment isn’t unfounded, since early Windows releases often require a few rounds of cumulative updates before reaching their best state.

Given these issues, it might be best to hold off upgrading to the latest Windows 11 until Microsoft issues cumulative updates or hotfixes to iron out those Windows 11 25H2 known bugs completely. If you’re a business IT admin and want to upgrade now, you can start by testing the update in a controlled environment before pushing for organization-wide deployment.

In case you want to update to Windows 11 25H2 now, you can check for availability via Settings → Windows Update → Check for updates, or use the Microsoft Download Center and the Media Creation Tool for manual installation. Microsoft also provides the Windows Update for Business (WUfB) and Intune paths for enterprise rollouts.

Windows Update settings screen showing update options
Checking for Windows 11 25H2 Update. Source: Franklin Okeke for Techopedia

If your device doesn’t show the update yet, that’s normal; it may take several weeks before Microsoft expands the rollout to all users.

The Bottom Line

Microsoft’s approach with Windows 11 25H2 shows they could be moving in the right direction towards ensuring the Windows ecosystem remains safer. Though the bugs that came with the update may raise some initial scare, you can still approach the upgrade with caution if its a matter of urgency. 

If your workflow depends on consistent uptime, you might be better off waiting for the next cumulative patch before upgrading. However, if you’re an early adopter or IT admin eager to explore the new changes and enterprise controls, ensure proper backups and test environments are in place. 

FAQs

What new features and security improvements come with Windows 11 25H2?

It adds Wi-Fi 7 support, AI actions in File Explorer, and stronger threat protection under Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative. Legacy tools like PowerShell 2.0 and WMIC have also been removed.

How can users download and install Windows 11 25H2?

You can get it via Microsoft Windows Update or download it manually from the Microsoft Download Center using the Installation Assistant or Media Creation Tool.

Is upgrading to Windows 11 25H2 worth it as Windows 10 support ends?

Yes, for added security and enterprise controls, but users worried about early bugs may prefer to wait for cumulative patches.

References

  1. How to get the Windows 11 2025 Update (Windows Blog)
  2. Windows 11, version 25H2 known issues and notifications (Microsoft Learn)
  3. What’s new in Windows 11, version 25H2 (Microsoft Learn)

Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist
Franklin Okeke
Technology Journalist

Franklin Okeke is an author and tech journalist with over seven years of IT experience. Coming from a software development background, his writing spans cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, IoT, and software development. In addition to pursuing a Master's degree in Cybersecurity & Human Factors from Bournemouth University, Franklin has two published books and four academic papers to his name. Apart from Techopedia, his writing has been featured in tech publications such as TechRepublic, The Register, Computing, TechInformed, Moonlock, and other top technology publications. When he is not reading or writing, Franklin trains at a boxing gym and plays the piano.

